Chimamanda Adichie Just Said Trans-Women Are Not Real Women & People Are Calling For Her Head




she said:
"So when people talk about, you know "are trans women, women?" my feeling is, trans women are trans women. I think that the whole problem with gender in the world is about our experiences, it's not about how we wear our hair or whether we have a vagina or a penis. It's about how the world treats us. And I think if you've lived in the world as a man with the privileges that the world accords to men, and then sort of changed, switched gender it's difficult for me to accept that then we can equate your experience with the experience of a woman who has lived from the beginning in the world as a woman and who has not be accorded those privileges men are. And so, I think there has to be - and this of course is not to say, this is...I'm saying this also with, sort of, a certainty that transgender people should be allowed to be. But I don't think it's a good thing to conflate everything into one. I don't think it's a good thing to talk about women's issues being exactly the same as the issues of trans-women - because I don't think that's true. "


SOURCE there is also a video at the source
