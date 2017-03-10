Reflecting on 20 years of Buffy The Vampire Slayer
-The writers took notice to fan feedback
-Was initially annoyed with constantly hearing about Buffy/Faith having a lesbian subtext until someone pointed out to him the said subtext in the show to which he agrees it was definitely there but not intentionally
-Thinks the show would be easy to sell today, even if it wasnt as good since there are certain shows (wont name names) that have made it big while being nothing special
-Is not a fan of the new binge watching era of television
-Was only supposed to be in 2 episodes
-She and Alyson were usually the first ones to the set since they filmed majority of their joint scenes in the morning. James Marsters also would usually be there early in the morning due to having to put on his Vamp face.
-Tara-centric episode was planned multiple times but always got pushed back. "Family" came about very last minute as a Tara centric episode. Amy Adams was very nice.
-Thinks Anyas breakdown over Joyce's death was one of the most real moments in the series. They had to work during their scheduled break but no one bitched about it due to how great the scene was.
-Liked the corset she wore initially in Once More With Feeling but hated it by the end since it was so tight.
-Didn't think that Tara's death would have such a huge impact on the fanbase but she understands why Tara had to die.
-Was supposed to show in S7 as The First but due to scheduling conflicts it didnt work out which she is happy for since she didnt want Tara portrayed in a bad light.
Best
Band Candy though she would change some of the one jokes
The Harsh Day of Light
Pangs
Worst
Gingerbread - would rewrite the entire thing
Doublemeat Palace - would rewrite the entire thing
-Joined the show in Season 7
-Wanted to move the characters into a more fashionable and sophisticated direction
-Recalls the writers telling him that they planned on Nikki (a past Slayer that Spike killed) back for an episode and they needed her outfit to be the same exact one they had in Season 5. Scoured through the warehouse looking for the outfit or something similar only to be told after he had found what he needed that they were recasting the character.
-The old team had not cataloged or stored the outfit
-Loved working with SMG
-Wasnt that excited that Xander retained anything from the first Halloween episode since Xander is suppose to be the normal one of the group.
-His audition went great
-He/SMG/AH were close in the beginning and eventually ripped apart towards the end of the show.
-He told Joss that he would be up for anything to make Xander look like an idiot but just had one request: don't give him bad breath
-Cried during reading The Zeppo
-Wasnt hired to sing or dance which ended up pissing people off by the time they shot Once More With Feeling
-Didn't fully appreciate the show back then and wishes he could tell his past self to get his head out of his ass
-Wasnt made aware that Xander would lose his eye until he read the script
band candy is probably my fave episode ever. the only time i've ever been attracted to giles and it really makes me sad we'll never get Ripper
I still wish Anya could have met Ripper. Joyce, who?
Also his thing with Joyce gives me eternal life, esp when Buffy found out in Earshot, they were my true Buffy OTP there.
Sarah's post is so cute <3
Even the "Dollhouse" comics suck tho..
But if shows were people, Buffy would basically be like my closest childhood friend the sight of whom while BSG would be like an ex who I loved like crazy but left me scarred for life.
Just came here to say Buffy/Angel forever
this show was seriously my life. i remember the only tantrum i ever had was when my parents made me visit my grandparents instead of letting me watch buffy.
"It's like I can't breathe. I feel like I can't breathe."
and then he shows up at the prom and they dance!!! FUCK D'':
TOO.
Such a heart-wrenching cover.
I've been reading every single article from the past week and I'm waiting for a reunion photoshoot or something!
I love them all so much and I never want it to be rebooted -- it's perfect as it is.
The Prom is my favorite episode for the BA dance, the BA breakup scene, and the class protector. And Xander/Cordy and Oz/Willow and the sweetest Giles/Buffy moment too. Best episode.
My top ten are:
The Prom
Passion
Once More With Feeling
The Body
Graduation Day Part 1/2
Becoming Part 1/2
Chosen
Tabula Rasa
The Gift
Hush
...and so many more!
What are your top 10 episodes?
prophecy girl
becoming pt 1/2
graduation day pt 1/2
surprise/innocence
the body
dopplegangland
band candy
anne
halloween
homecoming
Prophecy Girl/The Witch/Angel (tie)
Halloween
Passion
Becoming pt 2
Band Candy
Lovers Walk
Earshot
Something Blue
Hush
The Gift
n none fur season 6/7
edit: i really luv Prom too, n I Only Have Eyes For You, and Innocence. Season 2 is stil my fav.
Hush
Once More With Feeling
Becoming
The Prom
School Hard
A New Man
Band Candy
Checkpoint
But I feel like a bad fan for leaving so many off. But if I'm going to just sit down and watch one episode, normally it's one from this list.
Prom
Earshot
Hush
Innocence
Passion
Angel
Band Candy
Lovers Walk
Amends
Once more, with feeling
Hush
Restless
Once More With Feeling
Ted
I Only Have Eyes For You
Doppelgangland
Graduation 1/2
Conversations With Dead People
Band Candy
Ten? Man... Let's see:
1.) Tabula Rasa
2.) Grave
3.) I Only Have Eyes for You
4.) Pangs
5.) Once More with Feeling
6.) The Wish
7.) Halloween
8.) Buffy vs Dracula
9.) Anne
10.) Something Blue
I feel like if I could remember more episodes offhand this list would be slightly different, but remembering these offhand must mean something, so.
Fav episodes tho? Off the top of my head, no order:
Hush
Prophecy
Fav episodes off the top of my head, in no order (I'll prob forget a few tho)
Prophecy Girl
School Hard
Band Candy
Anne
Graduation Day
Hush
Once More, With Feeling
Family
The Body
The Gift
Something Blue
Restless
Becoming Part 1/2
oop that's more than 10 and there's still more not coming to me rn
Tbh I wish there had been more Faith. Always more Faith.
Safe bet that was a joke since everyone knew the show was ending by then. He was originally supposed to die.
Incidentally, I also had no idea these two songs were recorded by the same person before yesterday. Biggest mind blowing discoveries so far this year for me
Edited at 2017-03-11 12:15 am (UTC)