Is Tavi Gevinson shilling for a Brooklyn apartment building?

she was godawful in the plays i've seen her in...her whole schtick seems inextricably tied up to her youth so curious where she'll be in ten years Reply

oh my god THANK YOU I saw her in both The Crucible and The Cherry Orchard and she was simply terrible. but in my opinion her "acting" seems to be based around giving herself a strained voice. Reply

she's horrrrrible Reply

Was it the one with Diane Lane? Reply

yes. diane deserves better tbh Reply

She's so monotone and dead when she "acts" like wtf Reply

I've always thought this but people seemed to loved her 🙄. Reply

idk i'm moving to new york in a few weeks so maybe @tavi can help me find an apartment. i h8 looking for housing. i found the peerrrrffeeeeccctttt apartment that i was 99% was mine and sent in my form and info and i have yet to hear back from the landlord (who i met in-person!), so i am feeling less positive.



i will not lose hope. if i can find housing in SF from the east coast, i can find housing in NY. Reply

4 tweets for a NYC apartment? bitch where do i sign up? Reply

I live for when celebrities accidentally just copy & paste the email of the paid sponsor instructions. The Naomi Campbell one killed me. You had one job. Reply

ugh. i'm jealous and bitter and idc Reply

Why does she look like a completely different person in each photo? Reply

that's not her in the second picture. Reply

Why would you want your followers / the public to know your address omg Reply

Mte Reply

mfte if I was famous and lived on the moon I still wouldn't tell anyone Reply

for the free apartment Reply

MTE Reply

I thought the exact same thing seeing all of those 300 Ashland geotags on her Insta Reply

so... what was good about this person? Reply

omg it looks like a strong wind could knock it over, hell no Reply

Why does it look so top heavy? All that glass on the bottom floors does not seem like a good idea, but I'm not an architect so idk. Reply

that picture is making me feel dizzy Reply

LOL at how the first three floors are super glassy. I'm not a structural engineer, but it does give pause.



Reply

Lol right? With climate change the way it is I wouldn't pay a penny for an apartment in the building. Reply

Hi structural engineer here :) the glass is def not load bearing, the weight / "load" from wind and potential sway from seismic events is carried through the columns. If you look through the glass you'll see the columns behind it (they're pretty hefty) that are carrying that load. The glass is most likely architectural only (especially considering the columns look like they're behind the glass), and especially in cities the wind on the lower floors is much lower than the wind on upper floors so the bottom is the best place for that much glass.



Sry I just get really excited about this stuff haha Reply

Wow this is cool~ I'm getting a bit uncomfortable tho 😨 Reply

I'm kinda surprised y'all are surprised by this type of building? This isn't groundbreaking architecture lol. Reply

w/e i'd do the same thing if i could Reply

I don't really mind if people on Youtube or Instagram are getting paid to advertise makeup and skincare stuff, but if it's products that are potentially dangerous, like waist trainers and laxative teas, fuck 'em.



Weirdly enough I was just watching Jackie Aina's video about sponsored content and affiliate links. She definitely has a point, viewers get so uptight about that shit, like as long as they're disclosing what's happening, I don't see the problem. I don't expect all Youtubers to just do it out of the pure goodness of their hearts. Reply

Jackie is my absolute fave YTer for actual beauty and product discussion. I'm not her skin tone and I don't wear the same amount of makeup that she does but I'll watch any video she puts up. And like seriously, do viewers expect people to fork over a thousand bucks for lights and cameras and products for free?? I view free products from companies the same way I view free samples at the grocery store. I would take it if offered and tell other people if it's amazing but it's not some huge quandary of integrity.



Reply

I love Jackie too. I'm pale af and not the target audience for her videos at all, but I love that she calls out companies for not catering to POC, and she's just really fun to watch. I discovered her "trends we're ditching" videos and thought she was hilarious.



That's a good way to think about it, people get given free shit all the time for advertising, but do it on Youtube and suddenly you're dishonest!! Reply

does she really make that much money from rookie/part time acting jobs to live in a luxury apt... Reply

she probably makes a fair amount of money + her family was wealthy in the first place which is why she was able to afford all of those shoes for her blog as a child Reply

i thought her parents were teachers? i never got the impression that her family had money. she wore all those ridiculous thrifted outfits and then designers started sending her stuff in response to her inspiration posts and stuff. Reply

she's very well stablished in the fashion world, and is always doing guest edits here and there so im sure it pays well Reply

nnnn. this digital era of shilling will get so messy. some gorls are gonna get sued one of these days Reply

lol people have already gotten sued/slapped with reprimands from ad associations for not disclosing paid-for content. idk why people feel the need to be so sneaky about it. Reply

