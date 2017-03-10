Madonna shares a 12 minute film that's empowering feminism

Not talking about Madonna per se but I don't know how I truly feel about feminism being such a buzzword these days/the go to word when celebs want to sell an ~empowered~ message. Reply

Thread

Link

And it's usually always the watered down mainstream choice, sex+ feminism message which LOOOOOLLLL



better than nothing I guess??????? Hmm IDK 😐 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

to be honest, I don't think celebs talking about it has helped move it forward at all. I'm starting to wonder if they're not doing more harm than good at this point. all we get from them is some watered down, exclusionary as fuck word vomit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There's a lot of things doing harm to feminism. People like Lena Dunham and then you have Madonna saying she wants to blow up the White House at the women's march or Ashley Judd talking about Trump wanting to have sex with his daughter or whatever. It's just not helping. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, my first thought was definitely "because calling it such often enough definitely makes it so". Especially for/by a fashion magazine. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

we're at the stage where feminism (and social justice in general) can be commoditized. sells people the idea that they're moral and woke without doing the actual work or criticism



i dunno if the illusion of feminism is better or worse than the lack of it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

we've been leading up to this for awhile tbh. i think it's just the nature of the internet, and how the internet "social justice" movement grew. once we made the transition from mostly anonymous social media places (like livejournal) to more personal ones like facebook and twitter, social justice figures started to get popular and businesses capitalized on them. buzzfeed made social justice and fighting on the internet for cred something to do for greater justice. everyone wants to feel good without doing any real groundwork activism. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

reminds me of a few weeks ago when buying Starbucks and shopping at Nordstroms briefly became part of #TheResistance lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol I mean, I get that it's pretty ridiculous and hilarious but it feels efficient also.



Because companies only care for their bottom line and activism is irrelevant to them unless it comes with $$$ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

literally came here to post about how my eyes glaze over upon seeing the word "empower" in any context now because The Discourse has ruined it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

radical ideologies getting co-opted and de-fanged and sold by dominant culture Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ms. Ciccone understands that with great power, comes great responsibility Reply

Thread

Link

I think I could go the rest of my life without hearing empowering and feminism used in the same sentence. Most of the time it just seems to mean "I'm gonna look and act exactly like how men want me to and call it feminism because it makes ME feel hot af."



Can't watch the vid rn so I won't comment on that. Reply

Thread

Link

This video is so worthy of being used for an album theme... btw I like music from 10.01sec Reply

Thread

Link

I don't know if it's abundance of Emma Watson on this site bc of BatB but I've started having a visceral reaction to the word "empowered" lately.



Reply

Thread

Link

she's been looking so much like Bette Davis lately and it's freaking me out. Reply

Thread

Link

She's so boring and out of touch Reply

Thread

Link

This is not a gaga post henny Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what happened to the khloe vagina post? Reply

Thread

Link

wondering the same. and i was just gearing up to post an obnoxious "menstrual cups are great!" evangelist comment too. rude! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

haha i, too am a menstrual cup evangelist. i just wanted to see how much stupid advice about washing/douching she was going to spout. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I saw a youtube video where a girl talked about a menstrual cup horror story and i could never Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Considering all the nasty tampon stories I've heard over the years I'm not too fazed.

Cups aren't for everyone (if you're unwilling or unable to stick 2 fingers up your vagina it's def not for you, def gets you acquainted with your anatomy) but it's a pretty chill affair once you get the hang of it. To each their own!



Eta: after moving countries I also learnt a lot of women elsewhere use tampon applicators, which freak me the fuck out, so I feel like there's also differing attitude towards rooting around in your hooha depending on that kinda stuff.



Edited at 2017-03-10 11:02 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've been thinking about cups so evangelize me imo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There was even a guy in that post preaching about how women shouldn't need all those products and khloe was stigmatizing vaginas as dirty, etc Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

$1000 says he was he a pantless deacon Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it had such potential Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought that last song, or song near the end, was some kind or remix for a Depeche Mode song but apparently I was totally wrong about that, which sucks because I kinda love it.

I really liked this...and I love lesbians and representation of lesbians... but was I supposed to get the feminist message from that? Because for most of it, I was just seeing women dancing in an alley.

Maybe it's because I don't understand dancing. Or maybe....the story wasn't even supposed to be feminist. Just....... someone tell me what the story is, it flew over my head. Reply

Thread

Link

Did anyone read that script called Blond Ambition about Madonna? I wanted to know someone's thoughts on it. It was the most voted on The Blacklist and wondered if it was any good. Reply

Thread

Link

As a fan I thought it was good and felt true.

It just needs an amazing visual director who loves the subject matter and we could possibly get a Desperately Seeking Susan-esque film Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Madonna's brand of feminism is centered entirely around deflecting criticism of herself. She only complains about that things like ageism and sexism when its aimed at her. Totally self-serving. Reply

Thread

Link



Take homophobia for example, she's been very vocal about it since she launched her career. AIDS - the same, she is one of the first celebrities who raised money for the cause, who attended charities back in 80's and donating money and promoting safe sex. And ageism, she talked about it in her mid 30's when it hasn't hit her as bad as it is now.

There are tons of examples...ONTD shit on her because she's white, talented and has power.



You clearly have no idea what you're talking about.Take homophobia for example, she's been very vocal about it since she launched her career. AIDS - the same, she is one of the first celebrities who raised money for the cause, who attended charities back in 80's and donating money and promoting safe sex. And ageism, she talked about it in her mid 30's when it hasn't hit her as bad as it is now.There are tons of examples...ONTD shit on her because she's white, talented and has power. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Cute swerve of nonsense. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

only facts you can't accept Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh yes, dis ninja is shook. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You're right. I was a huge Madonna stan and I can tell you she uses it when it's convenient and has no problem stepping on other women while doing so.

Back in 1992 when she was promoting her book Sex she kept going on and on about female empowerment and self expression but when Sinead O'Conner tore the Popes pic on SNL that year Madonna lost it and attacked her in every interview. Madonna performed in the next SNL and mocked her



Media respond

Spin: Madonna savaged her in the press, obviously to fuel publicity for Sex and sales of her new album, Erotica … But when the Sinead controversy threatened to siphon some of the attention from the impending release of Sex, Madonna conveniently found religion again



The New York Times: After Madonna had herself gowned, harnessed, strapped down and fully stripped to promote her album Erotica and her book Sex, O'Connor stole the spotlight with one photograph of a fully clothed man. But the other vilification that descended on O'Connor showed she had struck a nerve



But even before it happened she had been attacking Sinead in the media, like many other women who she viewed as a threat (Teena Marie, Janet, Whitney, and she hated Mariah in the 90s) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



this has been on my reading list for a while. it looks interesting even tho i have mixed feelings about the author this has been on my reading list for a while. it looks interesting even tho i have mixed feelings about the author Reply

Thread

Link

I'm gonna check this out anyway! Was the author super problematic in some regard, or? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link