The CW renewed The 100 for a 5th season
‘The 100’ Renewed For Season 5 By CW https://t.co/QmftGw1WRh via @deadline— The 100 Writers Room (@The100writers) 10 marca 2017
The CW has officially renewed the show for a 5th season, no further details are known.
End it at season 5 tho. (With Bellarke tbh, fight me.)
TBH they pushed that narrative so hard in the beginning that any other conclusion will just feel like laziness. A cop out.
They need to fix so much shit, though.
as for bellarke, they might as well. y'all are the only ones left watching and that should probably be rewarded lmao
all izombie's gotta do is stay consistent then, huh? and frequency and no tomorrow are def dead
all these seasons later and i'm still bitter!!
i did start watching again after i heard about clexa but the show was as bad (and racist) as ever. shoulda known that any show that does kelly hu dirty like that can't be trusted, smh. first it was tvd, then it was the 100.
