Pitchfork rips Ed Sheeran and his new album

so male version of taylor swift then? Reply

Thread

Link

legit mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

dethrone ha! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They put 1989 in the AOTY list that year btw Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

1989 is iconic Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





*less successful version Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

taylor is conventionally attractive, ed is not, so not really. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wasn't that an established fact? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

male version of swift, white version of drake. please let them all fall quickly and hard. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Boop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



whoever wrote this article Reply

Thread

Link

I had a weird crush on this gremlin. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

hahaha he's cute Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao this is kinda precious Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so ontd hates ed now? Reply

Thread

Link

always have Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol, ontd has been saying what this article said...our impact! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

for what reasons Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He's the Hephaestus of the Top 40. Ugly and inescapable. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

tell em Alyssa! god i love ha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ed looks good in this gif. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bitch. Insulting Queen Cersei Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmaoooooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yesss! I love old school, snarky Pitchfork. Reply

Thread

Link

Kill the leprechaun Reply

Thread

Link

My friend kept playing his annoying "Barcelona" song and I cringe every time. He just took every single Spanish and Latino stereotype and threw it in a song about Barcelona, Catalunya? He's literally saying "mamacita" and the like. Ugh. Reply

Thread

Link

That song sounds like a beach themed Mario Kart track, except less catchy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLLLL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm gonna do what ontders do best and judge something I never heard but: that sounds awful.

I'm like 70% sure people don't say mamacita in Barcelona? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i got secondhand embarrassment listening to it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's the same with his song Galway Girl and Ireland! It's pretty much him just listing off anything associated with or stereotyped to the country. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"mamacita"



Barf Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

im just imagining him and taylor as a couple. they would be perfect for each other. during sex they could both scream their first week sales as they climax Reply

Thread

Link

LMAAAOOOOOOO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"We've gotten matching Scottish folds, made each other arts and crafts Christmas presents, vacationed with our families, and had each other's backs," says Swift. "He is the James Taylor to my Carole King and I can't imagine a time when he wouldn't be." Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The nerve of her to compare that gremlin to James Taylor and herself to Carole King like... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

she said this?? i hope she meant their friendship and nothing else lmao Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





JAMES TAYLOR and CAROLE KING! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is this about Ed because jfc she really needs to love herself. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Why they aren't a power couple is beyond me tbqh. Also wow at that comparison - she wishes she and Ed were that iconic. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nnnnnn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

cackling Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfaooooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao STAHP Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I want them to date, break up and then release dramatic albums about each other at the same time. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmaooooo



but let's b real, none of them would cum



Edited at 2017-03-10 09:35 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

an interviewer got them to do a quiz about their friendship and ed knew the youtube views of a song they did together, like down to the 1000. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

DECEASED Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Cackling Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bye Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

there are a lot of ugly celebs that don't bother me. i don't think cumberbatch is good looking but he doesn't repulse me. i can deal with tom hiddleston. i'm sure there are other uggos that i don't have beef with. but ed sheeran is just so fucking ugly that it takes my breath away. like there are some of his songs that i don't mind but then his face will pop into my brain and i gotta change the station ASAP Reply

Thread

Link

disgusting comment Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ur right i shouldn't have made anyone think about all those ugly men all at once Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

More or less disgusting than Ed's face? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ofc this is what you find disgusting meanwhile all your bullshit that legitimately upsets csa and rape survivor is nbd Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

perfect comment Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"but ed sheeran is just so fucking ugly that it takes my breath away."

lmao DAMN Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao irl Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao I love this comment. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmaoooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

crying, amen sis Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Where is the like button lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he can't help the fact that his eyes point in different directions, but you'd think he could at least afford a haircut. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol right Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hahahahahahaha



(Although I do find Benefiber just as repulsive as ed but that's just me.) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I always use him as the example of bullshit women in the entertainment industry face. Imagine for one second a female artist showed up at an awards show wearing a t-shirt, jeans, unbrished hair, and no makeup. Imagine! They would be crucified. And this motherfucker gets to go up there looking like that next to fucking Beyoncé. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao a bit extra but i approve tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao I'm weak Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same tbh. Him and Paul Rust. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

literally mte sis. there are ugly people, but ed sheeran, especially combined with his personality, is in a whole other category Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Literally me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ditto.



cry baby bitch "nice guy" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

His music is sooooooo boring and he's ugly as fuck. Reply

Thread

Link

Lmfaoo



I don't understand how it's taken this long for ppl to realize his grossness.



He explicitly spells it out on Don't. That song makes my skin crawl. Reply

Thread

Link

Lemme bookmark this post and come back to save gifs. Reply

Thread

Link

I can't stand pitchfork but once in a while they post a great review like this. hopefully it's just the start! Reply

Thread

Link

Same.

Pitchfork reviews are always either amazing or terrible. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link