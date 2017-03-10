It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Stunts + Is Glenn Howerton Leaving?

tbh it's time to wrap the show up. Reply

ia but i think theyre in contract for one more season

Two more seasons actually, but really they should just make it one more and end it.

we need the sociopath! noooo!

I've been quietly freaking out about this. I can't imagine the show without any of the original four, least of all him. He's my absolute fave.



Edited at 2017-03-11 05:59 am (UTC)

He and Kaitlin are tied for my faves, and if he leaves I honestly will not even bother with the show anymore.



Edited at 2017-03-11 06:07 am (UTC)

Same. TBH if any of them leave it's just time to end the show.

Are you me? I've been low-key panicking about this for like the last three weeks (Tumblr had some accurate suspicions lmao) because he's my complete fave, idk what the show or I'd do without him lol

If Kaitlin can do two shows, why couldn't Glenn? I know, I know, I just want my Sunny. It's my favorite show.

Srsly :(

His is on a different network hers is on fox which is what fx and fxx are as well. Nbc wont be inclined to share.

I know, it won't be the same without him :(

they should just end it if he leaves imo

Totally agree. Or just do longer length specials here and there when they can get everyone together

Why you leaving

it was a really weird send-off if he's actually leaving. everything we know about dennis is that he can't hack it trying to be "normal" (see: marriage to maureen, suburbs, etc.). i could see them saying he killed himself or ended up murdering his family and going to prison or something i guess lol but i feel like more realistically he would come back and pretend that's what he wanted all along or something. honestly why would that woman even accept him after he faked his own death to get out of being a father and lied about his entire identity.



i really want him to be gone for awhile and then come back and they're all thriving without him, like mac is bangin rex and livin his life, dee is the new head of the gang and actually has self-confidence. and dennis loses it.



i'm kinda over this show, though, the last 2 seasons have been really uneven. there were 3 great eps and a lot of mediocre/bad ones. Reply

ia, it is a weird send-off. Even if we assume he's taking those meds he got when he was diagnosed with Borderline Personality Disorder, it's still kinda OOC, especially considering his emotional development with the gang this season.

i really want him to be gone for awhile and then come back and they're all thriving without him, like mac is bangin rex and livin his life, dee is the new head of the gang and actually has self-confidence. and dennis loses it.



I hope this happens so sooooo much!



It would be weird to let Dennis live a 'happily ever after' considering the type of character the show has established he is. He's a creepy, unhinged, predatory asshole who hates the suburbs and can't deal with change. There's no way he'd be able to live a 'normal' white-picket-fence life with a wife and kid. And there's no way the mother would put up with his shit for very long. Reply

ESpecially after doing a making the murder style version of the show after him earlier in the season

He better not fuckin leave tbh!! Any member of the gang leaving would kill the show.



Also, Surprise Baby Changes Man! is such a weak trope. Reply

lbr his nbc sitcom will be cancelled after a handful of episodes

ding ding ding

mte

Yup

oh d e f

This season has been so good tho!

I feel like they're smart enough to just end the show if one of their mains is leaving.

But you never know.



But you never know. Reply

I love Dennis :( Glenn is talented as fuck though and I would love to see him in other things. Dennis, though :(

He should do movies! He was phenomenal in the Crank movies.

I AM SO SAD ABOUT THE POSSIBILITY OF GLEN LEAVING. It just won't be the same!

it would just feel so disingenuous to the show if glenn left which is why the ~season finale twist~ feels so cheap. like in any other season this would have been resolved pretty quickly with dennis coming back to the bar after the baby thing blew up in his face spectacularly. it's such a frustrating move after so many normal, non-dramatic season finales. idk. idgi. this show has been going on for long enough that i'd figured if anyone left it would be danny devito or the show would wrap altogether but in a way that felt classically sunny instead of whatever the hell this was. i just don't really get what was going through their heads when they landed on this as a potential send off for dennis.



Edited at 2017-03-11 06:54 am (UTC)

ia totally

Might be time to end it

