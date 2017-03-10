Adam Pally DGAF mega-post
An Adam Pally roundup since he's been promoting his new show 'Making History'.
Adam makes a grand entrance in a bubble.
Leighton Meester, Adam Pally and Yassir Lester take a history test about Civil War....Captain America: Civil War.
Making History BTS
And this old gem...
The first video of how he got fired and his dad being Stefon from SNL. I'm in teaaarssss.
The first video of how he got fired and his dad being Stefon from SNL. I'm in teaaarssss.
Mostly I freaking love Adam Pally so I'd watch him in anything.
I wish Ferguson still had a show, because he was fresh. Conan is uber nerd chic, Fallon is low-brow nice guy porn, Kimmel is...Kimmel, and Seth...has a show.
I've never watched Samantha Bee's show, but I hate that it's a once a week kinda deal.
you spelled 'pandered to creeps who don't think women are people' wrong
adam needs to get his dad in an interview, he sounds fantastic
He's a janitor in the present, but uses catch praises and quotes and stuff in hte past to be way more interesting/cool to the people of the past, and it's just easier then the present. He's got a girlfriend already in the past when the show starts -and she's super cool.
Also by being with her he changes American Revolution so that it doesn't happen.
It was pretty funny, and I liked the history Professor character, who even kinda called him out on using the time machine to get a girlfriend.
It seems he basically played himself in HE and TMP but I like him a lot
God, so many of those guest-hosted shows were fantastic, but especially this one!
Makes me miss "The Snack-Off" on MTV, TBQH.
prolly won't catch his show tho