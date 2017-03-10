Naya

Mark Pedowitz on TVD: It ushered in a new era for TheCW




-TVD helped keep TheCW alive
-Captured what worked for TheCW
-It was broad enough that it helped them invision what they wanted to do with Arrow, The Flash, JTV
-The decision to end the show came from Julie Plec
-He is a genuine fan of the show and has seen every episode
-Without the show, they would not be where they are today with their programming

TVD ends tonight!
