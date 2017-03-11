The Originals cancelled ? Joseph Morgan Joins FOX’s ‘X-Men’ TV Show

I might watch it if it ends at 4 seasons just to get some closure on TVD characters. Reply

Thread

Link

It wrapped filming before tvd Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's so cute Reply

Thread

Link

Good for him, I'm glad he has a different job, I don't want him to disappear after the Originals. Reply

Thread

Link

With Jamie, Amy, and Stephen on board with this project, I'm definitely going to give it a shot. Also, interesting that both Joseph and Sean's character are both named "Eclipse"...wonder what that's all about. Reply

Thread

Link

CW must be so pissed LOL Reply

Thread

Link

After seeing the amazingness that is Legion, i so wanna see this show as well. It feels like Fox is on the right track with the Xmen franchise. Reply

Thread

Link

the tvd finale had me all ??? Reply

Thread

Link

Good for him. I'm glad he's getting work. Reply

Thread

Link

Wait, is that Coby Bell I'm seeing? Damn, count me in. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao im sure the klaroline shippers are seething rn. with narducci out and julie back in charge, i'd be running for the hills too Reply

Thread

Link

Honestly, it's almost better if they just leave it at the TVD finale if you're a fan of them. Julie Plec ruins everything. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Pretty much. Before she completely ruins the show, cancel it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hf anything that makes Klaroliners seethe tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sort of off-topic, but I watched Logan last night. It definitely lived up to the hype. I thought it was a great farewell to Patrick Stewart's prof X and Jackman's Wolverine. Reply

Thread

Link

I also saw it yesterday, and it was amazing. I was jumping out of my seat at times. Great send off. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it was the best xmen movie imo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh wow. it kind of seems the way they're promoting it and all that TO may be cancelled after this season. good for JM. rooting for him, daniel gillies, and charles michael davis to do good things.



Edited at 2017-03-11 03:52 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Oh good. He's better off than on the Originals. Reply

Thread

Link

SPOILERS FOR TVD FINALE













all i can say is that Julie Plague ruined the vampire diaries.



stelena is true endgame. elena becoming a vampire and falling in love with damon ruined the show. tbh everything about stefan/elena/damon after the season 3 finale was garbage. in my head-cannon, stelena is endgame and damon dies. Reply

Thread

Link

Cool; I like Joseph Morgan and worry about people when they have long-running roles on TV.

Nice that he has a new gig, though. I can't remember if I still watch anything on Fox? New Girl? Lol Reply

Thread

Link

Claire Holt also got the lead in a pilot with ABC.

After what Julie did with the TVD finale I say good riddance, hope you don't get the chance to ruin any other shows



Edited at 2017-03-11 04:19 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Lol damn what a way for fans to find out. Reply

Thread

Link

I figured with TVD gone it wouldn't be long. TO was better than TVD for a short time but declined earlier for obvious reasons. That time jump screamed "we're done here". I don't know why they never paired them for a lead in.

I'm only sorry to see Charles Michael Davis go. The only worthwhile one, I hope he gets more good work.

I wanted to love TO, but hated Klaus & eventually Elijah too much. Could've worked if the show was about them getting their just desserts. Reply

Thread

Link

Killing Stefan. Klaus' letter to Caroline. It's obvious they were hoping for TO renewal and Candice to appear on the show so they could write for Klaroline. LoL Reply

Thread

Link

Good for him.



The Originals is pretty much done and they know it. CW should just confirm it already. Reply

Thread

Link

shoutout to nick from skins series 5 and 6, aka the worst skins series ever.. Reply

Thread

Link

He was on Reign for a season and literally ruined everything. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

season 6 was gr8, hush child Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

...really? i tried rewatching it last month and had to quit part way.. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Its possible it might get cancelled if they want to wrap it up as well. But I've seen actors who were still on shows do pilots for other stuff then end up going back (Damon Wayans Jr in the first season of New Girl when Happy Endings got renewed for a second season) Reply

Thread

Link

forget him, isn't that Mulan?? Does that mean no Mulan in OUAT? Reply

Thread

Link

yes, it's jamie chung. mulan has only been in like two episodes in years, i doubt they were planning anything for her anyways Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mammary_glands i spy potential drooling Reply

Thread

Link

yeaas JM deserves much more than a "used to be so good" CW show Reply

Thread

Link

I'm so happy for him, now they need to get Trevino in X-Men too as Rictor and shit is SET. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't know why they haven't announced that The Originals is ending. Everyone seems to be bailing on the show, the writers & producers have left the show, and with Joseph getting a new job it sure looks like he's also leaving the show so either his contract was up or he was told it had been cancelled. Reply

Thread

Link

Joseph getting a new job it sure looks like he's also leaving the show so either his contract was up or he was told it had been cancelled.



Or likely neither. He probably has a contract with XMen contingent on his availability. If The Originals does get picked up, he has to return to that show, and XMen will recast him. At series pick-up time, they will have filmed, at most, the pilot of XMen. Easily recast and reshot, and very common. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link