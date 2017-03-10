Meryl

Avatar sequels delayed AGAIN



- Was scheduled for December 2018, James Cameron says nah, not gonna happen.
- They have planned 4 sequels, yet they can't even release 1 sequel.
- Was originally scheduled to be released December 2014, but then pushed to 2015, then to 2016, then to 2017, and then to 2018.
- 3, 4, and 5 were supposed to be released 2020, 2022, and 2023 - but that ain't happening.


Just give it up James, jeez. I have no idea how this was the highest grossing film of all time yet no one seems to give a shit, like it literally has no fan base or anything.

SOURCE
Tagged: , , , , , , ,