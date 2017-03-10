Nicki Minaj's brother, Jelani Maraj, threatened children with anal sex and physical violence
-Nicki Minaj's brother, Jelani Maraj, is going to trial for raping a 12 year old girl in mid April. The trial was originally supposed to be later this month, but it was pushed back due to to a member of his legal team that Nicki is allegedly paying for needing surgery
-Lawyer that specializes in helping rapists, David Scharwtiz, has been slandering the victim in the press by trying to get her "sexual history" released and saying that dna evidence is "meaningless"
-The victim's attonery, Emma Slane, has now spoken out on her client's behalf in a hearing at Nassau County Supreme Court on Thursday, March 9
-David Schwartz says these claims are character assassination, physical violence allegations shouldnt be allowed in this case, and that he has photos of the victim looking happy with Jelani
-Any plea deals are completely off the table because Jelani rejected the 15 year deal and both sides couldn't decide on how long they wanted him in prison
-Anytime the victim denied Jelani of what he wanted he would threaten physical violence and anal sex. Anal sex scared the victim because it would always hurt her
-Jelani has hit his victim to the point that she was crying
-When she was crying he would continue to abuse her to get her to be quiet
-When the victim's siblings walked in on the abuse, Jelani would threaten them with violence so that they wouldnt tell anybody
-Once the victim's younger sibling walked in and got slapped in the face by Jelani
-All of the children feared Jelani
Source: http://askkissy.com/2017/03/12-year-old-r
Convicted criminals just don't tend to be the noble avengers of women and children that we want them to be.
