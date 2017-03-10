I love Billy so much



That guy Eric was really cute tbh.

i'm finally getting to the final season of Parks and Rec.

ok, this scene of changing Toms & Lucys marriage proposal to Gerrys mayor inauguration is hilarious

The final season is great. I love that show

how did he not recognize THE duck phone? Reply

i'm shocked, tbh. billy is usually on point with his pop culture knowledge..

mte, I was so excited

just re-downloaded tinder for the hundredth time last night and I'm already regretting my decision

looking for girls on dating apps as a girl is so hopeless Reply

agreed. all of them are just looking for bffs and i'm like '...no...'

have you tried HER? I think it's 100% area-dependent, but you might have better luck there!

I agree. As a lesbian woman, I'm tired of straight girls leading us on!

I know one of the guys he passed on lol. He's nice.





My love life is trash and I've actually made the decision to not date anymore so no more apps.

I love online dating- i've had 2 long term bfs from okcupid and since november, I've had a real successful slut phase. It's been great for finding guys to get weed from. I wanna try tinder but i don't have a facebook and i'm not sure if it'll work with a fake one with no friends. does anyone know? Reply

yes it'll still work

I haven't used a dating app in like two years now. It's basically impossible to meet people to date if your not online, which is kind of disappointing bc I'm tired of that shit. I like to meet people organically, through friends and even in social settings but people don't seem to talk to eachother anymore.

I've always been a lone wolf though so being single really hasn't bothered me much.



I've always been a lone wolf though so being single really hasn't bothered me much. Reply

I never meet anyone online to date it's always through organic settings like you said but I've noticed people around who meet online and date are in happier and longer relationships than people who didn't cos they got to know and talk to each other for longer before hooking up

seeing messages read outloud from tinder makes me cringe because mine are probably just as embarrassing. Reply

tinder is a hellhole, my love life sux and i have given up completely lol. it's all really just a giant game where you waste 99% of your time, so why bother Reply

Right there with you

What's a good app/site for friend finding? Reply

they said bumble is good. i would've tried it but it requires having a facebook so </3

Bumble and meetup

i matched with him! but he didn't respond to my fun greeting

With Billy or Rahm? If it was Rahm I wouldn't worry because you def aren't alone in never getting a reply...

billy! he was acting brand néw in the video but i've seen him on all the apps, like he knows what's up

Edited at 2017-03-11 05:20 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-03-11 05:20 am (UTC) Reply

nnn screenshots sis!

This is the perfect timing for this bc I just came back from a Tinder date and I JUST ATE PUSSY FOR THE FIRST TIME AND IT WAS FUCKING GLORIOUS! I'm so fucking mad that I wasted all this time thinking it would be gross bc it was fucking AMAZING.

ONTD lesbians/bi girls TEACH ME YOUR WAYS, I want to eat a lot more pussy from now on <333



ONTD lesbians/bi girls TEACH ME YOUR WAYS, I want to eat a lot more pussy from now on <333 Reply

Wait I wanna hear more about this lol (not in a creepy way)

lmao ok so I came out bi a few months ago and recently I broke up with my bf (not bc we didn't love each other anymore but bc he wants kids and I don't, so we figured it was best to put an end already). I just started having actual sex with girls like, less than 2 months ago but I'd only been with girls who gave oral, didn't like to receive (I assumed that was a thing but I was also starting to think they were scared I'd be awful lol). Today I went out with this girl I met on Tinder, we'd been chatting for a few days and she's just so fucking funny and smart, and when she got naked she had the most glorious body ever and I just needed to go down on her. So I was honest and said I never ate pussy ever and she was like ok, I'll teach you lol My jaw is a bit sore but IT FELT SO GOOD. And she liked it too, it was so awesome to feel her hips thrusting against my face & her legs trembling around my neck. It tasted good too and the texture was just heavenly <3

I'm sorry this was long BUT I'M SO FUCKING EXCITED <3



I'm sorry this was long BUT I'M SO FUCKING EXCITED <3 Reply

omfg

I'm just surprised you're not a gay man... this whole time I thought u were...oohp

yasssss bitch welcome to the team



main tip is just listening to what your partner wants. i have tried that alphabet thing when i feel like i need a rhythm of some sort. also sucking on it instead of just licking does wonders. Reply

Thumbs up for your enthusiasm. You will be a champ with that attitude.

yas girl, congrats. pussy is 💛

YAAAAAAAAAAAASSSSSSS GLORIOUS AINT IT ❤️❤️❤️

Welcome, chili

why are you telling complete strangers this? kinda personal eh? but congrats!

my tinder bio said "looking for someone to stick by me through my mullet phase of pixie cut growth" and i got this wonderful string of messages:

lol jesus

omg sooo extra. i do not miss trying to date men.



his pic looks like he could be attractive too. shame. Reply

lmao ew and he spelled dolores park wrong smh

Wow, thats a lot for an opener yikes

ew lol

I wanna read it but I can't see :(

lmao fucking ew

Lol hahaha. I'm so cold on dating apps, so people freak out that I'm actually a clown irl. Sexting or being overly nice with people you never met is just cringy for me

