David Arquette welcomed a new baby with his wife Christina
Augustus Alexis Arquette || March 8, 2017 @christinaarquette - His first thoughts were "Whatchu Lookin' At?"
- joins older siblings Charlie West (2) and Coco (12)
- named Alexis after David's late sister Alexis Arquette
My husband and I are struggling with infertility so it's especially poignant now. Ugh.
But that's sweet to name him after Alexis.
i will always think they smell bad tho. idg ppl who go on about ~that new baby smell~
but it's cute they named him for alexis.
It is so sweet he gave him his sister's middle name ;-;
and that bb is adorable!