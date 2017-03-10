Adam Pally DGAF mega-post

How do you guys feel about making history? It's kind of dumb but it doesn't take itself seriously at all and Leighton is adorable.

Pretty much yeah. Kinda dumb, but fun enough so far so I'll keep watching.



Mostly I freaking love Adam Pally so I'd watch him in anything. Reply

i sorta like it but the whole i'm going back in time for a girl by fucking up history is not the best plot. Reply

James Cordan is sf annoying, he's like the British Jimmy Fallon for me. Reply

To be fair, all of the male late night hosts are annoying. I mean the only one that's really ~good~ is Colbert who was only saved by this election season, and subsequent destruction of the country/world. People were shitting on him bad before he got political.



I wish Ferguson still had a show, because he was fresh. Conan is uber nerd chic, Fallon is low-brow nice guy porn, Kimmel is...Kimmel, and Seth...has a show.



I've never watched Samantha Bee's show, but I hate that it's a once a week kinda deal. Reply

Conan is uber nerd chic

you spelled 'pandered to creeps who don't think women are people' wrong Reply

Elaborate? Did I miss something? Reply

have you watched him ever interview a female guest? He does a creepy "I, a humble nerd, worship you, a goddess" schtick. He can't interact with a young, attractive woman without pulling out the old sidle up eyebrow eyebrow thing. I get that it's a joke but it's cheap and tired. I just don't enjoy his brand of comedy. The only thing I've ever liked was his videos with Steven Yeun. Reply

mte, i appreciate his political stuff but he gets so creepy ,so fast Reply

Seth Meyers is getting political too, and his first half of the show is by far the strongest. That said...his show is erm...awkward though. It's actually a bit of a trainwreck sometimes. Super funny. Reply

it must be such an honor to get john goodman to crack up like that.



adam needs to get his dad in an interview, he sounds fantastic Reply

It made me so happy to see him cracking up :) Reply

I love him but this new show looks so bad. The only premise I've seen is he's going back in time to get a gf?? Reply

Not quite.



He's a janitor in the present, but uses catch praises and quotes and stuff in hte past to be way more interesting/cool to the people of the past, and it's just easier then the present. He's got a girlfriend already in the past when the show starts -and she's super cool.



Also by being with her he changes American Revolution so that it doesn't happen.



It was pretty funny, and I liked the history Professor character, who even kinda called him out on using the time machine to get a girlfriend.

He has a girlfriend but the stuff he's done has caused the American Revolution not to happen. The show is mostly about him his professor friend and his girlfriend trying to fix his mistake. Reply

lol his dad sounds so extra, it's great <3



It seems he basically played himself in HE and TMP but I like him a lot Reply

One of my favorite things that ever happened is when Adam Pally guest hosted The Late Late Show during a blizzard with Ben Schwartz as his hype man. No one was in the audience, the guests were Howard Stern's wife and a football player via satellite who wound up talking about Helvetica. Not even the cameraman wanted to be there. It was fucking hilarious. Reply

yas it was literally the best thing i ever saw Reply

God, so many of those guest-hosted shows were fantastic, but especially this one! Reply

Just my luck, I have a 5 hr nap and I miss this post. Reply

Had no idea Adam Pally was a star. I just thought that was your name lol. Reply

As much as I love Adam, I'm more watching this for Yassir Lester. I think he's a brilliant comedic writer and actor, and I've loved what he's done with "Girls" and other projects.



Makes me miss "The Snack-Off" on MTV, TBQH. Reply

Been meaning to watch the new show Reply

i irrationally hate him Reply

he's a cutie and it's good to know that when we're married and i meet his father, we'll have female pop culture icons to bond over



prolly won't catch his show tho Reply

The hair is a good look on him. Reply

