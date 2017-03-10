‘Rough Night’ Film Trailer Draws Ire Of Sex Workers And Allies

We could make a post about every single movie on the planet being complained about on twitter tbh Reply

lol yea i guess its nice that the mods r being less strict on posting requirements now. Reply

If you bothered to click on the link it's a news article. Reply

Seriously, those tweets have 3 or 4 likes and retweets each lol



Which reminds me how I went to the Fox news website a few weeks ago and their TOP story was how liberals were trashing Melania Trump for her accent when reading the prayer at that rally. I read the article and they just embedded some tweets and literally every single tweet had either no likes and retweets, or at most 2. And there was no way to tell that the people making fun of her were liberal. I hate this sort of manufactured outrage but I guess it gets clicks (or pushes an agenda). /rant Reply

I came in here to say something similar. Where are people complaining about the killing of an endangered gorilla, king kong?



We can make a point for every single movie. People need to chill. Reply

i'm not touching this one 🏃🏽‍♀️ Reply

This reminds me of the dark comedy of the Very Bad Things. I remember Cameron Diaz was in it and her boyfriend killed a stripper by accident and then killed another person and it was supposed to be funny. Reply

That's what I came here to post. There have been a few reverse films--where a group of men friends kill a female stripper accidentally and then try to cover it up. Can't remember anyone complaining about those. Reply

I was literally about to comment that. So its ok if a female stripper is murdered under the guise of comedy but when the roles are reversed its not? Reply

omg 😭 Reply

Omg I follow the lady whose guinea pigs these are on instagram! That white ones name is Bianca lol



Edited at 2017-03-11 11:49 am (UTC) Reply

I follow her too! I love Bianca bc she looks so much like my old piggy Reply

lol i guess i can add that as a "legitimate" reason why i hated the trailer. Reply

I know people complain about everything, but I understand where they're coming from. Violence against sex workers is a huge issue, and the rape of sex workers is never taken seriously, they're also at a much higher risk of being murdered. So I get why they'd be pissed that the murder of a sex worker has been turned into a joke. Reply

Exactly. People treat sex workers like they are useless and "deserve" whatever violence comes their way. Reply

Didn't he not die tho as the end of the trailer implied? I'm more surprised there isn't outrage that the heavyset character is the one who "killed" him by jumping on him. Reply

People need to stop taking movies so seriously. It's just meant to be a dumb enjoyable movie. Reply

IA, people need to stop pretending like these forms of entertainment are influenced by our culture and in turn influence culture, they exist in a vacuum. Also, things that are supposed to be dumb and funny have obviously never hurt anyone and therefore shouldn't be analyzed at all. Next thing you know, those joyless SJWs will act like sex workers are somehow at a high risk of violence or getting shamed by a society that at the same time exploits them, ha! Like we don't all love a good dead hooker joke, right?? Reply

For a second I thought your first sentences were being serious here. Reply

THANK YOU Reply

Boom, thank you. Reply

lol i like the turn this comment took Reply

You're sarcasm is so dry, I almost thought you were serious. Lmao. Reply

There are multiple open cases across the country of serial murderers that attack sex workers right now. This isn't to be taken lightly. Reply

if the cast/premise didn't already make it obv, the fact that the director is a writer on Broad City tells me all I need 2 know abt what kind of audience this shit is supposed 2 appeal to Reply

the murder of sex workers is a huge issue (admitedly women arent usually the oens doing the murdering) and part of the reason its such an issue is ppl(esp the police) dont take it seriously. so i dont blame ppl for being pissed.

its like making the 'protagonist' accidentally killing their wife the plot of a funny comedy movie like nah this shit is all too common for it to be presented as a joke. Reply

Sex workers are at such a danger no matter if they are courtesans, high class escorts or sex workers who work for very little pay. Especially some trans women who sometimes rely too on sex work to make a living. Their profession is stigmatized from the jump and I've met sex workers who have been hurt (I'm very lucky I never ended up in a situation like this) and they know the police won't lift a finger to help.



I really wish sex work wasn't criminalized that way their dangers are taken much more seriously. Sometimes there are small victories in the courtroom but that's just not enough. There are too many people who get away hurting them because they are considered to be not real victims or they are considered to be forgotten. Reply

someone on tumblr who read the script mentioned that the guy is actually a sex worker in disguise. i don't know if that helps. probably not. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Colton Haynes appears dressed as a policeman at the door, and I'm wondering if he's actually the stripper they hired and then they have to figure out who the hell they accidentally killed. Not that that makes it any better, nor am I all that interested in watching, but I'm wondering how they'd get out of this situation. I was actually wondering about that as well because in another scene in the trailer Reply

Tbh I was kinda interested in seeing the movie until it showed they killed the guy. Not because he's a stripper, I just think it's kinda dumb. Reply

If they disgusted by this, they gonna hate Very Bad Things, that movie from 98 Reply

