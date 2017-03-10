Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode says that Richard Spencer deserved to get punched
#DepecheMode rails against the alt-right https://t.co/18ZHWsw2YQ via @nypost— Depeche Mode (@modefandotcom) March 10, 2017
Dick Spencer is certainly not in DM's good books these days - not after he stupidly claimed that the band was the official one of the alt right despite a history of arguably leftist / progressive lyrics and song themes.
In a recent interview with the New York Post, Dave Gahan describes the fallout from those comments made by Spencer.
“My phone kept ringing and ringing,”[...] “I had to tell everyone, ‘No, we’re not the official band of the alt-right.’ ”
“He’s a dangerous person — he’s well-educated and he’s using it to promote hate and fear. I saw the video of him getting punched; he deserved it.”
The interview also mentions that the upcoming album (out 17th March!) is Depeche Mode's most politically and socially conscious album in years.
Source
go awf!!!!
and yes he should be punched every time he leaves the house. wtf is "peaceful ethnic cleansing"? gtfo
Nooo
Theyre old so idk i rly wanna go :/ u never know when bands might stop touring
and their album leaked this week. has anyone listened?
brb finding it, listening the fuck out of it
have you heard it yet?
I remember when I used to be scandalized by shit
Find me a musician or a band that is totally 100% unproblematic. It doesn't exist. DM's positives far outweigh their negatives.
(Also, Dave Gahan didn't write the song.)
I have four tickets to see Depeche Mode in Chicago. Someone buy a pair. I'll sell them for face value >___>