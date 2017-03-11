Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Brazilian actress Sônia Braga drags Hollywood for lack of opportunities for Latino actors



  • Brazilian actress Sônia Braga is currently promoting her film Aquarius which earned rave reviews at Cannes 2016.

  • On representation: I’m Latina: I don’t see my representation [in Hollywood]. Not just as a 66-year-old woman, as a person. Where is it? Not to be chosen for a role – there’s a lot of layers to that. Hispanics don’t get too many chances because of the accent. But the British, they have accents too. The business is very unfair.

  • On the Oscars: The Oscars really only have four spaces for best actress, because one is always reserved for Meryl Streep. Work is the best prize for actors. I got my prize. I worked!


source

Where is the lie?
Tagged: , , ,