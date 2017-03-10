Avatar sequels delayed AGAIN

this was one of the highest grossing movies of all time and left no trace on pop culture. Reply

Lies. It left a significant impact when it was released under its original title: Pocahontas

tbh tbh

I personally preferred it when it was called Dances with Wolves.

its because it was horrible but people paid to see it because of the cgi + 3d novelty

oh well

haha mte

It's ok to give up, disney

Fox was behind this lmao.

Really? Everything about this movie is so forgettable lmao.



Give up, fox. It's ok to give up.

please let it die

the first one isn't even a good movie

why should they let it die? the movies aren't offensive or anything. what's your beef?

a movie being offensive is not the only reason to let something die. get off tumblr.

the first film was ok. I didn't love it but some of these comments are ott

Its one of the most annoying films to talk about, because its the hivemind in action. when it first came out everyone loved it because everyone loved it. now everyone hates it because everyone hates it. Its neither as good as everyone used to say it was nor is it as bad as everyone says it is now, but people cant talk about this movie without talking in extremes.

ita sis, the reaction has been annoying af both ways

I liked it and it was so pretty to look at, especially in 3D. It doesn't need to have a fandom really because people will watch it when it arrives.

A lot of people seem to hate it because they feel like JC forced them to watch it. If you don't like scifi action movies then don't watch them. I liked it. It was mindless fun. But I don't think that we should get a sequel. I don't see how it should be successful.

i hate sharing opinions with you

This is like the textbook definition of putting the cart before the horse.

i saw the first movie four times and i have no shame

I know a lot of people who saw it in the theatre more than once, I feel like the RealD sold this movie and that's why nobody talks about it anymore - it sold well because of the theatre experience and nobody gave a shit when it came out on home video.

true but also at the time i worked at a movie theater so it was free but also loved the colors.

I loved the visuals of this movie, the CGI was amazing.

I remember we left the theater because it was so long and boring

does anyone even care anymore? just bin it

Lmao

HBO showed this movie a few weeks ago and I happened to catch the second half of it. I literally had forgotten like 90% of the movie.

I was trying to explain the movie to my husband's aunt because she saw a lot about Avatar Land opening in Disney and I realized that I didn't even remember what the plot was about. Some paralyzed guy went into a robot alien in his mind and then fell in love with one of the real aliens?? She looked confused lol

yes that was the plot



I remembered the weird tails they had that you connected to some birds and the last scene because it was a pretty cliche ending you see in a lot of movies/shows

He needs to move on honestly, it's not like the movie needed a sequel (let alone 4) and at this point nobody's waiting for it

IA

The people who think they are Navi-kin are watiing for it. They need to know the history of their people that hasn't happened yet because the movie takes place in the future...and it's fictional.

The people who think they are Navi-kin



Good Lord ... Somehow, I'm not surprised, though.

Those still exist?? D:

The other morning, I'd seen some ad for the theme park experience for this while I was drinking coffee + in the shower, I realized I couldn't remember a single character's name from this whole movie... and I saw it 3x in the theaters just because it was so pretty to look at. It bothered me so much that I thought about it constantly for like 3 days before I remembered "Jake."



Still can't remember anyone else tho.

Cancel it

James Cameron is a massive fucking egomaniac, and is overly confident in the Avatar franchise to hold peoples interest for 4 more films. The first movie isn't nearly as bad as people bandwagon pretend it was (and no more derivative than any of the superhero movies those same people are obsessed with), but its success was almost entirely because it set the standard for stereoscopic 3D, which is a novelty now.



However everyone whos acting confused about why this movie is being made or saying they should cancel it is being dumb. Making a sequel to the most profitable movie ever made isn't a bad idea. Its not going to be as successful as the first one by a long shot but its not going to flop either.



Edited at 2017-03-10 08:55 pm (UTC)

The first movie came out in 2009 and the supposed sequel is not set to come out until 2019, being optimistic. I think when sequels take that long it's reasonable to be skeptical about them being made in the first place.

That really doesnt make that much of a difference. Everyone knows Avatar, whether they're ott about how much they dislike it or not, people's curiosity is probably going to bring them back in the theater. The second movie will be fine. The third fourth and fifth however i'm not optimistic about.

Finding Nemo sequel came out a decade later. I don't think that matters too much.

i'm anxiously hoping they'll fail.

