Avatar sequels delayed AGAIN
#Avatar2 has been delayed again, James Cameron says 2018 release "is not happening" https://t.co/y3aIzPDGXw pic.twitter.com/9RJhXxSg1D— Variety (@Variety) March 10, 2017
- Was scheduled for December 2018, James Cameron says nah, not gonna happen.
- They have planned 4 sequels, yet they can't even release 1 sequel.
- Was originally scheduled to be released December 2014, but then pushed to 2015, then to 2016, then to 2017, and then to 2018.
- 3, 4, and 5 were supposed to be released 2020, 2022, and 2023 - but that ain't happening.
Just give it up James, jeez. I have no idea how this was the highest grossing film of all time yet no one seems to give a shit, like it literally has no fan base or anything.
tbh
Give up, fox. It's ok to give up.
the first one isn't even a good movie
does anyone even care anymore? just bin it
I remembered the weird tails they had that you connected to some birds and the last scene because it was a pretty cliche ending you see in a lot of movies/shows
Good Lord ... Somehow, I'm not surprised, though.
Still can't remember anyone else tho.
However everyone whos acting confused about why this movie is being made or saying they should cancel it is being dumb. Making a sequel to the most profitable movie ever made isn't a bad idea. Its not going to be as successful as the first one by a long shot but its not going to flop either.
