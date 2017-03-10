revolution

Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode says that Richard Spencer deserved to get punched




Dick Spencer is certainly not in DM's good books these days - not after he stupidly claimed that the band was the official one of the alt right despite a history of arguably leftist / progressive lyrics and song themes.

In a recent interview with the New York Post, Dave Gahan describes the fallout from those comments made by Spencer.

“My phone kept ringing and ringing,”[...] “I had to tell everyone, ‘No, we’re not the official band of the alt-right.’ ”

“He’s a dangerous person — he’s well-educated and he’s using it to promote hate and fear. I saw the video of him getting punched; he deserved it.”

The interview also mentions that the upcoming album (out 17th March!) is Depeche Mode's most politically and socially conscious album in years.

Source

go awf!!!!
Tagged: , , ,