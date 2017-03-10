Sneak Peek in Emma Watson's Closet and Talk About Conscious Dressing




- Varying interest in conscious fashion since her school days
- Talks about the different ways to be sustainable like buying vintage/secondhand, making sure to buy things that you'll make good use of and take care of, and being okay with less. Finds it liberating and believes it's helped her be more creative and dress better
- “I think so much more carefully about what I buy, and I buy less because I edit so carefully. I’m tending to shop online a lot more; I use Instagram [to shop] a lot more than I used to, because I find lots of brands through it. I would often find I was going into stores and feel like, ‘Oh, I’ve only got an hour, I need to buy something, this isn’t what I came in for but it’s here, so I’ll purchase it.’ I never do that now.”
- Has relationship with Dior and thinks positively of LVMH because they empower women. "It’s all very well in marketing for a company to say, ‘We want to empower women,’ but do they empower the women that do their work for them? I think that dual approach is really important.”

