that beard has to go. also, that girl looks different every time I see her.

I like the beard, I dislike how he styles it tho, I like it a little bit messier and his is too waxed up. But IA about the girl Reply

Kirsten keeps getting lip injections she doesn't need. She got a bunch of ugly animal tattoos too. Reply

omg i just noticed that ew Reply

I can't wait until these people expire omg how cheesy Reply

this is a good video that I post in every one of their posts



Are those even the same people? Reply

lmao no it's just making fun of acapella Reply

oh lol I didn't even click on it Reply

Wow I should've watched this before commenting, it's hilarious Reply

Imagine if John Lennon had put half as much energy into parenting and not being a dickhead that he did into his songwriting. Reply

You ain't lying, George Reply

i was @ a book drive with my mom and they were giving away imagine books and i think i ruined a few people's perceptions of john lennon by telling them the fax. Reply

I never understood the Pentatonix Reply

I like the sentiment of the video but not the way they did the song. Avi's voice though🙌🏻🙌🏻 Reply

the tweens in the comment section who are like "OMG SCOTT CAME OUT" are killing me. the name of his youtube channel is called superfruit. he and mitch made a music video with each of them having boyfriends. his ex was always with him at events. is this really your first inclination that he's gay??? cuz he's been pretty fucking open about it. Reply

Whaaaat? Scott literally said I'm gay as hell or joked about sucking dicks a lot of times, are those people for real? Reply

some ppl insist he's bi lol Reply

Is it all started by all the teen girls wanting his d? Reply

And didn't he tell a caller to call him if he(the caller) was gay ?? Like...if that didn't give it away lol Reply

lol i thought the only ~mystery~ about superfruit was whether they were dating e/o (which is also not a mystery since they aren't) Reply

I'm not going to listen to it, or any other Imagine cover, ever, but queen Mitch has been giving me look after look at the Paris Fashion Week. Slay MAWMA Reply

AH i wanted to love this, but didn't. they totally overdid the simplicity of the song.. and the video is nice but i don't really understand the man/woman cards Reply

Are they Canadian? Reply

no they are from Texas. Reply

I don't know why but this question cracked me up. Reply

i thought that this was beautiful Reply

there is another group... new-ish or maybe they are old. ughh I can't find them on spotify.

I love Pentatonix, but I am bored of their covers. I wish they would put out more origional music. Reply

Can't Sleep Love is in a coffee commercial that airs every break, get money lol, I guess Reply

Their song Sing was in a lot of commercials too. They are making lots of money, one of the only few music acts left whose albums sell over 1 million each yr. Reply

i used to be into mitch but his style turned tragic and he needs to handle the alopecia better



scott was always ugly Reply

