Brazilian actress Sônia Braga drags Hollywood for lack of opportunities for Latino actors
Sônia Braga: ‘The Oscars only have four spaces for best actress – one is always reserved for Meryl Streep’ https://t.co/4l8If9pHRU— Guardian Film (@guardianfilm) March 9, 2017
- Brazilian actress Sônia Braga is currently promoting her film Aquarius which earned rave reviews at Cannes 2016.
- On representation: I’m Latina: I don’t see my representation [in Hollywood]. Not just as a 66-year-old woman, as a person. Where is it? Not to be chosen for a role – there’s a lot of layers to that. Hispanics don’t get too many chances because of the accent. But the British, they have accents too. The business is very unfair.
- On the Oscars: The Oscars really only have four spaces for best actress, because one is always reserved for Meryl Streep. Work is the best prize for actors. I got my prize. I worked!
source
Where is the lie?
And most of the American roles for Latinx with accents boil down to cartel roles which her niece Alice currently has.
Alice is terrific and deserves better than that, damnit.
mine is catalina sandino moreno, i mourn her career every time i see her name pop up somewhere and get excited, only 2 be confronted w/ the fact that it's like a fucking guest starring role on a tnt drama or something b/c hollywood is TRASH and won't cast her in anything
Gina Torres deserves better than the USA network.
She's so fucking talented I can't stand it, did you ever see the short she did for Paris je t'aime? That was really good too. Also she did a play years ago with Kenneth Lonnergan that I always wished he would make into a movie. It sounded really interesting I was reading reviews and they said the script played with language and communication errors in a way that used her accent but not as a detriment just to show how language can be challenging when it's not your mother tongue. It sounded so good.
I know ONTD hates her, but I'll always love Jessica Alba. She actually is incredibly talented but Hollywood only cared about her body/making her the hot girl so she mentally checked out. I guess it doesn't matter, because she has all the money from her baby business, but I'm so sad her acting career is basically in ruins.
I feel like something similar happened with Eva Mendes. I spent years listening to people trash her acting and then I watched movies she was in and she's damn good.
And Eva Longoria! I think she's such a powerful comedian performer (her timing is impeccable imo) but she's been reduced to the "hot" one and I think that hasn't helped her career in the long run, which is so ridiculous to me considering she's actually super smart (went back to school after DH) and is a very committed activist fighting for Latino rights and she has a disabled sister so she has spoken very eloquently about that too, but ppl only talk about her like "the hot one from desperate housewives" smh
Gina Torres
Eva Mendes
Eva Longoria
Jaime Camil (I include him because it's BULLSHIT he hasn't been nominated for Jane the Virgin)
*This criticism should not be construed to mean that celebs should speak out less on all the other horrible shit Trump has done.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FiLT9Lr
it's not just about deportations, it's also about the detention camps. i find it surprising that more people aren't outraged and sickened by how horribly detained immigrants, men, women, children, are being treated in their own country.
IT'S BEEN 17 YEARS AND I'M STILL SALTY
The director is also trying to make a movie about a gay undocumented Latino who falls in love with his brother-in-law and I asked her on twitter about it and she said that she's having a hard time funding it. There's not much we can do as viewers to get it made, but I hope people follow her on twitter because if she has a bigger social media following maybe it will make producers realize people do want these stories.
Here's her twitter:
https://twitter.com/aurog24
Aquarius is amazing, everyone should go see it. Too bad our failure of faux government got too salty and refused to submit it for the oscars
OMG nothing irritates me more than watching a movie and hearing someone whose supposedly Mexican speak in Spanish and their accent is from somewhere else, like Argentina, or when people in scripts are generically Latino like everyone's cultures are the same.
This is why so many people were confused as to why a sizeable percentage of people voted for Trump even after his comments about Mexicans. Like, surprise! We are not a monolith, not all Latinos are Mexican.
3) WHY NOT A COLOMBIAN!