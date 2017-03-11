Frank Ocean just released a new song titled 'Chanel'
Listen to Frank Ocean’s new song “Chanel” now https://t.co/ZuFwTEJZi6— Pitchfork (@pitchfork) March 11, 2017
- he premiered the song on the 2nd episode of his 'blonded RADIO' show (his music picks are seriously great btw)
- full lyrics on his tumblr
I loved seing str8 males being triggered by the gayness in the lyrics. They used to be subtle or distorted on his LP's and half of the people probably never listened to Endless more than once, so I love the idea of a Frank Ocean single like that. I'm sure Frank hated being the token LGBT artist for homophobes.
Self Control
Higgs
Alabama
Ivy
Literally every single one of them is as different from the others as possible, try to get your ears checked
Love Frank!
I like it!