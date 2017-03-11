March 11th, 2017, 01:55 am evillemmons Kristen Stewart Brushed Off Trump's Eleven Tweets About Her -He reads Trump's tweets and Kristen comments on them-They talk about her new haircut-They talk about the word 'Dude'-They talk about her new moviesource Tagged: donald trump, kristen stewart, stephen colbert / the colbert report Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 4343 comments Add comment
I really do love her hair
not her face, or hair, or attitude or (lack of) talent
1) I like her hair
2) She was very twitchy in this interview
3) The part where Stephan Colbert reached across and adjusted the mic on her shirt kind of creeped me out. I normally like him 100%, and he wasn't really close to like touching her chest or anything like that. But I thought it was weird he would do that, and not ask her just to do it herself. Boundaries plz.
And this interview was really awkward, at least to me
When they showed the clip of her acting, she was being the same as in the interview lol
That's why there are so many memes like this one:
but it really bothers me the way this has been treated and the way she talks about cheating so publicly as a joke tbh
Lol @ the chain continuity bit
lmao @ her acting
i like her, i relate to the awkward girl, but she shouldn't be an actress.
but she's a serial cheater...so I guess she lacks the shame
No one relevant even remembered that stuff but she's been constantly bringing these tweets up for the last 2 months and doesn't even have some smart comment about them, I don't know what her PR team is thinking. Dragging the other people involved back into it's also a low move.