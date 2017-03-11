The Originals cancelled ? Joseph Morgan Joins FOX’s ‘X-Men’ TV Show



Lauren Shuler Donner (Producer) shared an image today on Twitter of the cast during a table read for the pilot.

she tweeted “Cast reading of “Gifted” which implies that the show is in fact titled Gifted, perhaps even X-Men: Gifted.

It remains to be seen who Joseph Morgan is playing on the show.





source
Tagged: , , , , ,