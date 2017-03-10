mammary_glands bullies me!!!

TV Guide ranks all 89 (5) CW shows



THE RANKINGS

59. Hidden Palms
(ummmm hidden palms was a masterpiece)



"Canceled after just eight episodes, Hidden Palms was just so blatantly derivative of that other show about Cali teens. (To really hammer home the comparisons, Hidden Palms starred both Oliver and Zach from The O.C.)"

19. Nikita



"Throughout its four-season run, The CW's reboot of the 1997 series La Femme Nikita (which was based on the 1990 film Nikita) always felt a little off-brand for the network, even if it was also a capable and well-liked action series..."

17. One Tree Hill
(show deserved to be last thanks to jamie fucking scott)



"Although there were definitely highs and lows throughout the show's frequently melodramatic nine-season run, there was one person who could be counted on to ground the drama: Brooke Penelope Davis. Yes, we all remember squinty Lucas with his Dante quotes..."

15. Gossip Girl



"When Gossip Girl premiered, it was a cultural phenomenon -- and for good reason! The show was instantly addicting and we found ourselves incredibly invested in the dramatic lives of the Upper East Side elite..."

6. Supernatural



"It would be easy enough to blame the longevity and immortality of the Winchesters on someone at The CW selling their soul to a crossroads demon..."

sources: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6

how dare tvg rank nikita below one tree hill and the 100

Tagged: