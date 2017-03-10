Sneak Peek in Emma Watson's Closet and Talk About Conscious Dressing



so we gon keep giving this idiot publicity for her faux feminist bullshit Reply

Thread

Link

And the universe keeps wanting to keep me away from revealing more crap about her because I keep missing these posts! It's not fair! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Spill the tea Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hdu(niverse)



Now spill!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She empowers women everything empowers women Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm short and square, what can i wear to look long and lean? :( Reply

Thread

Link

Hai fellow shorty! I need advice on what to wear as well :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am like that too. I'd suggest shortening your torso with dresses or petite sized shirts as much as possible to make your legs look longer. heels can help too.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

finding a place that actually sells petite clothes changed my life tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wear one color (like black) and wear heels. I prob look like slenderman when I do this tbh

Or wear whatever you want because being short and square is fine Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Single colors, if we ring prints get smaller ones. High waist everything elongated out short legs. Avoid boat necks Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The opposite of Hillary Duff. She has a great petite body but cannot dress for her shape which ends up making her look wide. Don't cut off your leg length with bad shoes and things that are too long. Kim Kardashian is a great example of wearing the wrong length. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I need a dress for easter brunch but who knows what the weather will be like, I feel like I have no appropriate shoes for dresses anymore since I always just wear my frye engineer boots on normal days. Reply

Thread

Link

She is so despairingly dull. Reply

Thread

Link

I am trying really hard to buy more ethical clothing. I've had a huuuuge clearout recently and there were so many items from fast fashion retailers that I've only worn a few times, but they either look completely dated already or they're damaged.



Not only am I throwing money in the bin by having to get rid of all that cheap shit, but I'm also supporting companies who treat their workers like shit. I don't wanna do that any more.



Any brand recs would be appreciated ONTD! Reply

Thread

Link

ooh i'd be interested in ethical brand recs too! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think everlane is p ethical, not sure tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





https://www.youtube.com/user/MyGreenClo set



She makes capsule wardrobes with ethical clothing and she has some videos giving ethical alternatives to various trendy lookbooks and brand recs. I'm subscribed to this girlShe makes capsule wardrobes with ethical clothing and she has some videos giving ethical alternatives to various trendy lookbooks and brand recs. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've bought some t-shirts from https://wearpact.com/ . They seem okay: https://projectjust.com/brand_pact/ . At least for my income, they're not horribly priced either. My t-shirts aren't that old (3 months maybe?) so I can't say much about how well they'll last but they look fine and some of them I've worn about once a week. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hard to be exact bc i don't know where you're from and your style but Chinti & Parker, Siizu and Veja are p cool



And I know H&M is like everyone's swear word when talking about fast fashion, but their Conscious collection is pretty good and for a big ass corporation they actually are one of the most committed ones to sustainability.

Which is not to say they don't have big issues but for a big brand like H&M they also need to be nowadays committed to conscious consumerism even more than smaller brands, bc they are the ones people blame when these issues arise, so a lot of the time their efforts are not just simple greenwashing (but again, they still have a long way to go) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well their are the first ones to blame because they are the #1 fast fashion retailer, and have the biggest issues with awful sweatshops overseas. They deserve every ounce of shit they get from that and ripping off other people's designs.



Call me when their entire catalog consists of environmentally and ethically conscious clothing. Just having a tiny "line" doesn't even begin to impact or fix the damage they have done. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm with you, I couldn't afford to just throw away everything in my closet at once but I slowly started replacing pieces. It's been two years, I will never shop fast fashion again. Not to mention, it ends up getting cheaper in the long term because you get more quality stuff that lasts longer. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Have you considered learning to sew? It's not easy to find ethical fabrics either but at the very least you are cutting off one of the abuses bc sweatshop abuse happens twice over with clothes from fast fashion. Some stuff is hard to sew but I started off with skirts for work, I've done most of my dresses and skirts and at least you're replacing some of the pieces slowly. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Everlane is GREAT for basics, from cheap tshirts to more higher end sweaters and coats and such. They're very transparent and ethical. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Late but I love talking about ethical brands! My favorite is Alternative Apparel (I loved them so much I actually full time at their corporate now). Everything is really great quality since we actually source our designs from the fabric (as opposed to designing then going to a factory to pick out a fabric like most brands). Sarah Jessica Parker regularly chooses our slouchy pullover as one of her favorites and Gigi Hadid had been seen out in our joggers recently too with heels and crop top for a ~night time look. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

we have reached peak Emma Reply

Thread

Link

how is someone this boring o m g Reply

Thread

Link

and it's just as boring as she is Reply

Thread

Link

Does anyone have an Alexander Wang Rocco bag? I've loved the way they look for ages and I've found a beautiful limited edition color on a reseller site for a good price but it's still a chunk of change. Is it a good everyday bag? Reply

Thread

Link

I had one of the earlier ones and it was SO HEAVY, even empty. The shoulder strap actually broke on me because of the weight, and I wasn't over filling it at all. The leather also peeled on the bag. So no, I don't recommend it lol. If it's one of the ones with the non-metal studs it's probably lighter and more practical but I've had two Alexander Wang bags (the other one's a donna) and the quality just isn't there (compared to other bags I have of a similar price point, and ones I've had much longer) and I've sworn off his stuff completely now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i currently have a few of his bags: diego, large prisma envelope shoulder bag, marion crossbody, dumbo backpack, rockie bag. i don't take care of my things too well, but all of his bags have held up fairly well. granted i have A LOT of different designer handbags so i don't use them that often or consecutively.



i think if you were to get a rocco, definitely look into the rockie instead. the rocco is seriously so frikkin heavy i couldn't have it on my shoulder for more than an hour before i started hurting. the same goes for a diego. that shit is made of bricks. i had to sell the rocco, diego and prisma backpack--the first two because they killed my shoulder and the backpack because it was giant and it felt like i was wearing a jetpack. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wouldn't get it. They look really dated and the quality isn't there. If you truly love the style, I've seen countless on ebay and poshmark for incredibly cheap...they have little resale value Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i have the diego bucket bag and it is very bad quality, like straps falling off hardware falling off months after buying and I bought from a store so its not fake. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i want to start buying more second-hand clothing but i don't have the time to go through charity shops to find something that is both nice and will fit me atm. so right now i'm just not buying clothes. Reply

Thread

Link

"Talks about the different ways to be sustainable" She could maybe consider not having three baths a day... Reply

Thread

Link

Aside from wasting water, her skin has to be so dry and tight feeling Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seriously. The skin on my face gets so itchy when I shower/bathe too much. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

well didn't she complain about having dry skin in the same interview she mentioned having 3 baths a day? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sis at least she showers



but really, she doesn't even live in a tropical country so idgi Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Also she should consider bathing Indian style: cup and bucket. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Cleopatra milk baths, no less. Must be nice. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so all she wears are bras and shoes then? Reply

Thread

Link

yes that's all she wears ever Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hmmm re: LVMH but okay



i pretty much only shop 2nd hand anymore, and i don't buy much anyway. You can't find the same materials, finishes and quality for the same price anywhere else. I would like to support sustainable brands and smaller designers if my wallet allowed, but it doesn't.

I also don't buy anything I can't take care of or that doesn't suit the weather where I live. I think a big problem with people's consumption is the lack of knowledge in how to take care of a piece AND how to recognise bad quality already in store (bc even with little money and in big retailers you can find good pieces if you know how).



I also always ask myself "does this drastically improve my life?" before buying and the answer usually is "no". Reply

Thread

Link

When is an item of clothing ever going to drastically improve your life tho? Unless it's winter and you have zero coats or something. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well yeah, if my winter boots are beyond a cobbler's help. If my white t-shirt suddenly has a stain that doesn't come off. And sometimes I realize I really need a bright blue wool coat and my life improves in simply not having to wear a dark colour all winter. It's not that serious, it's more if I can't see myself wearing that every week (depending on the season, ofc). Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Same. Pretty much every clothing and shoe i buy is 2nd hand, and ive gotten plenty of great things at better prices than some of the shit u see at the mall or asos/uo etc Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same! i also like that you can take a lot more risks buying second hand. like some charity shops here sell things for £1, so if there's a trend i wanna try or some DIY of some sort i want to do, i feel like i can without feeling guilty if it doesn't turn out right. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tiring



i dont like her acting Reply

Thread

Link

i have a pair of chloe flats i wanna sell. what's the best site to sell them on that isn't ebay? Reply

Thread

Link

poshmark is where I've sold a lot of my stuff! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

let go



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Poshmark but I'd hold onto them a little more because Grailed is about to launch their women's division Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Grailed is trash. Completely destroyed the prices for most things. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Poshmark Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

TheRealReal often has deals for first time sellers, but I feel like typically they take a sizable % of the sale price. If you're a size 39 I might just buy them off of you, lol. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mercari or poshmark



Edited at 2017-03-10 11:25 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link