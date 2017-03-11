Fuck trump. His "alleged" sexual offender/abusing ass has no right to comment about any woman. Reply

hmm Reply

He's a blowhard, why waste the time?



I really do love her hair Reply

it's interesting finding old tweets of trump and being like what's was his obsession with katy perry and russell brand Reply

he's a starfucker psychopath Reply

he's a serial cheater and a misogynist, so any time there's a celeb breakup he will take the man's side and presume the woman cheated. He projects all the time. Reply

I imagine these vapid celebrity interviews don't thrill Stephen. Reply

he tries his best, bless his heart Reply

well i like her outfit



not her face, or hair, or attitude or (lack of) talent Reply

Trump is so fucking creepy and clearly a sexual predator. The thought of him during the WH easter egg roll makes me uncomfortable. He should not be around anybody but especially children. Reply

Fingers crossed Sean Spicer is forced to dress up as the bunny for a second year. Reply

Eww I hadn't even thought about that :/ Reply

Ugh, that'll be so gross. Reply

honestly i doubt he'll do the egg hunt or the turkey pardon Reply

I'm really holding out hope that all this Russia stuff is going to come out and he's going to go to jail. The story Rachel Maddow did the other night about the hollowing out of the State Department was chilling. I'm so utterly disgusted in the Republicans for putting party before country. Reply

Three things--

1) I like her hair

2) She was very twitchy in this interview

3) The part where Stephan Colbert reached across and adjusted the mic on her shirt kind of creeped me out. I normally like him 100%, and he wasn't really close to like touching her chest or anything like that. But I thought it was weird he would do that, and not ask her just to do it herself. Boundaries plz. Reply

She's always twitchy Reply

I agree about the mic thing tbh Reply

I don't know when they deleted almost all of the Trump vlogs but those were pretty bizarre. He's obsessed with celebrity. Reply

if you google search trumps old tweets they are still there from 2012 and on Reply

i want her eyebrows Reply

When I first read the title I thought he tweeted new tweets about her since she shaved her head and called her "Eleven" from Stranger Things or something lmao



And this interview was really awkward, at least to me

When they showed the clip of her acting, she was being the same as in the interview lol Reply

That's why there are so many memes like this one:



Isn't she ALWAYS the same, lol?That's why there are so many memes like this one: Reply

I watched that clip and it confirms for me that people praising her acting are just praising how natural she is at playing herself on camera, which after almost 2 decades in the business she'd be hopeless not to be able to do. She is just good at picking the right vehicles for her kind of mannerism. Reply

I literally JUST came out of the KStew coming out post. Whew! Reply

same lol Reply

She really does think she's Joan Jett, doesn't she? LOL Reply

one hand: any opportunity to troll his ass should not be wasted



but it really bothers me the way this has been treated and the way she talks about cheating so publicly as a joke tbh Reply

tbh i have no horse in this race and don't care for her at all but i don't see interviews like this as her treating her cheating as a joke. Reply

i hate that hair. Reply

it must be such a surreal experience knowing that the so-called president was tweeting about you obsessively Reply

i think the hair would look better if it wasn't bleached? Reply

IA, it's a little jarring. I think it's great but would look better darker. Reply

Her SNL monologue about this was pretty great tbh



Lol @ the chain continuity bit Reply

For a sec, I thought he tweeted saying she looked like Eleven. Reply

i mean, cute haircut and all, but it's not a "redefining-what-it-means-to-be-feminine" haircut Reply

lmao @ her interview



lmao @ her acting



i like her, i relate to the awkward girl, but she shouldn't be an actress. Reply

I literally cannot watch any of her talk show interviews, they are the epitome of second hand embarrassment, I get soo uncomfortable. Reply

I just saw Personal Shopper tonight and oh no...my thirst for her has returned. I'm not proud of it, but here we are. That new haircut isn't doing it for me, but she looks hot af in the movie. 😬 (Also it's a great movie and I'll be thinking about it for a while.) Reply

I find it odd how comfortable she is talking about those tweets cause all the tweets he mentions her it's about her cheating scandal...like, even if her and Rob were pure PR(which I still STRUGGLE to believe...if your PR why be so damn private???) stilll...that's a really awful look for her. but she's a serial cheater...so I guess she lacks the shame Reply

She wasn't private about it at all tho but I don't think they were together just for PR till after the scandal.

No one relevant even remembered that stuff but she's been constantly bringing these tweets up for the last 2 months and doesn't even have some smart comment about them, I don't know what her PR team is thinking. Dragging the other people involved back into it's also a low move. Reply

lol@the lack of fucks she gives about Trump. Love it Reply

