The Originals cancelled ? Joseph Morgan Joins FOX’s ‘X-Men’ TV Show
Cast reading of "Gifted" #Gifted pic.twitter.com/fQGgfoqZrl— Lauren Shuler Donner (@ShuDonner) 11 mars 2017
Lauren Shuler Donner (Producer) shared an image today on Twitter of the cast during a table read for the pilot.
she tweeted “Cast reading of “Gifted” which implies that the show is in fact titled Gifted, perhaps even X-Men: Gifted.
It remains to be seen who Joseph Morgan is playing on the show.
all i can say is that Julie Plague ruined the vampire diaries.
stelena is true endgame. elena becoming a vampire and falling in love with damon ruined the show. tbh everything about stefan/elena/damon after the season 3 finale was garbage. in my head-cannon, stelena is endgame and damon dies.
Nice that he has a new gig, though. I can't remember if I still watch anything on Fox? New Girl? Lol
After what Julie did with the TVD finale I say good riddance, hope you don't get the chance to ruin any other shows
I'm only sorry to see Charles Michael Davis go. The only worthwhile one, I hope he gets more good work.
I wanted to love TO, but hated Klaus & eventually Elijah too much. Could've worked if the show was about them getting their just desserts.
The Originals is pretty much done and they know it. CW should just confirm it already.
Or likely neither. He probably has a contract with XMen contingent on his availability. If The Originals does get picked up, he has to return to that show, and XMen will recast him. At series pick-up time, they will have filmed, at most, the pilot of XMen. Easily recast and reshot, and very common.
I definitely think it will be, but the network is clearly keeping their options open.
It is very common when actors THINK their show is going to end, they audition for other shows. If they get cast on another show, their new contract is usually contingent on their availability, with their previous contract getting preference. So if The Originals got picked up, JM would have to leave XMen and return to The Originals. And XMen would recast his role. Which is not a huge deal. Lots of shows recast actors/actresses from the original pilot. Case in point, given the Buffy anniversary headlines this week - Alyson Hannigan was not the original Willow. The original pilot featured a different actress, and they refilmed Willow's scenes when they decided to go in a different direction, with a different actress.
I do think that The CW will likely cancel The Originals. But as to why they don't just announce it now - because they don't have to. And what if their pilot presentations for next season are coming in weak, and this Originals season pulls in semi-decent ratings? Then they reach the end of season realizing they probably would be better off picking up The Originals for another season but oops - they already announced it was cancelled and released all the talent from their contracts. Why would they put themselves in that position? Just so the actors have a better idea of their jobs next year?
Networks are not in the business of making things easier on the talent. They are in the business of making the most profitable decisions for themselves. And they will keep their options open to do so until they have made that final decision.