March 11th, 2017, 03:16 am babarsuhail Bebe Rexha - F.F.F. (Fuck Fake Friends) (feat. G-Eazy) [Official Music Video]
Pray and I Can't Stop Drinking About You>>>>
I love the song so let me watch this video real quick...
And why are they dancing in a bottle factory?
Haven't heard it before.
Given the tired subject matter, it looks far better on her as she doesn't take it *entirely* seriously.
love this bitch
Like the dude in the front row looks like a not-quite-Simon Cowell.
The blonde second from right in the front row looks like a not-quite-Leslie Pope.
The dude in the middle looks like Arnold Schwarzenegger & Cameron Mathison.
The blonde on the left of him looks like not-quite-Katherine Heigl.
Meanwhile the blonde in the top left corner looks like her father is a Republican Senator.