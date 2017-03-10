Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode says that Richard Spencer deserved to get punched

Bless him <33333 Reply

Thread

Link

that stupid nazi was just trolling by calling depeche mode the band of the alt-right. like they literally have karl marx beards on in their recent music video lmao



and yes he should be punched every time he leaves the house. wtf is "peaceful ethnic cleansing"? gtfo Reply

Thread

Link

GOOD, PURE CONTENT Reply

Thread

Link

Their new album is pretty good! Reply

Thread

Link

I was SO excited to finally see them on this tour until I tried to buy a ticket in the presale and it was $193. I love you Depeche Mode but what the fuck.

Reply

Thread

Link

The nosebleeds for my closest city are like $80 :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seattle was much more reasonable - but at the same time way more expensive than Tour of the Universe at the same venue. I remember paying around $80 or something for TOTU and two tickets came to $301 this time, fees included. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Where do you live, I'll sell you some chicago seats for face value! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh NYC, even the crappy seats were like $90. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg

Nooo

Theyre old so idk i rly wanna go :/ u never know when bands might stop touring Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I had such a disastrous presale experience and ended up just taking whatever I could get. Good thing I did because now the prices have gone up by $20 per section for the public sale! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol i wonder how does that nazi feel knowing his all time favorite band hates his guts



and their album leaked this week. has anyone listened? Reply

Thread

Link

im srsly disturbed that any nazi could listen to Depeche Mode and feel like it speaks to them. it's like when guys in the army would play System of a Down while bombing ppl. like....do you ever listen to the lyrics or..... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

or like rage against the machine being paul ryan's favorite band wtf? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

my theory is that nazis are too self absorbed and some deeply enthralled into their own hatred that they distort anything they see fit to match or speak to their views. like i legit saw some people thinking the where's the revolution? video is a criticism of marxism and hailing capitalism as this savior rme Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

another example of this: trump supporters freaking out about tool's lead singer being anti trump lol. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

omfg how did I miss this



brb finding it, listening the fuck out of it



have you heard it yet? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I feel like it's better than their last 2 albums. You can tell they're pissed off at humanity and society so it's gratifying to listen to in these times. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like it, but I find the music itself to be simpler and more straightforward than Delta Machine. Given the theme of the album though, it's appropriate. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Sen. Tim Kaine’s youngest son arrested during anti-Trump protest https://t.co/huyNv4uczV pic.twitter.com/ZFAovdTLNR — Raw Story (@RawStory) March 8, 2017

did you all see Tim Kaine's son was arrested at a anti-Trump protest 😂 Reply

Thread

Link





Well he just sold me their new album. Consider it purchased! Reply

Thread

Link

nnnn this gif

I remember when I used to be scandalized by shit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

love it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bless this chili Reply

Thread

Link

"socially conscious"? Will that extend to treating women like humans instead of sex objects? No, I will not forget "A Question of Time". Y'all are so quick to broadbrush all men as trash. Why is this comm letting it slide for this man? Reply

Thread

Link

That song, and Little 15 dont exist.



Edited at 2017-03-10 09:23 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Little 15 is about a teenage boy being involved with an older woman. Apparently, Andy Fletcher was not comfortable with the song at all, which may or may not be because it was about him... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They had a couple of problematique (TM) songs in the 80's that I side eye but still guiltily bop to. But it's not like they've made a career out of making songs of the same subject matter over and over. They have a huge, broad spectrum of themes and topics.



Find me a musician or a band that is totally 100% unproblematic. It doesn't exist. DM's positives far outweigh their negatives. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

What if that song was written from a teenager's perspective or when Martin himself was a teenager? What rock stars don't have at least a few problematic lyrics? That song is 30+ years old. Get over it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I always thought AQoT was about an older man feeling protective of a young girl against other men being sexist/"persuasive", hence the "I'll take you under my wings". But I'm open to other readings.



(Also, Dave Gahan didn't write the song.) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YAS MY PERFECT KING.





I have four tickets to see Depeche Mode in Chicago. Someone buy a pair. I'll sell them for face value >___> Reply

Thread

Link