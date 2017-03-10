Reflecting on 20 years of Buffy The Vampire Slayer





band candy is probably my fave episode ever. the only time i've ever been attracted to giles and it really makes me sad we'll never get Ripper



oooh glad we got another post since i missed the first one

Yesss Giles was super hot in here Reply

Giles in this episode was everything. Snider was unexpectedly likeable to me in it. i love how joyce just ignores his ass when he tries talking to her and she walks away lmao Reply

giles is perfect in that ep lol Reply

I still wish Anya could have met Ripper. Joyce, who? Reply

that ep was so much fun Reply

ugh Giles was SO HOT here



Also his thing with Joyce gives me eternal life, esp when Buffy found out in Earshot, they were my true Buffy OTP there. Reply

Buffy and Faith definitely had a deep connection because of their power. Still can't believe Buffy slept with a slayer that wasn't Faith. >.<



Sarah's post is so cute <3 Reply

is that in the weird ass season 8+ arch because i refuse to accept that tbh Reply

Yep. The comics make me sad because I want to love them but I just can't. They took the whole "no boundaries" way to far which is not Buffy. Reply

Same, when it got to literally fucking through a mountain, it was like... yeah okay I'm.. not spending any more money on these.



Even the "Dollhouse" comics suck tho.. Reply

Same, Buffy for me ends at Chosen, what comics? Reply

Sarah's post was lovely. This is the only show I ever got truly obsessive about and it's probably the only show I ever will. Nothing will ever really compare to it for me. Reply

same, i used ta tape every episode and watch multiple timez, especially in seasons 1 and 2, and bought the VHS sets n wore them out. I litrally bought a DVD player because season 1 came out on DVD Reply

Your icon is one of my favorite parts! Reply

Buffy was THE show of my teens tho I loved others too (and got really obsessive about 2003 Battlestar Galactica)



But if shows were people, Buffy would basically be like my closest childhood friend the sight of whom while BSG would be like an ex who I loved like crazy but left me scarred for life. Reply

Just came here to say Buffy/Angel forever Reply

tom lenk is hilarious.



this show was seriously my life. i remember the only tantrum i ever had was when my parents made me visit my grandparents instead of letting me watch buffy. Reply

I'm pretty sure I've been on ontd for all the major Buffy milestone posts lol. 10 years since the Buffy premiere, five years since the finale, ten years since the finale, ten years since Buffy's second death, ten years since once more with feeling. I'll always be here in every single one of them to be salty about Alyson hannigan lol Reply

What was the story with Alyson? ik that by the time the show ended a lot of the cast were salty @Sarah for refusing to stay on for Season 8 but idr anything about Alyson in particular. Reply

Prom is my fave ep. Still cry every time I hear the Sundays cover of Wild Horses Reply

Ah, just commented the same thing below you -- my favorite episode for sure! Reply

I love Prom and Earshot Reply

the first buffy soundtrack was everything to me Reply

That whole episode!!!

"It's like I can't breathe. I feel like I can't breathe."

and then he shows up at the prom and they dance!!! FUCK D'': Reply

Ugh Buffy crying always gets me, I can't watch that scene of her breaking down with tearing up. Reply

it's so good <3 Reply

ME.

TOO.



Such a heart-wrenching cover. Reply

same Reply

I hated Angel and was p much 'good riddance!' @him but what hurt about that ep was seeing how much it hurt Buffy. Reply

Favorite show of all time. Without a doubt.



I've been reading every single article from the past week and I'm waiting for a reunion photoshoot or something!



I love them all so much and I never want it to be rebooted -- it's perfect as it is.



The Prom is my favorite episode for the BA dance, the BA breakup scene, and the class protector. And Xander/Cordy and Oz/Willow and the sweetest Giles/Buffy moment too. Best episode.



My top ten are:



The Prom

Passion

Once More With Feeling

The Body

Graduation Day Part 1/2

Becoming Part 1/2

Chosen

Tabula Rasa

The Gift

Hush



...and so many more!



What are your top 10 episodes? Reply

in no particular order (and probably not entirely correct):



prophecy girl

becoming pt 1/2

graduation day pt 1/2

surprise/innocence

the body

dopplegangland

band candy

anne

halloween

homecoming Reply

Halloween is such a fun episode. Reply

o man



Prophecy Girl/The Witch/Angel (tie)

Halloween

Passion

Becoming pt 2

Band Candy

Lovers Walk

Earshot

Something Blue

Hush

The Gift



n none fur season 6/7





edit: i really luv Prom too, n I Only Have Eyes For You, and Innocence. Season 2 is stil my fav.



Edited at 2017-03-11 12:29 am (UTC)

The Gift

Hush

Once More With Feeling

Becoming

The Prom

School Hard

A New Man

Band Candy

Checkpoint



But I feel like a bad fan for leaving so many off. But if I'm going to just sit down and watch one episode, normally it's one from this list. Reply

I remember I hadn't even experienced a break up yet or a real relationship and yet i sobbed hwen I watched the Prom episode. Actual dry heaving crying because I felt like I was being broken up with. Reply

In no particular order:



Prom

Earshot

Hush

Innocence

Passion

Angel

Band Candy

Lovers Walk

Amends

Once more, with feeling Reply

The Body

Hush

Restless

Once More With Feeling

Ted

I Only Have Eyes For You

Doppelgangland

Graduation 1/2

Conversations With Dead People

Band Candy Reply

Ten? Man... Let's see:

1.) Tabula Rasa

2.) Grave

3.) I Only Have Eyes for You

4.) Pangs

5.) Once More with Feeling

6.) The Wish

7.) Halloween

8.) Buffy vs Dracula

9.) Anne

10.) Something Blue

I feel like if I could remember more episodes offhand this list would be slightly different, but remembering these offhand must mean something, so. Reply

Same, it was the first tv show I ever loved and I love it to this day. Sure, it's not perfect but it is great and rightfully iconic.



Fav episodes tho? Off the top of my head, no order:



Hush

Prophecy



same, Buffy was the first tv show I ever loved and I still love it to this day, I don't even mind being old bc I got to see it airing on tv as a tween/teen. And ik it's not perfect but it is great.



Fav episodes off the top of my head, in no order (I'll prob forget a few tho)



Prophecy Girl

School Hard

Band Candy

Anne

Graduation Day

Hush

Once More, With Feeling

Family

The Body

The Gift

Something Blue

Restless

Becoming Part 1/2



oop that's more than 10 and there's still more not coming to me rn





I'm pretty sure this guy showed up in the weird dream ep of Dollhouse too. :X Reply

Nicholas Brendon was so NICE when I met him one-on-one but his panel was so fucking awkward and made me uncomfortable. :\ He did say though that the eye thing was because he showed up hungover to work one too many times & it was Joss' warning shot.



Tbh I wish there had been more Faith. Always more Faith. Reply

damn I didn't know about the eye thing. when he lost it in season 7? it gave us "party in my eye socket and everyone's invited!" lol Reply

Yeah, he issued 2 stories about his issues with alcohol in particular while filming. That one (though he swore he never showed up to work drunk) and that he stole the "vamp Xander" leather jacket because it was expensive (from "like Saks or somewhere") and he left it in a bar one night, and that's what made him want to stop drinking the first time... but he just went back to wardrobe and stole the backup used for his stunt double, epiphany over. Reply

Safe bet that was a joke since everyone knew the show was ending by then. He was originally supposed to die. Reply

My husband and I binge watch shows together and it's my turn to pick a series so I'm def going to pick Buffy (it'll be his first viewing). Can't wait. Reply

Also "Bad Girls"!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Reply

I literally just found out yesterday that Anthony Stewart Head is Murray Head's little brother











Incidentally, I also had no idea these two songs were recorded by the same person before yesterday. Biggest mind blowing discoveries so far this year for me



Edited at 2017-03-11 12:15 am (UTC)

wow i did not know they were related at all. Reply

queen, should've been with buffy, etc. Reply

Love her! Reply

