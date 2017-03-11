Brazilian actress Sônia Braga drags Hollywood for lack of opportunities for Latino actors

rainha Reply

Cackling over the Meryl Streep quote.

me too

Same lmao

Lmao same. Where's the lie?

Speaking of this, I started watching Supergirl and just caught up with the Floriana Lima stuff. I won't even bother with how the fandom feels about it.

Casey Affleck's gf is fucking trash + so is the portion of that fandom that defends her trash ass.

There's a user here that Floriana DM'd with and she sounds like a mess.

i rly wanted to start watching it, but now i keep hearing how s2 is full of garbage and dumb romance, so i'm kinda hesitant. where u at?

She was a bitch to me, albeit a bit polite when she came for me in a PM and told me not to hate on her man. She seems insecure af to go after nobodies online

Who is Floriana?

No lies detected

Drag em.

She's not wrong about any of this.



And most of the American roles for Latinx with accents boil down to cartel roles which her niece Alice currently has.



Alice is terrific and deserves better than that, damnit. Reply

This truth about Alice.

A+ gif choice.

LMAO

lmfaooo welp

lolol

Lmao

DANG TAEKANS

LMAO fuck

CACKLING

who's your fav underappreciated latinx actor, ontd???



mine is catalina sandino moreno, i mourn her career every time i see her name pop up somewhere and get excited, only 2 be confronted w/ the fact that it's like a fucking guest starring role on a tnt drama or something b/c hollywood is TRASH and won't cast her in anything Reply

Lmfao, I was gonna mention her, but looked up Maria eres llena de Gracia to make sure I wouldn't double post.

Alice Braga. While I'm glad she's getting press I didn't want it to be for a cartel show 😧



Gina Torres deserves better than the USA network. Reply

I only saw Alice in City of God and Queen of the South. Can you recommend some of her works? Thanks.

Parent

OMG yes re: CSM, I was so excited when she booked a role in AMVY and then I saw the movie and she had like 2 mins of screen time.



She's so fucking talented I can't stand it, did you ever see the short she did for Paris je t'aime? That was really good too. Also she did a play years ago with Kenneth Lonnergan that I always wished he would make into a movie. It sounded really interesting I was reading reviews and they said the script played with language and communication errors in a way that used her accent but not as a detriment just to show how language can be challenging when it's not your mother tongue. It sounded so good.



I know ONTD hates her, but I'll always love Jessica Alba. She actually is incredibly talented but Hollywood only cared about her body/making her the hot girl so she mentally checked out. I guess it doesn't matter, because she has all the money from her baby business, but I'm so sad her acting career is basically in ruins.



I feel like something similar happened with Eva Mendes. I spent years listening to people trash her acting and then I watched movies she was in and she's damn good. Reply

Whenever I think of lullabies to sing to my niece I think of her. She deserves a better career.

Parent

Catalina!!!



And Eva Longoria! I think she's such a powerful comedian performer (her timing is impeccable imo) but she's been reduced to the "hot" one and I think that hasn't helped her career in the long run, which is so ridiculous to me considering she's actually super smart (went back to school after DH) and is a very committed activist fighting for Latino rights and she has a disabled sister so she has spoken very eloquently about that too, but ppl only talk about her like "the hot one from desperate housewives" smh Reply

Parent

she is so good

Parent

America Ferrera, I've loved her since Ugly Betty, she is great and I wish her all the good acting jobs in the world tbh

Parent

There's a lot. Eva Longoria for instance. Super smart, super involved in the community... the mexicans that have gone to Hollywood i wouldn't say they're the best actresses we have out there. I wish there was one who would go up there to slay. No. I don't mean Salma lol. But there were amazing actresses here that stayed here so i guess that was their choice.

Parent

Cote de Pablo

Parent

Gocho prince Édgar Ramírez!

Parent

Rosie Perez

Gina Torres

Eva Mendes

Eva Longoria

Jaime Camil (I include him because it's BULLSHIT he hasn't been nominated for Jane the Virgin) Reply

Parent

Speaking of Hollywood and Latinos, I notice American celebs have said much less about the Trump administration ongoing AND escalating war on undocumented immigrants. Now and then when some horrible news on that front comes out, I'd want to make a celeb Twitter post about it, but find nothing.*

*This criticism should not be construed to mean that celebs should speak out less on all the other horrible shit Trump has done.



*This criticism should not be construed to mean that celebs should speak out less on all the other horrible shit Trump has done. Reply

This is kind of weird, but one of the things that horrified me immediately when Trump was elected was the realization that there are not enough Latinas in positions of power in the arts community (writers/directors/producers) because they are obviously the ones who would speak out the most about this because it's personal. There's going to be a huge cultural vacuum.

Parent

It feels like Latino celebs still do. Diego Luna and GDT still do, but I Gael Garcia Bernal doesn't talk about it.

Parent

I've definitely hear GGL talk about it. Maybe not on twitter, but in interviews.

Parent

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FiLT9Lr yV-4

what? GGB always talks about this stuff. he appeared on a colbert segment recently Reply

Parent

Lmao did u miss Gael Garcia Bernal's speech at the Oscars?

Parent

Ggb was in a movie about a man being hunted by a white guy who kills ppl who cross the border do he has talked about the violence on immigrants pretty recently (last 6 months). Idk if he's on twitter but he mentions it on colbert couple months ago

Parent

He spoke about it on the Oscars.

Parent

no one talks about this unless they're a part of the immigrant community. i find that even a lot of so called progressive are ok with deportations or they're overly nonchalant about it. it's just depressing to know that people outside of the immigrant, mainly latino, community aren't paying attention and due to our lack of power, it's unlikely that unnecessary deportations and the inhumane treatment of immigrants will come to a halt.



it's not just about deportations, it's also about the detention camps. i find it surprising that more people aren't outraged and sickened by how horribly detained immigrants, men, women, children, are being treated in their own country. Reply

Parent

This truth right here. Latinx representation is abysmal even though Latinx hold up the film industry in terms of sales. Hollywood needs to do better.

Someone forward this to stassi

She's lucky she has some good one liners bc judging from the last episode where she was on that date she seems sf boring and empty.

Parent

The director is also trying to make a movie about a gay undocumented Latino who falls in love with his brother-in-law and I asked her on twitter about it and she said that she's having a hard time funding it. There's not much we can do as viewers to get it made, but I hope people follow her on twitter because if she has a bigger social media following maybe it will make producers realize people do want these stories.



Here's her twitter:

https://twitter.com/aurog24 Speaking of Latina representation, Aurora Guerror's Mosquita y Mari is such a good movie and everyone should watch it. It's about two chicana teenagers who become study partners and slowly fall in love without realizing it.The director is also trying to make a movie about a gay undocumented Latino who falls in love with his brother-in-law and I asked her on twitter about it and she said that she's having a hard time funding it. There's not much we can do as viewers to get it made, but I hope people follow her on twitter because if she has a bigger social media following maybe it will make producers realize people do want these stories.Here's her twitter: Reply

Here for the Mosquita y Mari love ❤️ Someone here recommended it and I loved it. I hope the new movie gets made

Parent

Thanks for the rec! Will check it out tonight.

Parent

I remember watching that movie about a year ago and I really liked it! It was nice to have something to relate to 💖

Parent

LOL queen, she didn't lie. I briefly met her during the Aquarius premiere here, she was super sweet



Aquarius is amazing, everyone should go see it. Too bad our failure of faux government got too salty and refused to submit it for the oscars Reply

Don't even want to think about that bc Temer achieved new heights of douche this week and I'm just triple pissed at him.

Parent

Also, to add to that, it's not helping that the people who have some power in Hollywood make roles for Latinos like chola/o #1 and maid #1-3 or don't hire Latinos at all. We all seem to be fucking interchangeable too.

We all seem to be fucking interchangeable too.



OMG nothing irritates me more than watching a movie and hearing someone whose supposedly Mexican speak in Spanish and their accent is from somewhere else, like Argentina, or when people in scripts are generically Latino like everyone's cultures are the same.



This is why so many people were confused as to why a sizeable percentage of people voted for Trump even after his comments about Mexicans. Like, surprise! We are not a monolith, not all Latinos are Mexican. Reply

Parent

That's why I hate "Narcos" and the fact that they cast a Brazilian for a Colombian. 1) they don't speak the same language!!!! 2) the accent?
3) WHY NOT A COLOMBIAN!

3) WHY NOT A COLOMBIAN! Reply

Parent

mte on the whole thing. I love Wagner Moura but the casting made me go ??????

Parent

I could tell right anyway that the actor wasn't Colombian based on his accent. I don't understand why they wouldn't cast a Colombian actor.

Parent

That's my biggest issue even with a Latino-centered show like Jane the Virgin. They are established as Venezuelan, and even though I get that the main characters' aren't because it'd be hard to find three, NONE of the extras are ever Venezuelan, and then they hire a Spanish/Moroccan woman and make her character Latina because all brown people are the same...

Parent

