Madonna shares a 12 minute film that's empowering feminism
Madonna released a 12 minute video beautify shot by fashion photography duo Luigi and Iango. Madonna's feminist flick for Vogue Germany is broken into eight different chapters where she rocks angel wings with noose necktie, smoking cigarette in a foggy alley, engaging in choreographed dance sequences, and unfurling a large banner with a message that reads: “We should all be feminist.
source
source
better than nothing I guess??????? Hmm IDK 😐
i dunno if the illusion of feminism is better or worse than the lack of it
Because companies only care for their bottom line and activism is irrelevant to them unless it comes with $$$
Can't watch the vid rn so I won't comment on that.
Cups aren't for everyone (if you're unwilling or unable to stick 2 fingers up your vagina it's def not for you, def gets you acquainted with your anatomy) but it's a pretty chill affair once you get the hang of it. To each their own!
Eta: after moving countries I also learnt a lot of women elsewhere use tampon applicators, which freak me the fuck out, so I feel like there's also differing attitude towards rooting around in your hooha depending on that kinda stuff.
Edited at 2017-03-10 11:02 pm (UTC)
I really liked this...and I love lesbians and representation of lesbians... but was I supposed to get the feminist message from that? Because for most of it, I was just seeing women dancing in an alley.
Maybe it's because I don't understand dancing. Or maybe....the story wasn't even supposed to be feminist. Just....... someone tell me what the story is, it flew over my head.
It just needs an amazing visual director who loves the subject matter and we could possibly get a Desperately Seeking Susan-esque film
Take homophobia for example, she's been very vocal about it since she launched her career. AIDS - the same, she is one of the first celebrities who raised money for the cause, who attended charities back in 80's and donating money and promoting safe sex. And ageism, she talked about it in her mid 30's when it hasn't hit her as bad as it is now.
There are tons of examples...ONTD shit on her because she's white, talented and has power.
Back in 1992 when she was promoting her book Sex she kept going on and on about female empowerment and self expression but when Sinead O'Conner tore the Popes pic on SNL that year Madonna lost it and attacked her in every interview. Madonna performed in the next SNL and mocked her
Media respond
Spin: Madonna savaged her in the press, obviously to fuel publicity for Sex and sales of her new album, Erotica … But when the Sinead controversy threatened to siphon some of the attention from the impending release of Sex, Madonna conveniently found religion again
The New York Times: After Madonna had herself gowned, harnessed, strapped down and fully stripped to promote her album Erotica and her book Sex, O'Connor stole the spotlight with one photograph of a fully clothed man. But the other vilification that descended on O'Connor showed she had struck a nerve
But even before it happened she had been attacking Sinead in the media, like many other women who she viewed as a threat (Teena Marie, Janet, Whitney, and she hated Mariah in the 90s)
this has been on my reading list for a while. it looks interesting even tho i have mixed feelings about the author
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.