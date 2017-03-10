Adam Pally DGAF mega-post

An Adam Pally roundup since he's been promoting his new show 'Making History'.



Adam makes a grand entrance in a bubble.




Leighton Meester, Adam Pally and Yassir Lester take a history test about Civil War....Captain America: Civil War.


Making History BTS


And this old gem...


Source 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6

The first video of how he got fired and his dad being Stefon from SNL. I'm in teaaarssss.
Tagged: , ,