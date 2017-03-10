March 10th, 2017, 04:00 pm brenden Free For All Friday I hope everyone has a GREAT weekend! No porn, nudes, spam, fighting, advertising, dickishness, huge browser slowing comments.Don't forget to follow us on Facebook and Twitter! Tagged: ffaf / free for all Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 35453545 comments Add comment
Edited at 2017-03-11 12:14 am (UTC)
ZELDA THREAD!
Re: ZELDA THREAD!
Freddie mercury
Edited at 2017-03-11 12:10 am (UTC)
Ian Curtis (maybe convince him to not kill himself)
Frida Kahlo
we wouldn't have all those stupid neckbeards running around.
Both are super fascinating to me.
Anne Frank
Some of the women from the bible
Kubrick
Eleanor of Aquataine
Marie Antoinette
Maria-Terese of the Austrio-Hungarian Empire
Mark Twain
Madam CJ Walker
And a ton others I know I'm forgetting
happy friday everyone!
Re: happy friday everyone!
badum-tsh
Re: happy friday everyone!
Re: happy friday everyone!
I blocked him on everything else but that, but like it’s LinkedIn and it tells you who views your profile so he knows I know. But like why.
And don't worry about why. Just ignore/block him if it bothers you.
But you're on his mind ;)
Instas?
Edited at 2017-03-11 12:02 am (UTC)
Re: Instas?
https://www.instagram.com/pocket_win/
https://www.instagram.com/pocket_win/
Crafts and Cats! <3
Re: Instas?
http://www.instagram.com/artistsonthela
& new one where I'm sharing a project: http://instagram.com/dreamsofacity
Re: Instas?
Re: Instas?
Edited at 2017-03-11 12:08 am (UTC)
Re: Instas?
https://www.instagram.com/theanitaproje
Re: Instas?
&
http://instagram.com/misskatiepete
Re: Instas?
Re: Instas?
Re: Instas?
Re: Instas?
Re: Instas?
Re: Instas?
Re: Instas?
Re: Instas?
Re: Instas?
Re: Instas?
Re: Instas?
Re: Instas?
cats! food! me! I'm going up to northern california this weekend, so lots of that!!!
Re: Instas?
Re: Instas?
Re: Instas?
Re: Instas?
Re: Instas?
Instagram.com/iberhi. Mostly pics of my dog and random other shit.
Re: Instas?
food, travel and me ;)
Re: Instas?
Re: Instas?
http://instagram.com/theinfamousanastas
http://instagram.com/theinfamousanastas
Re: Instas?
Re: Instas?
Re: Instas?
https://www.instagram.com/l_oh_be_o
Re: Instas?
Re: Instas?
Re: Instas?
https://www.instagram.com/krisbhabs/
https://www.instagram.com/krisbhabs/
follow me for borig photos of nothing
Re: Instas?
https://www.change.org/p/remove-gerry-m
What was your fave movie of 2016?
Re: What was your fave movie of 2016?
Re: What was your fave movie of 2016?
Re: What was your fave movie of 2016?
Edited at 2017-03-11 12:03 am (UTC)
Re: What was your fave movie of 2016?
Re: What was your fave movie of 2016?
or
A Date for Mad Mary
Re: What was your fave movie of 2016?
Re: What was your fave movie of 2016?
Re: What was your fave movie of 2016?
Re: What was your fave movie of 2016?
Re: What was your fave movie of 2016?
James White
Koyaanisqatsi
Son of Saul
Re: What was your fave movie of 2016?
Re: What was your fave movie of 2016?
Re: What was your fave movie of 2016?
Re: What was your fave movie of 2016?
Re: What was your fave movie of 2016?
My roommate works at a tacos and tequila bar and brought me chorizo tacos for dinner, bless her
and then i was like ugh i'm so horny but i'm so mad and angsty
and then i went to the bathroom and got my period. i was like fuck. i am such a cliche.
I think this is why I'm avoiding the trim I need. I'm battlinf this urge to cut it all off again and do something wild with it. I know its my situation talking, but woo whee is this urge strong!