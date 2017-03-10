Mark Pedowitz on TVD: It ushered in a new era for TheCW

Blah blah blah. Your era has ended. Accept it. Reply

i stopped watching at the end of season 5. i like to believe the last episode i watched damon died and so i'm satisfied enough with that ending.

I got sick of everyone dying and then coming back



I could never tell when to actually be sad

This show was the worst when it came to overdramatic deaths and resurrections. There was no point in saying goodbye to most characters when they'd be back in some form or another by the next season or sooner.

it's like you're describing spn

exactly, it was ridiculous. no one truly died. they ALL came back at some point.

Yes! This is what ended the show for me too. There were zero stakes! Remember the S2(?) finale where Jenna actually died? It was amazing and emotional. They fucked it all up S4 on.

No it didnt? What is he talking about? CW ratings have drastically gone down while it was on air. Is he saying it helped find a new stream of revenue through DVDs and on demand to substitute ratings? Cause I would argue other shows on the CW did that. It wasn't anything new to the genre of shows it was making (You can make a better argument for Jane or Arrow brining non teen shows). If anything it was very much the status quo of the Ostroff era. It has a large social media fanbase I'll give him that. But I feel like any show similar to it at the time would have been the same.

Actually CW ratings went up. Sure right now they are back to basics but the network saw a ratings growth since TVD started up until last year.

Link

Overall for the network? Not really. 2 million on a friday night in 2009-2011 was considered low. Since 2012 (influenced by certain cable companies cutting CW and less Nielsen homes) you've seen so many shows drop to 0.4-0.2. I get TVD wasn't one of them until last year but to say it helped the CW grow is in fact a fallacy

I only watched the first 2-3 episodes of the final season. It was boring so I was in no hurry to catch up then.

I watched like 3 episodes at the beginning and then dropped it and came back when my bb Kai/Chris Wood reappeared.

I remember thinking how WB and UPN had low ratings compared to the other networks (tho Buffy will always be my favorite show); then they decided to merge the two into the CW thinking it would put them on par with FOX, CBS, ABC, NBC, but then The CW ended up averaging even worse ratings than either WB or UPN.



The CW's arc has been interesting; it went through a rich but pretty people problem phase (Gossip Girl and the reboots of 90210/MP) and then into TVD and now it's mostly superhero stuff.



Edited at 2017-03-11 04:10 am (UTC)

When they merged they lost A LOT of coverage so now only certain households get TheCW. I still dont understand why TheCW doesnt model itself after TheWB more.



CW is smart to go whatever way the wind is blowing. Rich people are in? Get shows that center on the rich and famous. Vampires are in? Get a vampire show. Superheroes are big? Adapt adapt adapt. Though they manage to set trends (90210 made reboots popular again and Arrow made superheroes on tv popular again)

The WB was expertly branded! Tho I'm 32 and ~came of age during The WB's golden-era, so I could be biased.

I can't believe Supernatural is STILL on the air.



I can't believe Supernatural is STILL on the air.

It's weird for me to think about GG/90210/MP being on the same channel that now does superhero stuff all the time. Like, I actually forgot that Gossip Girl was a CW production -- even though I watched it.



This seems like a long-term branding issue, if even my TV-show obsessed personality can't track the network's identity.

It ushered in the era: avoiding Julie Plague shows

Lmao slay

i regret even watching the TVD finale. it toally put me into an existential depression. thx a lot julie plec

The ending confused me. Did Damon and Elena notend up living a long life together? Did they go their separate ways in death? I feel like they could've done better with that ending, it seemed lazy.

I just interpreted it like they all died at different times but since they had their whole life together they wanted to see their families first but over all its one big happy afterlife in piece

Link

im assuming they died at the same time (why they weren't aged up, idk) bc they arrived in ~heaven~ together. then, damon disappeared to find stefan while elena had her reunion w her family. it was really poorly done imo

that is a very unfortunate last name

He is a genuine fan of the show and has seen every episode



sounds like he has bad taste tbh

The season finale episode was so sad!



The episode was really good!!!!

It was but it left me with questions and I hate with finales do that.

i don't understand how the cw stayed afloat during that wack ass period when they axed all the leftover black shows from the upn and was basically just a channel featuring rich spoiled yt teen thots. like literally their entire lineup was antm and those trash reboots of 90210/melrose place

-The decision to end the show came from Julie Plec

But, she came to that decision because Ian & Kat said they were not going to renew their contracts after Season 8 and continue with the show because they were ready to move on. She probably knew she couldn't go on without them, it would've just been the Stefan & Caroline show.

I would have been surprised if Paul would have stayed too. He's been over it since season one. lol

That's an unfortunate last name

i haven't seen the last 3 seasons or something, but i watched the finale just because and i actually kinda liked it. i liked the closure in the afterlife and all the characters coming back. i'm sure it was mostly fanservice, but i'm ok with it...

I definitely cried more than I thought I would (though lets be real, I cry for sad commercials now so my bar is very low) and loved getting to see everyone in the end and that they all found peace.



ETA - [ Spoiler (click to open) ] Katherine coming back with different hair and a outfits everytime she "died" killed me lol



Edited at 2017-03-11 04:36 am (UTC) Everything that happened was pretty much what I expected to happen so I'm okay with the ending (soooo happy those spoilers about Damon compulsing Elena and Stefan were wrong cause they made NO effing sense).I definitely cried more than I thought I would (though lets be real, I cry for sad commercials now so my bar is very low) and loved getting to see everyone in the end and that they all found peace.ETA -

