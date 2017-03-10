‘Rough Night’ Film Trailer Draws Ire Of Sex Workers And Allies
The new film Rough Night' centers around the accidental killing of a male stripper during a bachelorette party and a group of friends who cover it up. It has received criticism from sex workers and their allies for making light of violence against sex workers.
Wow, the day after #IWD2017 and @marieclaire think it's utterly HILARIOUS to laugh about killing sex workers https://t.co/OPVx3x84za— Poppy Fox (@PoppyOfLondon) March 9, 2017
Fucking hilarious how Hollywood turns murdering #sexworkers like my wife into a big goddamn joke. Goddamn infuriating. Sickened with people. https://t.co/cXaeLXScju— Joshua Keep (@JEKeep) March 9, 2017
Violence against sex workers is a real and prevalent threat. Creating a movie about it under the guise of comedy with (surprise!) no real— Taylor (@housewifeswag) March 9, 2017
Which reminds me how I went to the Fox news website a few weeks ago and their TOP story was how liberals were trashing Melania Trump for her accent when reading the prayer at that rally. I read the article and they just embedded some tweets and literally every single tweet had either no likes and retweets, or at most 2. And there was no way to tell that the people making fun of her were liberal. I hate this sort of manufactured outrage but I guess it gets clicks (or pushes an agenda). /rant
We can make a point for every single movie. People need to chill.
its like making the 'protagonist' accidentally killing their wife the plot of a funny comedy movie like nah this shit is all too common for it to be presented as a joke.
I really wish sex work wasn't criminalized that way their dangers are taken much more seriously. Sometimes there are small victories in the courtroom but that's just not enough. There are too many people who get away hurting them because they are considered to be not real victims or they are considered to be forgotten.