Chimamanda Adichie Just Said Trans-Women Are Not Real Women & People Are Calling For Her Head
Chimamanda Adichie Just Said Trans-Women Are Not Real Women & People Are Calling For Her Head
she said:
"So when people talk about, you know "are trans women, women?" my feeling is, trans women are trans women. I think that the whole problem with gender in the world is about our experiences, it's not about how we wear our hair or whether we have a vagina or a penis. It's about how the world treats us. And I think if you've lived in the world as a man with the privileges that the world accords to men, and then sort of changed, switched gender it's difficult for me to accept that then we can equate your experience with the experience of a woman who has lived from the beginning in the world as a woman and who has not be accorded those privileges men are. And so, I think there has to be - and this of course is not to say, this is...I'm saying this also with, sort of, a certainty that transgender people should be allowed to be. But I don't think it's a good thing to conflate everything into one. I don't think it's a good thing to talk about women's issues being exactly the same as the issues of trans-women - because I don't think that's true. "
SOURCE there is also a video at the source
Idk I think she's correct when pointing out that trans women don't have the same experience as cis women but frankly, her statement kinda sounds tone deaf and lacks empathy towards the very serious issues trans women face. Like last week a trans woman was beaten to death in broad daylight here in Brazil while people filmed it.
I'm sick of some feminists acting like trans women are not women enough~ just because they were born male.
However, she is sorely miseducated stating that transwomen are not women based soley on life experience.
Transwomen are women, period.
Cis women are biological.
Try telling a young transwoman that she has not experienced sexism from men.
All the people agreeing clearly failed to go below the surface. Thinking they're intellectuals.
We need to stick together and support each other not point out the differences between us. The world is fucked up and the last thing we need is more transphobic
We are all women full stop
Also Adichie needs to apologise for this ignorant shit.
And her transition was very different. She probably struggled in her life prior to transitioning, but was pretty widely accepted upon transition, whereas most other trans people are not, and have much harder lives to begin with.
And there are definitely going to be some issues biological women (and trans men before transitioning) struggle with, that trans women may not know, but she isn't saying that trans women are not women, or do not have an entirely other massive basket of issues and struggles that other groups of women do not 'get.'
This is exactly why we all need to listen to each other and try not to minimise an issue just because we don't understand its gravity.
The way she worded it doesn't really sit right with me. :\
People calling her a white feminist are giving me life
IDK I find it weird how sometimes people on here make it sound like cis women's issues are somehow irrelevant or 'first world problem-y' (ugh i hate that term) like we're all in this together aren't we? Damn.
And dysphoria is something all cis women face too so IDGI tbh. Cis women are taught to hate our bodies from the minute we're old enough to understand that so of course we start to experience dysphoria.
IDK I will always fight for trans women's rights to exist and exist peacefully and free of fear but we do have to acknowledge context here. Gender is, in large parts, about how others treat you. Men (Males/AMABs if you prefer) are immediately treated different because people who see them only see the outside and the appearance of a man and they are conditioned to treat them a certain way.
This is important and affects someone's life and their opportunities. Of course, the way those opportunities disappear once a trans woman identifies herself are indicative of an outward misogyny that they were not experiencing before this. Any previous taunts of 'f*ggot' or 'sissy' or what-have-you are born out of a fear and hatred for women or 'feminine' things that come from the view that anything female is 'weak'. This is something that confronts cis women from birth and something we've grown unfortunately used and accustomed to.
It's not wrong to say that cis women have this unique struggle then - of misogyny and sexism and prejudice from birth until death.
Trans women face things that cis women will never face and that's fine.
But that does make some of our experiences different and that's OK. Like, black women face different struggles that white women will never face and it's ok to acknowledge that.
IDK. I want cis women and trans women alike to feel safe and valued all over the world.
Yeah, what she said makes sense to me. The struggles trans women experience are very real and very valid but they are not the experiences of cis women and so can't really be lumped together.
I think she has a point. Transwomen face different issues than cis-women, essentially because transmisogyny is different but not mutually exclusive from misogyny. A transwoman's experience is obviously different than a cis woman's.
I'm not saying transwomen aren't women, though.
Like.... I do think transwomen are women, but even if we magically got rid of all the misogyny towards ciswomen and acquired equal rights for ciswomen, both transwomen AND transmen would still be facing trans issues and all that? Even if the issues were similar to what ciswomen faced, they would still exist for transpeople? Like... I can't really see trans issues as a womens issues? And I don't understand why it's is bad to want to separate the issues? Honestly, I feel it's a bit more upsetting to lump them together, as it feels like it's erasing some of the struggles they go through?
I think I am just not getting it? idk I just feel more confused after reading this post.
just say cis
edit: also yeah the full quote in context is awful and more than just "she misspoke" she doesn't think trans women are "full women" bc they "live life with male privilege and then switch genders" so their issues shouldn't be "conflated" yeesh. you can talk about an overall thing and then go into nuance.
like ppl r being dense like gender roles limit* men too. obviously we shouldn't center feminist discussions on men but like... acknowledging that feminist/womens issues benefit more than just women is just a fact.... if we got rid of patriarchy and white supremacy everyone would be more free to express themselves however they want regardless of gender and just maybe trans identities might manifest in a different way....
*ETA: I don't think oppress was the right word lol not trying to get heat for this but like... gender roles are inherently limiting even when one gender role is celebrated as superior... like it's still a role that puts people in an unnecessary box.
