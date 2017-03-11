Her cookies @ momofuku milk bar are disgusting and do not deserve to share the same case as Christina Tosi's Reply

What kind of cookies are they?

Disgusting "healthy" cookies



Bitch why would i get your disgusting cookies when i can get cake truffles blended with ice cream and sprinkles??? Reply

i heard that they're awful as well lmao Reply

I wanna like butternut squash soup but the consistency reminds me too much of baby food Reply

There's a recipe--forget if it's Emeril or Wolfgang Puck--that includes wild rice, sausage and corn, and it's absolutely delicious. Reply

Minestrone is my favorite.



Butternut squash is pretty good too Reply

lentil but greek style Reply

Tell me more? Reply

Sopa de Tortilla and Clam Chowder :3 Reply

flawless taste! Reply

yassss @ sopa de tortilla, its so good Reply

same, same Reply

riveting Reply

i hate soup and i hate squash! but i'm here for good recipes Reply

I want to say French Onion, even though i've not had it in agggesss and hardly ever do. But a proper French Onion with the soggy bread and the melty cheese on top. Yesssss. Reply

I don't hate onions but French onion soup is kinda gnarly. Reply

This slight shall be remembered!



omg @ you coming for my fave yet seldom enjoyed soup choice like that.This slight shall be remembered! Reply

french onion is a nothing of a soup Reply

omg why are people hating on French Onion??? Like you said, a proper French Onion>>>>>>>>



But I'm also weird and love this pickle soup my dad used to make. I guess it's a Polish thing and even then not that popular cause even my cousin was like "the fuck are you talking about?" Reply

French Onion with the bread and like a pound of cheese is so good. I only get it at restaurants bc I'm too lazy to do that shit at home. Reply

Hmm I got the munchies rn and I could go for that since it's so fucking cold. God damn it New England!!! Reply

Lentil + baked potato + spicy corn chowder are pretty much the only soups I fux with.



On another note, I have started hating Karlie's face and my loathing grows with each day. Reply

i've always hated her face Reply

French onion or split pea which is weird cuz I hate peas otherwise Reply

Wedding soup

Chicken and wild rice Reply

YAS Reply

Oh and matzo ball Reply

I can only consume butternut squash soup around Thanksgiving for some reason. Reply

Broccoli cheddar, lobster bisque, and new england clam chowder. Reply

