It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Stunts + Is Glenn Howerton Leaving?
Dive rolls, truck jumping, and EXPLOSIONS. Get an inside look at Sunny’s Season 12 stunts.
Will we ever see @GlennHowerton on #SunnyFXX again? 'It's complicated,' he tells @sepinwall: https://t.co/dw5R3RW5WV pic.twitter.com/KBkUwBCo5z— UPROXX (@UPROXX) March 9, 2017
So basically it's up in the air for now about whether he's leaving or not. It doesn't have anything to do with his relationships with the rest of the cast; it's somewhat of a creative/personal decision. There might be an extended hiatus between now and next season. It turns out he's actually signed on to do a NBC comedy pilot with Patton Oswalt.
Sources: [1] [2] [3]
i really want him to be gone for awhile and then come back and they're all thriving without him, like mac is bangin rex and livin his life, dee is the new head of the gang and actually has self-confidence. and dennis loses it.
i'm kinda over this show, though, the last 2 seasons have been really uneven. there were 3 great eps and a lot of mediocre/bad ones.
I hope this happens so sooooo much!
It would be weird to let Dennis live a 'happily ever after' considering the type of character the show has established he is. He's a creepy, unhinged, predatory asshole who hates the suburbs and can't deal with change. There's no way he'd be able to live a 'normal' white-picket-fence life with a wife and kid. And there's no way the mother would put up with his shit for very long.
Also, Surprise Baby Changes Man! is such a weak trope.
But you never know.
it would just feel so disingenuous to the show if glenn left which is why the ~season finale twist~ feels so cheap. like in any other season this would have been resolved pretty quickly with dennis coming back to the bar after the baby thing blew up in his face spectacularly. it's such a frustrating move after so many normal, non-dramatic season finales. idk. idgi. this show has been going on for long enough that i'd figured if anyone left it would be danny devito or the show would wrap altogether but in a way that felt classically sunny instead of whatever the hell this was. i just don't really get what was going through their heads when they landed on this as a potential send off for dennis.
