Pitchfork rips Ed Sheeran and his new album
Ed Sheeran's new album is awful—reviewed by @laurasnapes https://t.co/1dqeNcod6w— Pitchfork (@pitchfork) March 10, 2017
- Says he calculating, trying to sell himself as the everyday man who is uncool (which we all should have picked up on with his album names: x, +, and ÷)
- Says he's one of the most successful songwriters in the world, yet his lyrics are awful.
- Says his previous albums, which often times painted himself as a drunken mess were at least honest, whereas the new album "uses bland wisdom and unimaginative music to ponder the basic good and bad in people around him, without once looking inward."
- Calls him a judgmental ass who puts women down for being "basic, vapid women who do not share his own basic, vapid worldview."
- His Nice Guy façade comes undone.
- "“Now she’s eatin’ kale/Hittin’ the gym/Keepin’ up with Kylie and Kim.” You mean, when she could be listening to Sheeran rap about his daddy?"
- Presents women as angels or traitors.
- He uses humblebraggadocio and innocence to shore up his moral high ground over shallow girls and unfair beauty standards.
- Wants it both ways: wants to be an artist and celebrity. An anti-consumerist while also desperately seeking to be at the top.
- Gives the album a 2.8/10
His downfall is coming, you guys. I feel it.
SOURCE
I'm like 70% sure people don't say mamacita in Barcelona?
Barf
Never 4get this epic quote...
Re: Never 4get this epic quote...
Re: Never 4get this epic quote...
Re: Never 4get this epic quote...
Re: Never 4get this epic quote...
Re: Never 4get this epic quote...
but let's b real, none of them would cum
lmao DAMN
(Although I do find Benefiber just as repulsive as ed but that's just me.)
cry baby bitch "nice guy"
I don't understand how it's taken this long for ppl to realize his grossness.
He explicitly spells it out on Don't. That song makes my skin crawl.
