Mr Robot news: Bobby Cannavale joins cast, s3 in October
NBC Universal announced today that Bobby Cannavale will join the cast in season 3 of Mr Robot as Irving, a used car salesman. Cannavale has been added as a series regular.
BD Wong has also been upgraded to a series regular.
NBC Universal also announced that the show will return for 10 episodes in October of 2017, as USA attempts to launch that Jessica Biel show this summer.
statement from network @ the source
yay for BD, meh about Bobby and October
I need follow up to what happened with Tyrell and Elliot.
so my whole family calls him "piece of shit cannavale" because we have no idea why this perceived slight bugs him so much
he liked joe tho
also my aunt's friend went to prom with bobby but they broke up and i'll never forgive her for it, he coulda been my bff man
i'd so much rather see him now, i'm jealous!!
I watched week to week and the first few episodes were a little tedious but my sister binged both seasons all at once and had no complaints.
He is so sexy I want him to fist me. He needs to be nude/shirtless in more things.
its boring to me which makes me sad cuz i loved the first season
not happy about having to wait for october, but it was esmail's decision so i'll deal w it.
I AM EXCITE
ugh @ october
yaaaas BD though!! love whiterose