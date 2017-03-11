Michael Fassbender at SXSW

He's ugly on the inside and outside.





Plastic bag it. Reply

Thread

Link

He looks exactly like my 59-year-old dad. Reply

Thread

Link

say hi to step mom Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

honestly how is he still trying to pass as being in his 30's? HOW???? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Suddenly the koons is Tom Huddleston! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm so confused by these comments. He might look old for his age, but it's still entirely plausible that he's in his late 30s? (Just googled - 40 in less than a month) He just looks like an over-sunned Irish farmer. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

hhhmmmm i wonder if he'll be here still today....i am off work today and able to ya know just go downtown and walk around and stuff....





i had no idea passes to this were so damn expensive. at least next year hopefully i'll be prepared and be on the lookout for when the cheap early bird passes go on sale for movie week. it runs straight through my birthday and my husband always takes vacay the same week as it so maybe i can get him interested in going to this and to the parties and whatnot. Reply

Thread

Link

UNF. Yassss shark daddy. Reply

Thread

Link





no thumbnails pls, needs 2 b bigger so ik what I'm looking @ no thumbnails pls, needs 2 b bigger so ik what I'm looking @ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

can't he slap on a retinol or something?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it must be a sign of me getting older but i'm starting to find laugh lines around the eyes sexy. also, my husband has started getting gray hair and i have my fingers crossed he goes a little gray around the temples first bc i find it sexy. wtf is wrong with me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ia. I also like laugh lines in people. Maybe because I'm also getting them and I'm not even 25!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i don't think it's unusual to like those things. when grown ass adults have perfectly smooth wax-like faces with nary the hint of a wrinkle.... now that looks unusual. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There's nth bad here? Except maybe his expression lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He fixed his teeth. Good. They are not American-shiny either. Good job to the dentist Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Still would XD

He was unbelievably handsome at Cannes ♥ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The pans for this movie are giving me life. Malick should just stop trying to make flop movies with actors and become the resident director of Planet Earth or something. Reply

Thread

Link

damn reminds me there's a Planet Earth II



sweet Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

those fake dinosaur/prehistoric life docs or bust Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol Malick is such a hack, man. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He can be amazing though, he's just not consistent Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Tree of Life is a masterpiece but he should've stopped there so he can leave his legacy on a high note Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my lil sis can practice driving on that forehead Reply

Thread

Link

He's so fucking handsome and sexy and hot. Looks like he's a pig in bed



Fucking yum Reply

Thread

Link

Lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's German right? Def a pig in bed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Woah, wait, what does this mean?

I hear Germans have very large dicks, and that is relevant to my interests, but it will disappoint me greatly if they don't know how to use that gift properly. I guess I can always train one. German men are easy to train, right? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He's Irish, not German. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He does nothing for me.



From tweets, the movie is mediocre with strong performances, Malick wasted his talent. I saw Portman and Gosling got extra kudos for acting (apparently Gosling has one super amazing piece of acting). Rooney also got kudos. It's supposed to be really pretty, though, so typical Malick.



I read Gosling and Eva Mendes left as soon as they could, before the movie even started, which is hilarious. Not even the actor in the movie has confidence in it. Reply

Thread

Link

I should go downtown and see wtf is going on when i get home Reply

Thread

Link

He's only ugly-hot with a beard. Reply

Thread

Link

mmm arms Reply

Thread

Link

I'm not falling into ontd's trap he looks good. Reply

Thread

Link

His body is amazing.

OP, I forgot to respond to your comment posting those fan pics from Japan in the other post. First of all, thanks. The thing is I didn't hate those pics at all. The floppy hair makes him look softer. The eye lines are nagl but short of getting bad fillers (glad he is not doing that) there is not much he can do about that. There is something incredibly charismatic about his face. That always pulls me in even though I don't feel comfortable with that Reply

Thread

Link

Lol he looked like a dirty hobo. He still looks cute though but when those pics first hit the web, I was like 'I really need to quit this man'.



Edited at 2017-03-11 05:23 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link