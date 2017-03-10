Chimamanda Adichie Just Said Trans-Women Are Not Real Women & People Are Calling For Her Head

hmm Reply

Thread

Link

she didn't lie. Reply

Thread

Link

second comment trolling? that's a new record Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm not trolling. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She did ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She really didn't. A trans man/woman's experience is not the same as a cis one. End of. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yep, but god forbid we acknowledge reality. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol mte /end post



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right? Like Caitlyn Jenner is an example of this with the stupid ass way she acts. She was seen as a white male elite althlete for decades wight that privilege like wtf does she know about being treated the way women are all their lives. There so more to gender than what gender you choose to identify with. Women are treated differently from birth because they are women Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This whole thing feels like opression olympics tbh. Trans women might have had a male experience growing up but they also had to grow up feeling like a stranger in their own bodies, and I don't think they fully experienced that male experience when their reality is that they were always women.



Idk I think she's correct when pointing out that trans women don't have the same experience as cis women but frankly, her statement kinda sounds tone deaf and lacks empathy towards the very serious issues trans women face. Like last week a trans woman was beaten to death in broad daylight here in Brazil while people filmed it.



I'm sick of some feminists acting like trans women are not women enough~ just because they were born male. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She didn't. She's right. A "typical" Trans-Woman's experiences is not the same as a typical Cis-Woman Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

In that transwomen and cis women may not experience the same level of discrimination.



However, she is sorely miseducated stating that transwomen are not women based soley on life experience.



Transwomen are women, period.

Cis women are biological.



Try telling a young transwoman that she has not experienced sexism from men.



All the people agreeing clearly failed to go below the surface. Thinking they're intellectuals. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

What Transgender Women go through is dozen times worse than anything us CIS women go through. They don't have it easy, the amount of ignorance and hate they must face in their day to day lives is unimaginable (and I'm a black, immigrant, Muslim, hijabi girl so experience in that I have many). And life before transitioning is in no way easy either! to not feel at home in your own body is... Jesus I can't even begin to imagine that. So at no point did we as CIS women have it harder than them.



We need to stick together and support each other not point out the differences between us. The world is fucked up and the last thing we need is more transphobic



We are all women full stop



Also Adichie needs to apologise for this ignorant shit. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This!! i totally agree with Chimamanda Adichie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

+1 I think she's spot on Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh here go hell come Reply

Thread

Link





here's the embedded vid if anyone's interested



Yikes. Here's Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's entire "trans women are trans women" clip. (via Channel 4: https://t.co/iiTEQITLVw) @ztsamudzi pic.twitter.com/T6aU9D4xDz — Wilfred Chan (@wilfredchan) March 10, 2017

oop just submitted this toohere's the embedded vid if anyone's interested Reply

Thread

Link

She spoke FACTS. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i never actually considered what she said. to a certain extent i can see how that could be related to lets say Caitlyn Jenner (Bruce had quite the privileged life, and still does as Cait), but what about all those others who went thru horrible struggles?



uhms this could lead to some interesting discussions Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, if in her mind she was referring Caitlyn Jenner, I understand 100% because it is fucking infuriating that Caitlyn thinks she can speak for the struggles of trans women when she was the most privileged and accept of males.



And her transition was very different. She probably struggled in her life prior to transitioning, but was pretty widely accepted upon transition, whereas most other trans people are not, and have much harder lives to begin with.



And there are definitely going to be some issues biological women (and trans men before transitioning) struggle with, that trans women may not know, but she isn't saying that trans women are not women, or do not have an entirely other massive basket of issues and struggles that other groups of women do not 'get.'



This is exactly why we all need to listen to each other and try not to minimise an issue just because we don't understand its gravity. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Hmmm, okay...I can see now why people are saying that she's saying transwomen aren't women.



The way she worded it doesn't really sit right with me. :\ Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Welp, I don't disagree with her but I also don't think this applies to all trans women either (Jazz Jennings, who transitioned in early childhood, for example). Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i feel like she's trying to say something along the lines of cis and trans women deal with different forms of misogynistic oppression, but there isn't a need to act like transmisogyny is a seperaten entity from general misogyny. at the end of the day, trans women's issues are *still* women's issues. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Did she say something more because that quote doesn't sound that bad to me. Reply

Thread

Link

nope. it's enough to start a witch hunt because she acknowledged that we shouldn't conflate trans women's experiences with cis women's. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, I was gonna ask the same thing... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's fine lol



People calling her a white feminist are giving me life Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

People on tumblr and fbook are saying that she is under tue influence of colonialism and she can't understand because she is African. But those people are ~~~TOTALLY~~~ not being racist. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah, what I got from that quote is that cis women and trans women have different struggles/issues? idk maybe there's something else I'm missing. she doesn't seem to be excluding one or another Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah I'm confused. she didnt seem to even say "real women" like that was all the article ? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she said "are trans women, women? my feeling is that think trans women are trans women" and she also said you change or switch gender Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, not too long ago, I read an article written by a transwoman arguing exactly the same thing. I figure it's not my place to stick my oar in, but I find it interesting to watch the dialogue. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah I thought it was common knowledge that trans women and cis women face different struggles? Like that's why intersectionality and understanding each other and the unique struggles we all face is important?



IDK I find it weird how sometimes people on here make it sound like cis women's issues are somehow irrelevant or 'first world problem-y' (ugh i hate that term) like we're all in this together aren't we? Damn.



And dysphoria is something all cis women face too so IDGI tbh. Cis women are taught to hate our bodies from the minute we're old enough to understand that so of course we start to experience dysphoria.



IDK I will always fight for trans women's rights to exist and exist peacefully and free of fear but we do have to acknowledge context here. Gender is, in large parts, about how others treat you. Men (Males/AMABs if you prefer) are immediately treated different because people who see them only see the outside and the appearance of a man and they are conditioned to treat them a certain way.



This is important and affects someone's life and their opportunities. Of course, the way those opportunities disappear once a trans woman identifies herself are indicative of an outward misogyny that they were not experiencing before this. Any previous taunts of 'f*ggot' or 'sissy' or what-have-you are born out of a fear and hatred for women or 'feminine' things that come from the view that anything female is 'weak'. This is something that confronts cis women from birth and something we've grown unfortunately used and accustomed to.



It's not wrong to say that cis women have this unique struggle then - of misogyny and sexism and prejudice from birth until death.

Trans women face things that cis women will never face and that's fine.



But that does make some of our experiences different and that's OK. Like, black women face different struggles that white women will never face and it's ok to acknowledge that.



IDK. I want cis women and trans women alike to feel safe and valued all over the world.



Edited at 2017-03-11 10:49 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

transwomen do have different struggles? she should have said "cis-women" instead of women but it's what she meant Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, that was pretty obvious tbh. People are reaching. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yea ia Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaooo then why did you include that baity title? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ia Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, that's what I came to say Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They have it WORSE in 99% of cases. Her statement (or at least the excerpt here) is nuts. Like transwomen take something away from cis women? They don't. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ia Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, this is what I took out of her statement as well. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, what she said makes sense to me. The struggles trans women experience are very real and very valid but they are not the experiences of cis women and so can't really be lumped together. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I agree. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





this post should be fun. this post should be fun. Reply

Thread

Link

one wank post a day keeps the doctor away! i've always said that ontd keeps me sane :D Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao yeah i was having an episode but now i'm geared up and ready to go through this post Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Did she actually say "trans-women are not real women" or just the quote posted because those two statements are VERY different. The latter is still messy, but at least leaves a lot of room for discussion. Reply

Thread

Link

she said "when people ask 'are trans-women, women'? my feeling is that trans-women are trans-women"



I posted the video above Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Where is the lie?



This baiting ass title. Reply

Thread

Link

I know, right?



OP said she didn't write the title, but she did choose to copy and paste it. And I'm not sure I believe that she didn't know it would be inflammatory. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's not wrong about ciswomen and transwomen having different struggles, but transwomen's struggles are still women's struggles. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, this sums it up, I think. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah ia Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's also so dumb bc it seems to say that trans women don't experience misogyny. Trans women have talked about how they do when they pass down to being told they must be on their periods etc Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah, it's almost like she was saying "they got the advantage of being men for a period of time so they don't know the same struggle" and i guess that's not wrong in some cases and ways but uhhhh, i don't think the mental struggle of being trans is some cake walk... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

exactly! and everyone's internal experience is different but like most trans people, if they're not actively wishing to be their true gender, have some sense of being different~ or w/e from a very early age..... like that sense IS gender and has a direct influence on how they experience the world. i will say that i think there's something to be said about other people's treatment of closeted or pre-transition trans women on an interpersonal level that could influence their experience of the world (they may be offered more privileges bc they're being perceived as male but again they won't view all of these things in the same way as a man would)... am i making sense? like it's hella nuanced and transphobes just love to write that off. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Exactly. Trans women are women. Period



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yep Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Exactly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thank you. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yep exactly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yep Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is how I feel too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

basically Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Getting viagra is not the same are being charged with murder for having a miscarriage. Do not conflate issues faced by not performing your assigned gender and being a biological female. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yes, this is how I feel as well. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Okay, I'll bite.



I think she has a point. Transwomen face different issues than cis-women, essentially because transmisogyny is different but not mutually exclusive from misogyny. A transwoman's experience is obviously different than a cis woman's.



I'm not saying transwomen aren't women, though. Reply

Thread

Link

I think this where I am having issues understanding.



Like.... I do think transwomen are women, but even if we magically got rid of all the misogyny towards ciswomen and acquired equal rights for ciswomen, both transwomen AND transmen would still be facing trans issues and all that? Even if the issues were similar to what ciswomen faced, they would still exist for transpeople? Like... I can't really see trans issues as a womens issues? And I don't understand why it's is bad to want to separate the issues? Honestly, I feel it's a bit more upsetting to lump them together, as it feels like it's erasing some of the struggles they go through?



I think I am just not getting it? idk I just feel more confused after reading this post. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What is this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah ur twisting it even more.... like trans women have a unique experience but ARE women.... but like their unique experience is a different type of womanhood and ARE women's issues (isn't feminism about gender equality after all? like white feminists are all up on their 'feminism helps men too' rhetoric and yet some feminists can't see how trans women's issues are the direct result of patriarchy and white supremacy? smh.) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

oh no :( Reply

Thread

Link

cis



just say cis



edit: also yeah the full quote in context is awful and more than just "she misspoke" she doesn't think trans women are "full women" bc they "live life with male privilege and then switch genders" so their issues shouldn't be "conflated" yeesh. you can talk about an overall thing and then go into nuance.



Edited at 2017-03-11 03:22 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

she didn't say "full woman", i was paraphrasing for her lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OK wow editing my comment now that the full quote is up. :( yeah this wasn't nice. I kind of see what she means but... Trans women are still women.



Edited at 2017-03-11 03:26 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I mean... abortion. And more recently the debate around the terminology in abortion issues. Reply

Thread

Link

whats ur point??? abortion IS a women's issue that affects a large number of women and other ppl with vaginas like... see how easy it is to be inclusive???



like ppl r being dense like gender roles limit* men too. obviously we shouldn't center feminist discussions on men but like... acknowledging that feminist/womens issues benefit more than just women is just a fact.... if we got rid of patriarchy and white supremacy everyone would be more free to express themselves however they want regardless of gender and just maybe trans identities might manifest in a different way....



*ETA: I don't think oppress was the right word lol not trying to get heat for this but like... gender roles are inherently limiting even when one gender role is celebrated as superior... like it's still a role that puts people in an unnecessary box.



Edited at 2017-03-11 08:04 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link