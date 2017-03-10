Mark Pedowitz on TVD: It ushered in a new era for TheCW
'The Vampire Diaries' Helped Change the Perception of The CW, Network President Says https://t.co/rDr6xJNIhi— Live Feed (@TheLiveFeed) March 10, 2017
-TVD helped keep TheCW alive
-Captured what worked for TheCW
-It was broad enough that it helped them invision what they wanted to do with Arrow, The Flash, JTV
-The decision to end the show came from Julie Plec
-He is a genuine fan of the show and has seen every episode
-Without the show, they would not be where they are today with their programming
Source
TVD ends tonight!
I could never tell when to actually be sad
The CW's arc has been interesting; it went through a rich but pretty people problem phase (Gossip Girl and the reboots of 90210/MP) and then into TVD and now it's mostly superhero stuff.
Edited at 2017-03-11 04:10 am (UTC)
CW is smart to go whatever way the wind is blowing. Rich people are in? Get shows that center on the rich and famous. Vampires are in? Get a vampire show. Superheroes are big? Adapt adapt adapt. Though they manage to set trends (90210 made reboots popular again and Arrow made superheroes on tv popular again)
I can't believe Supernatural is STILL on the air.
This seems like a long-term branding issue, if even my TV-show obsessed personality can't track the network's identity.
The ending confused me. Did Damon and Elena notend up living a long life together? Did they go their separate ways in death? I feel like they could've done better with that ending, it seemed lazy.
sounds like he has bad taste tbh
The episode was really good!!!!
It was but it left me with questions and I hate with finales do that.
But, she came to that decision because Ian & Kat said they were not going to renew their contracts after Season 8 and continue with the show because they were ready to move on. She probably knew she couldn't go on without them, it would've just been the Stefan & Caroline show.
I definitely cried more than I thought I would (though lets be real, I cry for sad commercials now so my bar is very low) and loved getting to see everyone in the end and that they all found peace.
ETA - [Spoiler (click to open)]Katherine coming back with different hair and a outfits everytime she "died" killed me lol
Edited at 2017-03-11 04:36 am (UTC)