Black Sails: Hannah New on Eleanor, Bisexual Queen of Nassau (+ Black Sails VFX Vid)

The actual scene itself is an incredible metaphor for how she lives her life. She grapples with everything she has at hand to survive. When I first read it, I was like “Geez, guys I know I’ve been going on at you for three years to give me kick ass stuff but you just gave it to me all in one scene!” [Laughs] I think there was eight different weapons when we first read the scene.

There is a certain point where she has to reevaluate what her life has been on this island and whether she would want to repeat that for her own child. It’s beautifully played out with that scene with Mrs. Hudson where she says “When my mother and father first came here, they had a terrible argument.” It’s one of those moments where when you’re a kid and something really significant happens and you remember it with this crystalline vision and you don’t know why it sticks in your head for the rest of your life until a particular moment when you’re like “That’s why I remember it. That’s why it’s so significant.” Jon [Steinberg ] and Dan [Shotz] introduced it in such a beautiful way because she’s saying, “My mom was saying it’s too cruel for a little girl.” She was the only female that she remembers of her blood family. The other significant females would have been Madi and Madi’s mum. She remembers that one thing her mother said and never understood it until now. She wanted to deny her mother in a way by going “I’m a girl, this place is cruel and I’m going to make it a success. Watch me.” And now she’s going, “hold on a minute” because it’s a completely different ball game when you’re thinking about children and it’s not something she’s ever considered until this point. All those moments are reflection about what her life was and who she really is and now the responsibility of bringing a child into the world and creating an environment where they can be safe. It’s the most fundamental human emotion of wanting to protect and nurture your own kin. She never imagined it because she never felt it from her own mother and father. Her mother died in the first Spanish raid so it’s so incredibly symbolic that she would die in the second. It’s an incredible full circle that’s come around.