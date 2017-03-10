AMC - PREACHER S2 Premiere Date + Casting News
March 9, 2017
It’s going down Monday, June 19 at 9/8c. #Preacher 📷 @dominiccoop pic.twitter.com/vOsYUo5CXp— PREACHER (@PreacherAMC) March 10, 2017
Preacher Adds Six Actors For Season 2 https://t.co/WqaH6FddTz pic.twitter.com/2JteHcrN3k— Comic Book Resources (@CBR) March 10, 2017
- Noah Taylor (“Game of Thrones”), Pip Torrens (“The Crown”) and Julie Ann Emery (“Fargo”) have signed on to be series regulars
- Malcolm Barrett (“Dear White People”), Justin Prentice (“Homeland”) and Ronald Guttman (“13 Reasons Why”) will be recurring roles
- No details yet on what characters each will be playing
So, today is my 20th birthday & my mom sent me this lol...#LightsCameraACHON pic.twitter.com/MwDstHZhgl— Ian Colletti (@IanColletti) March 3, 2017
Happy birthday Joseph @PreacherAMC pic.twitter.com/tEZqiSjBLE— Dominic cooper (@dominiccoop) March 10, 2017
Eugene/Arseface celebrated his 20th on March 3rd, while Joseph/Cass had his on March 9th!
---
Apologies, forgot one lj-cut, d'oh. June 19th, Monday @9/8c is the premiere of Season 2 for Preacher =) Seth Rogen and Garth Ennis will also be at SXSW tomorrow for an autograph session as well as an exclusive look at S2, for those heading to that festival.
I've missed these lovely lawbreakers on my TV. I can't wait!
SOURCE 1 2 3 4 5
I need to give the show another go.
pls let them all just be in some deliciously fucked up polygamous relationship. or at least hint at some three-way something for reasons
1.) I need a Joe Funko in my life/watch this show.
2.) Still no Mr. Robot Funkos, going on Season 3.
also edit the me robot pops are coming this year they are just taking forever. darleane look perf
Edited at 2017-03-10 07:03 pm (UTC)
Wasn't he abusive to the kid too though?
Edited at 2017-03-10 06:59 pm (UTC)
should i start watching this? or other suggestions if you have any (any genre that fits would be good!)
Uh-oh, that doesn't bode well for sweet bb Timeless. Oh well, this is a better show. I'm still kinda unclear on what happened in the finale -- is EVERYONE dead?! What about the one sweet gay angel guy?? -- but I adore Joe, Dom & Ruth sfm that I'd watch them in literally anything.
[Spoiler (click to open)]Fiore should still be alive =) the Seraphim survived the blast until she was finally put down by Saint of Killers...but we're still unsure as to Deblanc's fate, sadly.
And same, I still couldn't believe the casting news when it was revealed ♥
[Spoiler (click to open)]BUT I NEED THEM BOTH TO BE OKAAAAAY THEY ARE SO PRESH <333