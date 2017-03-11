March 11th, 2017, 01:12 am evillemmons The Vampire Diaries: 8x16 - Inside: Katherine\Elena's return "I was feeling epic" -Julie Plec discusses Nina Dobrev's return and series finalesourceHow do you want it to end?Viewing post for the SERIES FINALE?!! Tagged: television promo / stills, vampire diaries / the originals (cw) Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 186186 comments Add comment
i ain't watching ty for the spoiler sis you saved me 1hr of my life
We get a montage showing all the dead people at peace. The final scene is Damon being reunited with Stefan. We never see Katherine again but we see "uncle"John Gilbert with his fingers intact. The end.
-Human Delena (because Stefan sacrificed himself to give the cure to Damon, so Damon could be human which meant he had to die)
-Matt stayed Sheriff, so no big change there
-Bonnie realized how much she really does want to live and decided to do a lot of traveling
-Caroline & Alaric started their school for the "supernaturally gifted" that Alaric mentioned he wanted to start a couple episodes back. Jeremy was working there, probably teaching people how to be vampire hunters. Caroline also got a check with a huge amount of money as a donation from Klaus.
He's the better man my ass. Everybody knows Stefan > Damon
The only good thing about this episode was Bonnie getting out of that hell hole and Klaus/Caroline.