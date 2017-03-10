I loved Rosanne's show. sucks she's a fucking goddamn Conspiracy Trump loving idiot now. Reply

i knew she got batshit but is she actually a trump supporter now? Reply

The last I saw she's one of those "I don't support Trump but let me bash every other candidate/politician/person to defend Trump" types. Reply

not so much a trump supporter, but an uber anti hilary and generally anti a lot of democrat stuff. Reply

I looked at her twitter and she's retweeting birth certificates that say Obama was born in Kenya and she really hates muslims Reply

She wasn't while Roseann was on & she wasn't the only one involved in the making of the show, so it doesn't taint the show for me. Reply

Yup, she even tweeted Stephen Colbert about his apparent involvement in fucking pizzagate lmao Reply

MTE Reply

Roseanne Barr doesn't exist. Only Roseanne Conner. Reply

MTE Reply

I'm so glad CMT is still in the early seasons rn <3



But holy shit was Becky a little snot Reply

Becky was honestly the worst the first couple years. Reply

I love John, but his delivery on this was lazy or maybe it was the audience being extra obnoxious. And I will always love Dan. Dan may have had his faults, but damn did he love his family. Roseanne was perfect even though the last episode made me sad. Reply

We need Jackie. Reply

Dan was the best tv dad tbh i love him sm



his relationship with darlene was so beautiful like they had a lot of nice moments Reply

Its kind of crazy how Roseanne is now bc her show is pretty woke. I rewatched recently and didnt realize how on the nose it was abt a lot of issues Reply

this always makes me laugh Reply

Dan Conner was always one of my fave tv dads of all time. I have it on DVD and never get tired of it lol. It's like a comfort show for me. Especially the first few seasons...I don't acknowledge S9. Reply

Me neither. Dan Conner is alive & well. Reply

I know they did the gay joke because Sara is, but the way they wrote it in made it seem like Dan would have been disappointed (rather than assuming she was/expecting her to say that, which I'm sure was the intention) if that was what she confessed. And we know Dan would have accepted her no matter what which is why it felt weird to me. Reply

It didn't seem that way to me. I thought that's where they were going when she hesitated for so long to just tell him she's a talk show host. Reply

like obviously this was just a sloppily thrown-together little skit, but while he would've absolutely accepted her over time, we know from the show that dan was super hard-headed and kind of threw fits when the kids deviated from what he had idealized them as. i think it would've been a much more complex situation, especially back in the 90s Reply

Oh, no, it definitely would have, I agree. It wasn't a show that would have wrapped up that kind of storyline in an episode, and Dan especially would question things and over analyze and what not but it would all come from a good place and we know they'd love their kids no matter what.



Edited at 2017-03-11 12:46 am (UTC) Reply

I know it was her show and all, but they should have killed off Rosanne, not Dan. Reply

Wait, Dan died? Other than random episodes I've never watched or been into this show. All I remember is when they got rich but I think that was a dream???



Also wow @ a father being dead on a 90s sitcom. Reply

He died from a heart attack.



The last season was all a dream (a shitty one in which Roseanne made him a cheater), so he was never revealed as being dead until the series finale. Reply

I used to watch this show all the time Reply

I always wanted my dad to be more like Dan Conner. My dad is a stick in the mud. He only tries to be funny after he's pissed you off. Reply

Now I gotta post some of the best clips:











And that Thanksgiving episode which was ahead of its time:

Woman: [complaining about the way the Pilgrims and Indians were depicted in the play] It just so happens my great great, great grandmother was an authentic...

Mr. Hill - DJ's Teacher: Cherokee princess, I'm sorry but there's no such thing as princesses among Native people.

Roseanne Conner: [to woman] You're so busted and your roots are brown. Reply

Laurie Metcalf is fucking hilarious. Reply

Link

She's just so good. Reply

Link

Aw, that wasn't the whole pot scene...



"it's just me and my ganja"



Laurie Metcalf is a treasure Reply

Roseanne reruns are on some random channel here, like 2 a night so I'll catch it every now and again. This was a staple in my household growing up and it's fun to watch it again. It's got some really good zingers, especially from the kids. It doesn't really feel dated either, like the clothes and hair definitely are but the topics are still SO relevant. Reply

roseanne's transformation into a republican really ruined the show for me. Reply

Is she a republican though? I watched a recent interview of hers and she trashed capitalism saying it was on it's last legs.



I just think she's nuts now. Reply

c/p: republican, libertarian, alt right, right wing, neonazi, white supremacist.etc .etc they're all the same to me. Reply

she's not a republican. She's just anti hilary and batshit crazy Reply

republican, libertarian, alt right, right wing, neonazi, white supremacist.etc .etc they're all the same to me. Reply

I used to watch Roseanne every night before going to bed I think for a good year because I saw all the episodes. That ending was bullshit. Reply

My favorite show of all time.



I still pretend the last season never happened though. Reply

I'm back to watching Roseanne every day now. It's the only sitcom from my childhood/tweenhood I can still rewatch. I just still can't wrap my head around how insane she's become irl since. I did laugh at a comment John made on maybe ET or something Wednesday night - that he'd leave her on Kong Island, deciding she could take Kong. And lbr, no loss if she couldn't. But this, man, Sara's had almost all of them on the show but they'd never done a recreation before. This is incredible to me. Reply

I love watching reruns of the first couple years in the mornings of Roseanne. It's so good but also so weird considering her real life views now. Reply

IDK, I always kind of respected the show for being perhaps the first sitcom that really said "Fuck what you thought." I'm not mad at the last season. Reply

this show was my everything growing up. i still watch reruns when it's on! it's a shame roseanne is so cracked now Reply

god i love him.

he always reminded me of my dad (tall, overweight, really funny, sweet, thick curly brown hair, etc) so i have a serious soft spot for him. Reply

