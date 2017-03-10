Madonna shares a 12 minute film that's empowering feminism

Madonna released a 12 minute video beautify shot by fashion photography duo Luigi and Iango. Madonna's feminist flick for Vogue Germany is broken into eight different chapters where she rocks angel wings with noose necktie, smoking cigarette in a foggy alley, engaging in choreographed dance sequences, and unfurling a large banner with a message that reads: “We should all be feminist.



