Hey people! I hope you have a great weekend :)



thoughts on breath of the wild? how far along are you guys? Reply

haha I've been playing all week but I don't think I'm very far? I've done like 15 shrines and I tried to go to get my first memory from a pic and got my ass handed to me by a fucking minotaur (needless to say I've got to get better at fights instead of just rushing straight at them) I'm skipping all over the place though haha Reply

if you could talk to anybody from the past who would it be?

Freddie mercury Reply

Elizabeth Báthory Reply

The Doctor that aborts Donald Trump.



malcolm x Reply

Gandhi Reply

Klaus Nomi



Ian Curtis (maybe convince him to not kill himself)



Frida Kahlo



You took my answer, so I'll go with Kurt Cobain as a runner-up. Reply

Adolf Hitler and encourage him to pursue art and go to art school and not be a giant evil monster.



we wouldn't have all those stupid neckbeards running around. Reply

he tried and got rejected tho Reply

Such a cliche but Cleopatra and Marilyn Monroe.



Both are super fascinating to me. Reply

Audrey Hepburn

Anne Frank

Some of the women from the bible Reply

Ingmar Bergman

Kubrick

Darwin Reply

Eleanor of Aquataine

Marie Antoinette

Maria-Terese of the Austrio-Hungarian Empire

Mark Twain

Madam CJ Walker

And a ton others I know I'm forgetting Reply

Frederick Douglass Reply

the writers of the US constitution. Reply

CS Lewis Reply

Madonna Reply

My dad Reply

Jesus Reply

Albert Einstein Reply

Harriet Tubman. Zelda Fitzgerald. La Pistolera Reply

AUDREY MEADOWS Reply

Jonathan Brandis Reply

now he really has crabs

badum-tsh Reply

What does it mean when your ex creeps on you on LinkedIn?



I blocked him on everything else but that, but like it’s LinkedIn and it tells you who views your profile so he knows I know. But like why.

Can you block people on LinkedIn?



And don't worry about why. Just ignore/block him if it bothers you. Reply

He wants to know how you've been, lmao Reply

I wouldn't say it means anything. Maybe you were on his mind and he couldn't stop himself from searching to see what you were up to. My tragic-ass self can't stop looking on my ex's IG from time to time, but it doesn't really mean anything.



But you're on his mind ;) Reply

it means he a creep Reply

he needs his dick punched. Reply

I hate how Linkedin does that Reply

oh shit. whaty if you don't have a linkedin account and not signed up anyway for it. is there someway you can seee if someone who doesn't have an account looked at Reply

http://instagram.com/withlove.rachelle



https://www.instagram.com/pocket_win/

Crafts and Cats! <3 Crafts and Cats! <3 Reply

Followed your project insta! <3 Reply

ive been following ur project for a bit and i absolutely love it!! thank you <3



https://www.instagram.com/anniepebbles/



cats! food! me! I'm going up to northern california this weekend, so lots of that!!! cats! food! me! I'm going up to northern california this weekend, so lots of that!!! Reply

Instagram.com/iberhi. Mostly pics of my dog and random other shit. Reply

https://www.instagram.com/rhagi/



food, travel and me ;) food, travel and me ;) Reply

https://www.instagram.com/l_oh_be_o h/ Just pics of my dog but I follow back Reply

https://www.instagram.com/krisbhabs/

follow me for borig photos of nothing follow me for borig photos of nothing Reply

I keep rewatching this (on mute).



BELLIES Reply

Omg. I need these dogs. Reply

https://www.change.org/p/remove-gerry-m allon-as-comedy-promoter-for-irish-festi vals?utm_content=petition&utm_medium=email&utm_source=41603&utm_campaign=campaigns_digest&sfmc_tk=nfVHYqX1UXR0lPwveXUXigJkhdMDTT%2 foi%2fle4%2bDtvp13RO4LOEiHM07om3LLTKmD please will you guys sign this petition about this racist, sexist just generally vile comedy promoter who thinks it's funny to still say shit like this Reply

I can't understand what he says Reply

instead of studying, I watched the rugby and took a shower lol Reply

Tell me~ Reply

moonlight Reply

+1



Hunt for the Wilderpeople

or

A Date for Mad Mary Reply

Kubo and the Two Strings Reply

I think the only movie I saw in 2016 was Deadpool-- on valentines day-- with my ex..... sooooooo Reply

The only new movie I saw in 2016 was The Love Witch Reply

Arrival Reply

Not from 2016, but watched during last year



James White

Koyaanisqatsi

Son of Saul

The Nice Guys. Reply

Bad Moms Reply

moonlight Reply

Arrival Reply

Hidden Figures Reply

I want tacos. Reply

Get tacos!!



My roommate works at a tacos and tequila bar and brought me chorizo tacos for dinner, bless her Reply

Me too! Reply

I wanted tacos soooo bad and by the time I got to the mexican spot for lunch, I had changed my mind and got nachos instead Reply

go get them tacos! Reply

What kind? Reply

this is oddly relatable Reply

omg Reply

lol. I love "barefoot Moscato" especially... so accurate Reply

lmao Reply

lmaoo Reply

Omg today at school i was crying in one of those little cubicle desks at the library and having a grade meltdown to my bf talking about how everyone is flat and made out of paper and all of our social interactions are never legit and you are really just a function of people's insecurities



and then i was like ugh i'm so horny but i'm so mad and angsty



and then i went to the bathroom and got my period. i was like fuck. i am such a cliche. Reply

omgggg yasss Reply

WHERE THE FUCK ARE THE ANIMAL POSTS? Reply

I KNOW!!!!!!!!!!!!! Reply

prob gone cus some doucheface complained about the comments fucking her phone up cus she's watching on mobile Reply

As if Trimps America wasn't bad enough.... Reply

I decided to trim my hair today and just get the split ends cut off and it took everything in me not to ask my hair stylist to cut it all off again lol Reply

i feel you! i've decided to finally let my hair grow out and the waiting is slowly killing me. Reply

I just recently did the big chop.... I love it though, so much lighter and manageable... even though it's hitting my back right between my shoulder blades and I keep thinking a bug or something is on me Reply

I've been wearing my hair short for 3 1/2 years, rarely ever letting it get past my shoulders lol. right now it's juuuuust brushing the tops of my shoulders Reply

I think this is why I'm avoiding the trim I need. I'm battlinf this urge to cut it all off again and do something wild with it. I know its my situation talking, but woo whee is this urge strong! Reply

