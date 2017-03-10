TV Guide ranks all 89 (5) CW shows

I will not accept nikita being any lower than #1.

I just finished rewatching it last week and it's just as amazing as I remembered.

I've been meaning to rewatch Nikita for ages now, but I just bought a new TV and I have all the blurays. I need to do it, it was such a great show and she's such a queen.

I just rewatched it all recently too and was even more impressed than when it first aired. That was a damn good show. As much as I love Buffy I think Nikita is easily the best tv show The CW ever aired.

Supernatural is way too high tbh

crazy ex-girlfriend and jane the virgin are the only CW show ive ever watched and love (jtv ended with season 2) so YAAAAAAAASSSS @ the top 2!!

The 100 is way too high and Smallville is way too low.

Um Nikita should be in the top 5, what is this shit!

If OTH is on here, Charmed better be

It never aired on the CW.

Ur right, I forgot oth wasn't a wb show my bad

OTH went on about 5 seasons too long it was honestly painful by the end. So glad they didn't do that to The OC.

Should have ended at S4 even though S3 was the last great season. The Season 4 finale is my favorite series finale.

I would have loved just one more season of The OC, but S4 was my second favorite season tbh

ia that it did go on too long (the last few seasons def repeated storylines and had a ton of filler episodes), but i still liked it by the end and thought s9 was really good considering. i liked what they did with the series finale too, even though i think the s4/s6/s8 finales would've worked just as well.

loving the top three! and yes @ everybody hates chris, such an underrated show.

Nikita should be top ten at the very least wtf?

love that icon. one of my fav michael/nikita scenes.

I really liked what I saw of Nikita

I dont care what others say but I enjoyed Melrose Place 2.0. It definitely had a hard time finding its footing but it did in the end and deserved more then 1 season. Ella is one of the best CW characters in general.

88. plain jane

87. online nation

86. a wicked offer

85. perfect score

84. h8r

83. capture

82. in harm's way

81. cw now

80. famous in 12

79. crowned: the mother of all pageants

78. hitched or ditched?

77. remodeled

76. madtv

75. cedric's barber battle

74. masters of illusion

73. stylista

72. the next: fame is at your doorstep

71. the catalina

70. significant mother

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] 69. 4real

68. fly girls

67. oh sit!

66. 13: fear is real

65. 18 to life (lol i loved this show)

64. 7th heaven

63. runaway

62. the beautiful life: tbl

61. the messengers

60. valentine

59. hidden palms

58. wwe smackdown

57. seed

56. high society

55. backpackers

54. all of us

53. life is wild

52. ringer

51. cult

50. star-crossed

49. penn & teller: fool us

48. dates

47. emily owens, m.d.

46. melrose place

45. breaking pointe

44. the tomorrow people

43. easy money

42. farmer wants a wife

41. frequency

40. beauty and the beast

39. 90210

38. reign

37. no tomorrow

36. the secret circle

35. containment

34. dc's legends of tomorrow

33. pussycat dolls present

32. aliens in america

31. whose line is it anyway?

30. arrow

29. beauty and the geek

28. life unexpected

27. the game

26. the originals

25. hellcats

24. supergirl

23. riverdale

22. privileged

21. reba

20. girlfriends

19. nikita

18. smallville

17. one tree hill

16. hart of dixie

15. gossip girl

14. the flash

13. reaper

12. the carrie diaries

11. america's next top model

10. everybody hates chris

9. the 100

8. gilmore girls

7. the la complex

6. supernatural

5. veronica mars

4. the vampire diaries

3. izombie

2. crazy ex-girlfriend

1. jane the virgin



Edited at 2017-03-11 12:06 am (UTC)

You a good one for compiling all 89 of these.

Veronica Mars should be #1

Not s3 though

Everybody Hates Chris should be higher.

Sorry but Veronica Mars below TVD? Okay..... fuck that shit

Thank you!

Wait I thought CW was the WB, but none of those shows are here.

supernatural should not be higher than gilmore girls wtf??

#JUSTICEFOR90210 #BRINGBACK90210 #UNDERRATED #JUSTICEFORMELROSEPLACE

also i never watched the LA complex but i heard it was great. #justiceforcassiesteele Reply

PCD presents...WOOOOOW, taking me back



I was such a STAN and they did Chelsea so wrong but corrected it with Paradiso Girls only to do her wrong again.



I remember cackling when that Asia girl won and then like quit the next day to go do her own failed thing yet again--



I blame her for their demise to be honest. Reply

I'll semi-accept Girlfriends being so low only because it was by far at its best on UPN and CW got its gassed years.

okay, they definitely got it right to have jtv, crazy ex-gf, izombie, and veronica mars in the top 5. most of the other shows are like are in the top 20 too. i just marathoned the carrie diaries last month and it was really cute.

Reaper needs to be in the top 10, if not in the top 5

Justice for star crossed

Life is Wild. I only watched this because the lead guy has an amazing body.

lol at The Secret Circle being no.36 even tho it was cancelled after one season

Justice for Hellcats and Privledged TBQH!



I miss TCD but it ended in a nice place I guess Reply

The LA Complex? what

Nikita should be 1 but damn am I glad to see iZombie in the top 3! That show is pretty great too. I've been rewatching the previous seasons on Netflix in anticipation for the premiere and I am sooo ready for it to be back (though I'm a little bit nervous where they're taking this whole zombie army thing though).

yaaas at izombie being number 2 (even though i hate that they make us wait so long between seasons)

Jane the virgin is so boring though 😫 Such a telenovela... but it makes since it's the only one that has been nominated lmao.



I used to watch a lot of wb/cw shows. Nothing tops The OC for me lol.



Edited at 2017-03-11 04:15 am (UTC) Reply

Yas @ Everyone Hates Chris being in the top ten. Truly iconic.

legit never heard of half these shows



but oh man, the beautful life: the beautiful life. even after all these years this title still makes me howl with laughter. what the fuck were they thinking with this? Reply

