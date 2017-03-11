I listened to it once and didn't really feel it, it may grow on me though.

I loved seing str8 males being triggered by the gayness in the lyrics. They used to be subtle or distorted on his LP's and half of the people probably never listened to Endless more than once, so I love the idea of a Frank Ocean single like that. I'm sure Frank hated being the token LGBT artist for homophobes. Reply

Thread

Link

is he serious with that formatting? what kind of artpop is that Reply

Thread

Link

He always was an aesthetics queen Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

aesthetics? that's how kids call ugly ass formatting these days? i'm pretty sure I strained something trying to read those lyrics. shame on you frank. you too pretty to produce something this unsightly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Frank has been producing pretentious visuals ever since he got some budget, it's not surprising at this point Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i know. at least, it'S Not As BaD As zAYn's aIm PrOfiLe rEaLneSs, but i'm still mad Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Even zAyN is not as bad as

22 ______________________(miss) Ju$ʇ|И ⚄b◊N IVER⚄ V∑rñ∞N 13231-90428-43743-89888 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He is so damn great Reply

Thread

Link

Maybe it will grow on me. Not feeling this one. Reply

Thread

Link

um i love this Reply

Thread

Link

all of his songs sound the same Reply

Thread

Link

Pilot Jones

Self Control

Higgs

Alabama

Ivy

Literally every single one of them is as different from the others as possible, try to get your ears checked Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i feel so blessed he's released such a steady stream of new music lately Reply

Thread

Link

Watch this being the last material he releases in 5 years, lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not my fave but nice listening to it and being in this post after that cluster fuck of a Chimamanda post lol.



Love Frank! Reply

Thread

Link

Loves it Reply

Thread

Link

I don't like it. Reply

Thread

Link

is it on apple music? Reply

Thread

Link

I believe so. :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yay lemme find some data signal Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

also fuck you franklin for making me listen to/slightly enjoy a calvin harris + migos song Reply

Thread

Link

MTE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte, slide is honestly so good though Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've been a Frank fan for a long time and I didn't like it at all. Like 1st commenter said, though, maybe it'll grow on me. Reply

Thread

Link

Chanel de l'orange Reply

Thread

Link

I like it! Reply

Thread

Link

Is their a download of his blond magazine? Reply

Thread

Link

love it Reply

Thread

Link

His music would be so much more enjoyable with someone else singing it. A Luke James singing some of franks best 🔥🔥🔥 Reply

Thread

Link

So, his new album is a total disappointment, right? Reply

Thread

Link

blond/e? absolutely not Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Absolutely not, but don't press play waiting for hits. Play it 3-5 times to let it grow on you and you'll feel butterflies in your bussi Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

love this! hope he actually makes a mv for this one Reply

Thread

Link

Oh wow I still haven't really listened to Endless or Blonde yet. Let me go do that now actually lol. Reply

Thread

Link

perfection Reply

Thread

Link

into it. Reply

Thread

Link

it's pretty good, definitely a grower. Reply

Thread

Link

Only heard a snippet but I needed a clear CDQ version as the other version was off key Reply

Thread

Link