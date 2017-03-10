TV Guide ranks all 89 (5) CW shows
THE RANKINGS
59. Hidden Palms
(ummmm hidden palms was a masterpiece)
"Canceled after just eight episodes, Hidden Palms was just so blatantly derivative of that other show about Cali teens. (To really hammer home the comparisons, Hidden Palms starred both Oliver and Zach from The O.C.)"
19. Nikita
"Throughout its four-season run, The CW's reboot of the 1997 series La Femme Nikita (which was based on the 1990 film Nikita) always felt a little off-brand for the network, even if it was also a capable and well-liked action series..."
17. One Tree Hill
(show deserved to be last thanks to jamie fucking scott)
"Although there were definitely highs and lows throughout the show's frequently melodramatic nine-season run, there was one person who could be counted on to ground the drama: Brooke Penelope Davis. Yes, we all remember squinty Lucas with his Dante quotes..."
15. Gossip Girl
"When Gossip Girl premiered, it was a cultural phenomenon -- and for good reason! The show was instantly addicting and we found ourselves incredibly invested in the dramatic lives of the Upper East Side elite..."
6. Supernatural
"It would be easy enough to blame the longevity and immortality of the Winchesters on someone at The CW selling their soul to a crossroads demon..."
how dare tvg rank nikita below one tree hill and the 100
I just finished rewatching it last week and it's just as amazing as I remembered.
the full list
88. plain jane
87. online nation
86. a wicked offer
85. perfect score
84. h8r
83. capture
82. in harm's way
81. cw now
80. famous in 12
79. crowned: the mother of all pageants
78. hitched or ditched?
77. remodeled
76. madtv
75. cedric's barber battle
74. masters of illusion
73. stylista
72. the next: fame is at your doorstep
71. the catalina
70. significant mother
[Spoiler (click to open)]69. 4real
68. fly girls
67. oh sit!
66. 13: fear is real
65. 18 to life (lol i loved this show)
64. 7th heaven
63. runaway
62. the beautiful life: tbl
61. the messengers
60. valentine
59. hidden palms
58. wwe smackdown
57. seed
56. high society
55. backpackers
54. all of us
53. life is wild
52. ringer
51. cult
50. star-crossed
49. penn & teller: fool us
48. dates
47. emily owens, m.d.
46. melrose place
45. breaking pointe
44. the tomorrow people
43. easy money
42. farmer wants a wife
41. frequency
40. beauty and the beast
39. 90210
38. reign
37. no tomorrow
36. the secret circle
35. containment
34. dc's legends of tomorrow
33. pussycat dolls present
32. aliens in america
31. whose line is it anyway?
30. arrow
29. beauty and the geek
28. life unexpected
27. the game
26. the originals
25. hellcats
24. supergirl
23. riverdale
22. privileged
21. reba
20. girlfriends
19. nikita
18. smallville
17. one tree hill
16. hart of dixie
15. gossip girl
14. the flash
13. reaper
12. the carrie diaries
11. america's next top model
10. everybody hates chris
9. the 100
8. gilmore girls
7. the la complex
6. supernatural
5. veronica mars
4. the vampire diaries
3. izombie
2. crazy ex-girlfriend
1. jane the virgin
also i never watched the LA complex but i heard it was great. #justiceforcassiesteele
I was such a STAN and they did Chelsea so wrong but corrected it with Paradiso Girls only to do her wrong again.
I remember cackling when that Asia girl won and then like quit the next day to go do her own failed thing yet again--
I blame her for their demise to be honest.
I miss TCD but it ended in a nice place I guess
I used to watch a lot of wb/cw shows. Nothing tops The OC for me lol.
but oh man, the beautful life: the beautiful life. even after all these years this title still makes me howl with laughter. what the fuck were they thinking with this?
and i wish someone would do this with WB shows bc thats where the real gems are