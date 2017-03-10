queen b

Is Tavi Gevinson shilling for a Brooklyn apartment building?

Tavi Gevinson, the writer and actress who created online teen magazine Rookie, has been posting a lot about her new digs. In the last week, she's posted 4 photos about moving to 300 Ashland, a new up-scale apartment building in Fort Greene, Brooklyn, and uses the hashtags #300AshlandPartner and #300Ashland.

Sponsored content (spon con, for short) is the art of using your already-existing platform online to make money and shove advertising into your followers' news feeds. Is that what indie queen Tavi is doing now?










sources: 1 2 3 4

does ur fave advertise on instagram? do u judge them for it?
