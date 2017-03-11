I can't believe it's over. Ngl, I teared up a few times. Reply

Also fuck them for sending Katherine back to hell with no happy ending. 😭😭😭😭 Reply

ofc they did katherine dirty like that Reply

they did her so dirty omg Reply

FUCK NO



i ain't watching ty for the spoiler sis you saved me 1hr of my life Reply

I haven't watched this show in like 5 years but I watched this episode and legit didn't understand pretty much anything at all Reply

Are you telling me Vicki and Tyler got together??? I liked the ending kind of on an emotional level but I'm just not sure what to make of the last few minutes. Reply

I don't think so, I think they're just watching over Matt. For Caroline we saw her mother, for Elena we saw Miranda, Grayson & John, and with Stefan he got to be with Lexi. Tyler doesn't have any family left, but Matt was at one time his best friend. Reply

Awwwww at Stefan/Lexi. Loved them! Reply

so how did it all end? Reply

Damon was gonna go to hell and take Katherine with him but Stefan played hero and his human ass died dragging Katherine to hell. Elena's dull ass came back, was reunited with Damon. All of Mystic Falls was saved because Bonnie finally figured out how to use her magic right. You see all the witches by her side as she pushes back hellfire (literally).



We get a montage showing all the dead people at peace. The final scene is Damon being reunited with Stefan. We never see Katherine again but we see "uncle"John Gilbert with his fingers intact. The end. Reply

WTF @ ALL OF THIS Reply

The John thing confuses me so much. He was so awful, haha. Reply

Endgames:



-Human Delena (because Stefan sacrificed himself to give the cure to Damon, so Damon could be human which meant he had to die)

-Matt stayed Sheriff, so no big change there

-Bonnie realized how much she really does want to live and decided to do a lot of traveling

-Caroline & Alaric started their school for the "supernaturally gifted" that Alaric mentioned he wanted to start a couple episodes back. Jeremy was working there, probably teaching people how to be vampire hunters. Caroline also got a check with a huge amount of money as a donation from Klaus. Reply

that was a surprisingly satisfying finale Reply

The first thing, according to what I just read. Reply

It was very poorly executed but I guess it was a flash forward to when they're all dead. Reply

the first one, i think. it was the hallmark version of six feet under's finale Reply

i still tear up thinking about that final sfu montage. that was really good tv Reply

Perfect explanation lol Reply

I know Caroline and Bonnie are definitely alive. Reply

They all die and find peace. Except Katherine. She's in hell. Reply

Thanks for asking cuz I was confused to why dead ppl were back. Lol Reply

It was like Lost. Elena reunited with her family when she finally died years down the road. Reply

Parent

I think Elena and Damon lived out their lives together, and then died peacefully of old age. That's why we didn't see Caroline or anyone else, really, because they were immortal or just hadn't passed on yet. Reply

I just read what all happened and L O L. I haven't watched in years but still. Fuck this show lol. Reply

My fave lived and that's all I care about. Reply

I thought it was a great finale tbh Reply

Me too. I haven't watched fully since S5, a few episodes here and there, but always kept track. I ugly sobbed so many times, I loved it so much. Reply

Yeah, I had no problems with it. It was satisfying. Reply

Is it just me or did it feel like Nina didn't know how to play Katherine anymore? Reply

Well, that was crap.



He's the better man my ass. Everybody knows Stefan > Damon



The only good thing about this episode was Bonnie getting out of that hell hole and Klaus/Caroline. Reply

I hate how the show has to constantly prop up Damon and treat him like he is this wonderful but misunderstood person. Damon is a shit character and there is literally nothing redeemable about him. Reply

He is the better man for Elena because she's trash. Delena deserve to die together. Stefan was finally free from their bitch asses. Sometimes ya gotta sacrifice yourself to be free.#fakedeep At least he found peace and left with Lexi. Reply

Someone spoil me, what happened? Stopped watching in season 4 lol Reply

I didn't hate it. Reply

Can someone please spoil me? Did Stefan die? Reply

Yep :( Reply

Yes he dies to save the town and get rid of Katherine. He finds peace and leaves with Lexi. His last scene alive is with Elena. He's reunited with Damon after he dies. Reply

Like how...? How did he come back to life? Also how did he not go to hell? Reply

I really liked it. All the Bennett witches were badass. Also I loved seeing Lexi, I held it together until that point. Reply

The Bennett scene is my favorite of the finale, I think. Bonnie beat hell. Fucking badass tbh. Reply

The Bennett witches were what got me, and then Lexi, and then Jenna. Reply

Yeah I cried when he walked out to Lexi and had stopped but when we saw Jenna (and weirdly John) I lost it again. Reply

When jo saw her girls 😫 Reply

