Exactly.
But holy shit was Becky a little snot
his relationship with darlene was so beautiful like they had a lot of nice moments
Also wow @ a father being dead on a 90s sitcom.
The last season was all a dream (a shitty one in which Roseanne made him a cheater), so he was never revealed as being dead until the series finale.
And that Thanksgiving episode which was ahead of its time:
Woman: [complaining about the way the Pilgrims and Indians were depicted in the play] It just so happens my great great, great grandmother was an authentic...
Mr. Hill - DJ's Teacher: Cherokee princess, I'm sorry but there's no such thing as princesses among Native people.
Roseanne Conner: [to woman] You're so busted and your roots are brown.
Laurie Metcalf is a treasure
I just think she's nuts now.
I still pretend the last season never happened though.
I'm back to watching Roseanne every day now. It's the only sitcom from my childhood/tweenhood I can still rewatch. I just still can't wrap my head around how insane she's become irl since. I did laugh at a comment John made on maybe ET or something Wednesday night - that he'd leave her on Kong Island, deciding she could take Kong. And lbr, no loss if she couldn't. But this, man, Sara's had almost all of them on the show but they'd never done a recreation before. This is incredible to me.
he always reminded me of my dad (tall, overweight, really funny, sweet, thick curly brown hair, etc) so i have a serious soft spot for him.
Her twitter is nonstop Hillary hate and ...and i'm not actually sure.. It's just nonstop nonsense.