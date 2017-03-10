'Walking Dead' Stars Andrew Lincoln, Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Norman Reedus in Portugal & Spain

stars Andrew Lincoln, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Norman Reedus (along with producer/director Greg Nicotero) are currently doing a European publicity tour for the show. In the past few days, they have done panels and appearances in Portugal and Spain.While talking about Rick and Daryl's reunion hug in this year's midseason finale, the Lisbon crowd demanded Andy and Norman hug; JDM wants to hug Andy, too:*Andy says that Norman is spending a lot more time with JDM than him these days "and I'm jealous"*Andy's kids call Norman "Nanny Norman"*Moderator really wants to know if Norman and Andy are "happy men" (they say they are)*Andy talks about the pilots on his flight inviting him into the cockpit, and Norman & JDM become obsessed with randomly saying "cockpit" for the rest of the panel*Andy and Norman both cry a lot on the set*Nicotero credits Frank Darabont's casting skills as the reason the set is so close-knit even today*Woman says she is a fan of "Love Actually" and then asks Andy what it was like filming Glenn & Abe's deaths; he writes "COCKPIT HELL" on a paper and holds it up*Woman asks about the future of Judith on the show and Nicotero responds "She's delicious"*Norman describes Daryl as "brutally honest and maybe a little smelly"*JDM says being cast as Negan was the second greatest moment of his life after his son being born*Norman & JDM mess around and ignore the moderator asking them questions; Norman interrupts moderator's questions to play the "Star Trek" opening on his phone*Andy asks if he can "do like Ricki Lake" and go into the audience to ask the crowd questions, then probably regrets it when the first woman asks him if any of the cast members are having affairs ("Only me and Norman").*A random woman makes Andy read her poem: "The Love Story of Rick and Michonne" (the second-hand embarrassment is strong:*The moderator says that Rick is cleaner since "getting laid" and he jokes that "she licks me clean"*Andy & JDM hug and grab each other's butts (1:02:50)*Asked what their favorite movie, band/singer & tv show is -