Britney Spears Blesses Us with a personal "TGIF" Message + New Madonna Free MATM Remix
Britney Spears took time out of her empty schedule to cheer up the stans/haters scrolling through her twitter feed! Check out Britney flipping her discount weave (in a bikini you probably can't afford), and jumping higher than Slumber Party's peak on the Billboard Hot 100! It's clear from these tweets that she has a steady job, her latest album is critically acclaimed, her boyfriend is hot as hell, her family loves her, and her bank account will never be empty.
TGIF ☀️ pic.twitter.com/qxdpGBCO0k— Britney Spears (@britneyspears) March 10, 2017
One of the best Britney remixers (Nick*) got his hands on some raw Britney vocals and made a reconstructed mix of the 2003 classic Britney track Me Against The Music without Madonna. The remixer has some sweet Britney (and Madonna) remixes, check them out at Source #3!
Jumping for joy!! Spring is coming 🌸🌱 pic.twitter.com/vWvf66iCDU— Britney Spears (@britneyspears) March 9, 2017
Did Britney Improve Your Friday ONTD?
Yes op make the haters seethe!
Also she looks so good in these videos! <3
I do it for the fan <3
Still love her.