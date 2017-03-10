Part of me is like, why?, but the part of me who has been watching this show since episode 1 and stanned the shit out of seasons 1 and 2, I'm semi-glad because now they have time to actually redeem the show.



And kill Abby Griffin please GAWD

i have a feeling that may happen by the end of this season, honestly.

With Bellarke tbh, fight me



TBH they pushed that narrative so hard in the beginning that any other conclusion will just feel like laziness. A cop out.



They need to fix so much shit, though.

being able to redeem the show would involve some level of self awareness in jason rothenberg and that's proven not to exist



as for bellarke, they might as well. y'all are the only ones left watching and that should probably be rewarded lmao



Edited at 2017-03-10 08:21 pm (UTC) Reply

i feel like bellarke won't happen bc there will be backlash from clexa shippers (i also don't want it to happen bc i hate how gross the majority of them are about bob and if bellarke happens they'll prob lash at him too)

i got bored of this show in early season 2, what is it even about anymore

Artificial intelligence and angst, mostly

heartbroken that title doesn't say "fifth and final 6 episode season"

i gave up on this in s2, which makes me sad, because i wanted to love BSG-lite more than i could



all izombie's gotta do is stay consistent then, huh? and frequency and no tomorrow are def dead Reply

I really did enjoy this show at first. I was so excited for the 3rd season and then didn't even watch past that first episode. It didn't even have to do with the shitty way the show treated Lexa and Lincoln. I was out even before then. I think it was the change of tone for me. It started becoming too Game of Thrones like for my taste.

I only saw the first three eps of this show and just couldn't get into it. The lead character is so bland.

It finds its footing about 5 or 6 episodes in, and season 2 in particular was AMAZING. But yeah, those first few episodes were a mess.

I found Clarke SO DULL and predictable in the first few episodes, but was very pleasantly surprised with her writing after episode 4 or so. They sort of do away with the perfect princess with ideals stuff and make her a real hardass.

Clarke is awful. I usually love every female lead, even ones people hate (Joey, Elena, Carrie, etc.) but she was so boring and a horrible actress.

#justice4kellyhu



all these seasons later and i'm still bitter!!

omg same

She's the only reason I decided to try and binge it after the first season and was just so confused and mad by the 3rd episode when she never showed up again so between that and that Wells guy getting murdered, I stopped watching.

lmao mte. i was so pressed. they lured me in.



i did start watching again after i heard about clexa but the show was as bad (and racist) as ever. shoulda known that any show that does kelly hu dirty like that can't be trusted, smh. first it was tvd, then it was the 100. Reply

I quickly glanced at the title and thought it said that the cw was renewing their shows for 100 years

That only applies to Supernatural

Very true 😓

i stopped watching like 2 seasons ago, did bellamy/raven ever become a thing beyond that iffy encounter in s1?

also i'm still pissed that they killed anya

Link

Oh yes, gone too soon and just like Wells and Lincoln her death was marked by being alone, not surrounded by loved ones. :/

on the bellamy raven thing, no. if it happened, i'd be surprised.

unfortunately no :( i am delusional and am hopeful

No but Bellamy continues to be her no. 1 fan and constantly encourages and supports her.

i'm actually so happy about this. i read the season finale spoilers, and while knowing it was probably one of many endings, seeing how it may go, i don't know if i could handle it not knowing how it would go from that.

Should i give this show another go? I tried the first few eps of s1 back in the day but i didnt really like it especially the adults part of the show

i think a lot of viewers said it took a few episodes to hook them, so i'd give it at least a season, if you want to try it. the current season, to me, is my favorite with only five episodes in.

i show definitely takes like a good five episodes to find its footing/tone it wants. i enjoyed the first couple of seasons, but then it just got too torture porny for me and lost of a lot of the heart that i enjoyed about it originally

Honestly I thought season 1 was kinda boring, but it amped up at the end. Season 2 was fun.



Edited at 2017-03-10 09:20 pm (UTC) Reply

I say sure, especially since you can binge most of it now on Netflix. The first season takes about 5 or 6 episodes to find its footing, but once it does it's great, especially season 2. Season 3 kind of faltered again though and some characters really lost some of the growth they had made in the second season.

I didn't get into it until episode 4 or 5, when they did away with the forced teen love triangle and a couple of other annoying stereotypes. Now I'm surprised to find that I'm really enjoying a lot of the characters. It's not a great work of art or anything, but it's good fun and feels surprisingly fresh (to me).

I haven't started this season yet, who's fucking who? Has anyone died yet?

There haven't been any major deaths, at least not yet.

Monty's fucking Harper, Abby's fucking Kane, and that's it but I'm p sure Bellamy's gonna fuck Echo.

Nothing good ever happens in this show since season 2

I've always sorta enjoyed this show, but this season has been a struggle. It's so boring. I've watched the first 3 episodes and barely even remember what I watched.

