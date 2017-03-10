March 10th, 2017, 09:03 pm ljtryout New Power Rangers Tv Spots Source 1, 2 Tagged: 1990s, film - action / adventure, film trailer / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3333 comments Add comment
The SPFX look dubious and already dated, but I'll probably see this.
Seeing their faces cut around the helmets look so dumb
aparently they wanted to do the silly open-helmet-to-see-faces thing in the original movie as well... and lol it looked too stupid
My parents are openly relieved I'm not forcing them to take me to this. They still haven't recovered from being made to sit through the first one lol.
I can't even imagine watching this when it comes to HBO.
Gurl, get your life to the follow up parts.
If this gets a sequel, they need to introduce the real Goldar.
I'm pissed they're not doing more promo with the theme song bc it's fucking amazing. Just adding those notes @ the end is NOT ENOUGH