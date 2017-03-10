March 10th, 2017, 07:05 pm reasontowander Billy Eichner Hijacks a Stranger's Tinder Billy is trying so hard, but the person he's helping has the personality of a wet ragTinder post? How's your love life going, ontd?source Tagged: billy eichner / billy on the street Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 119119 comments Add comment
Ew @ that guy's desire for a man with lip fillers
Thank the maker it was only 13 episodes, and they didn't stretch this out.
looking for girls on dating apps as a girl is so hopeless
My love life is trash and I've actually made the decision to not date anymore so no more apps.
I've always been a lone wolf though so being single really hasn't bothered me much.
Edited at 2017-03-11 05:20 am (UTC)
ONTD lesbians/bi girls TEACH ME YOUR WAYS, I want to eat a lot more pussy from now on <333
I'm sorry this was long BUT I'M SO FUCKING EXCITED <3
I'm just surprised you're not a gay man... this whole time I thought u were...oohp
main tip is just listening to what your partner wants. i have tried that alphabet thing when i feel like i need a rhythm of some sort. also sucking on it instead of just licking does wonders.
his pic looks like he could be attractive too. shame.
here you go!
All my friends who are dating during this "era" are struggling. I know of two marriages from Match one Facebook marriage (lol what a throwback) but otherwise zilch