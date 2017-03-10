AMC - PREACHER S2 Premiere Date + Casting News

|| cassidy ||

- Noah Taylor (“Game of Thrones”), Pip Torrens (“The Crown”) and Julie Ann Emery (“Fargo”) have signed on to be series regulars
- Malcolm Barrett (“Dear White People”), Justin Prentice (“Homeland”) and Ronald Guttman (“13 Reasons Why”) will be recurring roles
Eugene/Arseface celebrated his 20th on March 3rd, while Joseph/Cass had his on March 9th!
Apologies, forgot one lj-cut, d'oh. June 19th, Monday @9/8c is the premiere of Season 2 for Preacher =) Seth Rogen and Garth Ennis will also be at SXSW tomorrow for an autograph session as well as an exclusive look at S2, for those heading to that festival.

