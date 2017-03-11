Michael Fassbender at SXSW
Mmmmmm
Fuuuuccccckkk he looks good here..
how does he scrub up so well for events and look like absolute shit in general.
LMAO he's so drunk
Source
Are you guys as excited as I am to see 5 years ago, fine as hell Fass on film?
Plastic bag it.
i had no idea passes to this were so damn expensive. at least next year hopefully i'll be prepared and be on the lookout for when the cheap early bird passes go on sale for movie week. it runs straight through my birthday and my husband always takes vacay the same week as it so maybe i can get him interested in going to this and to the parties and whatnot.
no thumbnails pls, needs 2 b bigger so ik what I'm looking @
He was unbelievably handsome at Cannes ♥
sweet
the Variety review is savage
Fucking yum
I hear Germans have very large dicks, and that is relevant to my interests, but it will disappoint me greatly if they don't know how to use that gift properly. I guess I can always train one. German men are easy to train, right?
From tweets, the movie is mediocre with strong performances, Malick wasted his talent. I saw Portman and Gosling got extra kudos for acting (apparently Gosling has one super amazing piece of acting). Rooney also got kudos. It's supposed to be really pretty, though, so typical Malick.
I read Gosling and Eva Mendes left as soon as they could, before the movie even started, which is hilarious. Not even the actor in the movie has confidence in it.
OP, I forgot to respond to your comment posting those fan pics from Japan in the other post. First of all, thanks. The thing is I didn't hate those pics at all. The floppy hair makes him look softer. The eye lines are nagl but short of getting bad fillers (glad he is not doing that) there is not much he can do about that. There is something incredibly charismatic about his face. That always pulls me in even though I don't feel comfortable with that
Edited at 2017-03-11 05:23 pm (UTC)