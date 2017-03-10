Sneak Peek in Emma Watson's Closet and Talk About Conscious Dressing
Go inside @EmmaWatson's closet: https://t.co/8e2qPR3lgj pic.twitter.com/GUwTQVGhaa— COVETEUR (@Coveteur) March 6, 2017
All photos in the first link, but a sampling below.
Inside Emma Watson's Closet by Coveteur pic.twitter.com/JgtFA10jEb— . (@lapurrla) March 7, 2017
- Varying interest in conscious fashion since her school days
- Talks about the different ways to be sustainable like buying vintage/secondhand, making sure to buy things that you'll make good use of and take care of, and being okay with less. Finds it liberating and believes it's helped her be more creative and dress better
- “I think so much more carefully about what I buy, and I buy less because I edit so carefully. I’m tending to shop online a lot more; I use Instagram [to shop] a lot more than I used to, because I find lots of brands through it. I would often find I was going into stores and feel like, ‘Oh, I’ve only got an hour, I need to buy something, this isn’t what I came in for but it’s here, so I’ll purchase it.’ I never do that now.”
- Has relationship with Dior and thinks positively of LVMH because they empower women. "It’s all very well in marketing for a company to say, ‘We want to empower women,’ but do they empower the women that do their work for them? I think that dual approach is really important.”
Can we have fashion posts?
What have you purchased recently? What brands do you love? What are you lusting after? And what items are you searching for?
1
2
3
Now spill!!!!
I am like that too. I'd suggest shortening your torso with dresses or petite sized shirts as much as possible to make your legs look longer. heels can help too.
Or wear whatever you want because being short and square is fine
Not only am I throwing money in the bin by having to get rid of all that cheap shit, but I'm also supporting companies who treat their workers like shit. I don't wanna do that any more.
Any brand recs would be appreciated ONTD!
https://www.youtube.com/user/MyGreenClo
She makes capsule wardrobes with ethical clothing and she has some videos giving ethical alternatives to various trendy lookbooks and brand recs.
And I know H&M is like everyone's swear word when talking about fast fashion, but their Conscious collection is pretty good and for a big ass corporation they actually are one of the most committed ones to sustainability.
Which is not to say they don't have big issues but for a big brand like H&M they also need to be nowadays committed to conscious consumerism even more than smaller brands, bc they are the ones people blame when these issues arise, so a lot of the time their efforts are not just simple greenwashing (but again, they still have a long way to go)
Call me when their entire catalog consists of environmentally and ethically conscious clothing. Just having a tiny "line" doesn't even begin to impact or fix the damage they have done.
i think if you were to get a rocco, definitely look into the rockie instead. the rocco is seriously so frikkin heavy i couldn't have it on my shoulder for more than an hour before i started hurting. the same goes for a diego. that shit is made of bricks. i had to sell the rocco, diego and prisma backpack--the first two because they killed my shoulder and the backpack because it was giant and it felt like i was wearing a jetpack.
but really, she doesn't even live in a tropical country so idgi
i pretty much only shop 2nd hand anymore, and i don't buy much anyway. You can't find the same materials, finishes and quality for the same price anywhere else. I would like to support sustainable brands and smaller designers if my wallet allowed, but it doesn't.
I also don't buy anything I can't take care of or that doesn't suit the weather where I live. I think a big problem with people's consumption is the lack of knowledge in how to take care of a piece AND how to recognise bad quality already in store (bc even with little money and in big retailers you can find good pieces if you know how).
I also always ask myself "does this drastically improve my life?" before buying and the answer usually is "no".
i dont like her acting
Edited at 2017-03-10 11:25 pm (UTC)