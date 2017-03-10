Martha Broq

Britney Spears Blesses Us with a personal "TGIF" Message + New Madonna Free MATM Remix



Britney Spears took time out of her empty schedule to cheer up the stans/haters scrolling through her twitter feed! Check out Britney flipping her discount weave (in a bikini you probably can't afford), and jumping higher than Slumber Party's peak on the Billboard Hot 100! It's clear from these tweets that she has a steady job, her latest album is critically acclaimed, her boyfriend is hot as hell, her family loves her, and her bank account will never be empty.

One of the best Britney remixers (Nick*) got his hands on some raw Britney vocals and made a reconstructed mix of the 2003 classic Britney track Me Against The Music without Madonna. The remixer has some sweet Britney (and Madonna) remixes, check them out at Source #3!

(click the artwork to listen FB video won't embed)


Did Britney Improve Your Friday ONTD?
