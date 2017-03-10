Is Tavi Gevinson shilling for a Brooklyn apartment building?
Tavi Gevinson, the writer and actress who created online teen magazine Rookie, has been posting a lot about her new digs. In the last week, she's posted 4 photos about moving to 300 Ashland, a new up-scale apartment building in Fort Greene, Brooklyn, and uses the hashtags #300AshlandPartner and #300Ashland.
Sponsored content (spon con, for short) is the art of using your already-existing platform online to make money and shove advertising into your followers' news feeds. Is that what indie queen Tavi is doing now?
does ur fave advertise on instagram? do u judge them for it?
does ur fave advertise on instagram? do u judge them for it?
i will not lose hope. if i can find housing in SF from the east coast, i can find housing in NY.
Sry I just get really excited about this stuff haha
Weirdly enough I was just watching Jackie Aina's video about sponsored content and affiliate links. She definitely has a point, viewers get so uptight about that shit, like as long as they're disclosing what's happening, I don't see the problem. I don't expect all Youtubers to just do it out of the pure goodness of their hearts.
That's a good way to think about it, people get given free shit all the time for advertising, but do it on Youtube and suddenly you're dishonest!!
It doesn't sound like this is a disclosure, tho. Or does she get a pass bc she moving into the building?