Charli XCX's Drops Complete 'Number 1 Angel' Mixtape
- Three days after dropping a trio of tracks from her upcoming "Number 1 Angel" mixtape, Charli XCX has offered up all 10 songs for preview Friday (March 10).
- Features MØ, CupcakKe, Uffie, Abra, Starrah and Raye.
- Charli hasn't said when she will release a proper follow-up to last year's Vroom Vroom EP.
I checked out the track with Abra. I don't hate it.
i find that hard to believe. lemme go listen...
Tbh I've been wondering about his for a while and I came to a conclusion that she's very influenced bu hip hop with this new stuff,but I just don't think she understands hip hop as well as she understands the electronic/pop music she first made... maybe it's because she's half white or whatever, but i feel like she's just not as good as when she's making pop music?
I guess since sucker flopped, she finally gave up on regular pop music.
Idk can't put my finger on it
Babygirl is EVERYTHING
i honestly thought she would've gone further, granted I haven't really followed her around but if pop the glock's still her most renowned hit..
And let's forget about sucker, after the party and bounce. Keeps those songs hoe!
She performed it exactly 30 days ago at what I assumed was promo for this album, yet it's not on there.
But on casual preview of this album, there's nothing that's objectively so much better than Bounce lol. She better put Selena's number on her priority list.