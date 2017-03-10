Is this gonna flop in the U.S.?



The SPFX look dubious and already dated, but I'll probably see this. Reply

Nope. Cause, as you stated, it looks a bit bootleg but we'll be there opening weekend. Reply

It's going to flop. People need to get rid of their denial Reply

I just feel like this film isn't going to do well at all. Reply

ayyy do i even want to see this? my 10-year-old-power-ranger-binge-watching-s elf is scared lol Reply

I'm interested to see the reviews and ratings



Seeing their faces cut around the helmets look so dumb



Edited at 2017-03-11 04:13 am (UTC) Reply

aparently they wanted to do the silly open-helmet-to-see-faces thing in the original movie as well... and lol it looked too stupid



omg someone posted this pic in some ontd post sometime ago and i just had to save it.aparently they wanted to do the silly open-helmet-to-see-faces thing in the original movie as well... and lol it looked too stupid Reply

Except the first movie was smart enough not to in the end. Reply

truuue! they made the right decision thank god lol! i mean i guess i get the idea behind the open-helmets thing?, but nah the original ended up great without it. Reply

they've done it in Ninja Storm so it's not like it's mega unusual for them to do it. i think the execution is way better than the first movie's attempt. Reply

Life will be very competitive with this. Also beauty and the beast is looking to open string the week before. It needs good reviews or it's toast. Reply

i think they go after very different targets... Reply

why is bryan cranston's face doing... that.... Reply

I don't know, man ... A small part of me wants to see this for the nostalgia alone. But it looks kinda ... eh. Reply

This just looks so bad. And not even in a campy fun way. Reply

I want to drag my mom to this just because I did the same when I was younger for the first movie lol Reply

My parents are openly relieved I'm not forcing them to take me to this. They still haven't recovered from being made to sit through the first one lol. Reply

I wish this was fun. It feels so grimdark emo bs. Reply

I can't even imagine watching this when it comes to HBO. Reply

Ugh I hate that not only am I gonna see this opening weekend but that I almost bought Ranger lounge pants, socks, and a hat at Target. Y'all almost got me. Reply

Yes to the first part



Gurl, get your life to the follow up parts. Reply

Their reasonings behind downgrading Goldar to a mac n'cheese monster are SO STUPID. They were inspired by a chocolate fountain and didnt want him to have a personality.



If this gets a sequel, they need to introduce the real Goldar. Reply

This is gonna make so much bank in Brazil lol



I'm pissed they're not doing more promo with the theme song bc it's fucking amazing. Just adding those notes @ the end is NOT ENOUGH Reply

tbh I'm surprised they are even using it but I'm glad they are, along with the "Go Go" tagline. Reply

I hate how Zordon sounds Reply

Everything about this looks terrible. Reply

All the clips look fun. I totally expect it to have cheesy comedy and a lot of the things that made PR memorable to fans, but is adult enough that I don't feel shamed sitting in a theater at 31. Plus, I've been waiting for Jason/Kimberly since the beginning and it looks like I may get it. If people keep in mind that it's a Power Rangers movie when they see it, they'll probably enjoy it. Reply

The fact that it's a Power Rangers movie is exactly why I know I wouldn't enjoy it, tbh. I could get down with some generic, grimdark super-powered Breakfast Club movie just fine, but this falls short of just about everything I'd want a Mighty Morphin adaptation to be. Reply

I think the fact that I just want any kind of power rangers movie makes it easy to up my excitement. Just hearing 'its morphing time' is gonna be enough for me. Reply

I bought the Pink, Yellow & Blue Ranger funko pops, that's officially all the money and interest I can muster up for this movie. Reply

lol idgaf i'm excited for this movie and am so stoked that it comes out on my bday. Reply

Might download it Reply

