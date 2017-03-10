Britney Spears Blesses Us with a personal "TGIF" Message + New Madonna Free MATM Remix

She did, OP. And so did you. Reply

britney's social media creeps me out for some reason. it's like an uncanny valley effect or something idk Reply

MATM is still such a good gym song. <3 Reply

have you heard this remix that samples Work Bitch? It's one of my FAVE gym songs



k why is this making me want to run a marathon Reply

Oh shit that is pretty good! Thanks for suggesting it Reply

She does a perfect Herkey. I haven't thought that word in years. Reply

It's clear from these tweets that she has a steady job, her latest album is critically acclaimed, her boyfriend is hot as hell, her family loves her, and her bank account will never be empty.

Yes op make the haters seethe!



Yes op make the haters seethe! Reply

I love MATM so much -- but not totally feeling this remix, her voice in the chorus kinda sounds a little growly?

Also she looks so good in these videos! <3



Also she looks so good in these videos! <3 Reply

i love these posts lol, ty op Reply

I do it for the fan <3 I do it for the fan <3 Reply

no but i will always respect her body, grind and positive disposition Reply

okay that's good enough for now Reply

Damnnnnn I just got back from a workout and was considering on pigging out on buffalo seitan wings (I'm not even vegan I just love the way they taste) but Britney's bode is inspiring me to be good lmao. Reply

That beach isnt beautiful. Reply

who is the gentle flower in your icon? Reply

damn she looks so muscular. I need to start working out lol Reply

Her body is so hot *puts down pizza* Reply

OP does Godney's work Reply

Her body is fucking hot. That weave tho. Reply

SHE DID THAT! I AM SHOOK!

god i cant this annoying piece of shit Reply

say what you will about about small dick, no spine future & mr burns looking mother fucker but he is #coke goals. Reply

Lmao ily Reply

That beach video is very Courtney Stodden, tbh. Reply

don't get me wrong MATM w/ madonna is iconic but I always laugh at the intro (it's just me... AND ME!!!) bc madge seems so attention hungry like "don't forget about me, i'm here too y'all!!" lol Reply

Lmao I've always thought this too, it's awkward as fuck and the song is miles better with just Britney on vocals tbh. The whole video was cringeworthy. Reply

yeah like again I love the song/video but I equally love the mad TV parody bc it's sooo on point with the vibe of the video lol... like tbh it's not even a parody lmao

bitch, leave me alone!







bitch, leave me alone! Reply

I always laugh bc of that Harry Potter icon that used to float around LJ. I wish I could find it. Reply

OMG SCREW U I have the most vague memory of what you're talking about!!!! i think it's back from my days as a lurker lol (eta: not that it was my icon but i remember seeing that when i would browse ontd before i joined.)

Edited at 2017-03-11 03:15 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-03-11 03:15 am (UTC) Reply

I love her Reply

Random as shit but this is still one of my favorite Britney interludes.

twitter/insta queen Reply

She looks incredible. Also, I don't wanna hear shit about her not being able to dance because of her knees or whatever. Bitch is over here doing herkeys and cartwheels. Reply

her QUADS damn! Reply

damn, she looks amazing. Reply

Thread

following her on IG was the best decision i ever made tbh! love her forever and i promised myself i would learn to let it go but her hair. please. someone. Reply

She looks amazing but something about her social media posts are always so tone deaf. It's like she's a teenager who just got a phone and doesn't know what to do with it. Something about her self awareness or something. She's just laying on the beach flexing her leg but it's so awkward.

Still love her.



Still love her. Reply

