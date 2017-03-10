Mr Robot news: Bobby Cannavale joins cast, s3 in October



NBC Universal announced today that Bobby Cannavale will join the cast in season 3 of Mr Robot as Irving, a used car salesman. Cannavale has been added as a series regular.

BD Wong has also been upgraded to a series regular.

NBC Universal also announced that the show will return for 10 episodes in October of 2017, as USA attempts to launch that Jessica Biel show this summer.

statement from network @ the source

SOURCE

yay for BD, meh about Bobby and October
Tagged: , , , ,