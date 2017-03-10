It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Stunts + Is Glenn Howerton Leaving?



Dive rolls, truck jumping, and EXPLOSIONS. Get an inside look at Sunny’s Season 12 stunts.





So basically it's up in the air for now about whether he's leaving or not. It doesn't have anything to do with his relationships with the rest of the cast; it's somewhat of a creative/personal decision. There might be an extended hiatus between now and next season. It turns out he's actually signed on to do a NBC comedy pilot with Patton Oswalt.




