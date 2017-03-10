Joanne

Charli XCX's Drops Complete 'Number 1 Angel' Mixtape




- Three days after dropping a trio of tracks from her upcoming "Number 1 Angel" mixtape, Charli XCX has offered up all 10 songs for preview Friday (March 10).
- Features MØ, CupcakKe, Uffie, Abra, Starrah and Raye.
- Charli hasn't said when she will release a proper follow-up to last year's Vroom Vroom EP.



Source.

SOOO GOOD! Which one is your fave, ONTD?
