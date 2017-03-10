AMC - PREACHER S2 Premiere Date + Casting News

Yessss Reply

I really like Ruth and Joe but the pilot didn't do anything for me.



The first season was really boring tbh. The finale was when things finally got going. Reply

Yeah, the show did hit a bit of a lull for a good while there =) I know it turned off a lot of viewers, but I do think by the end it paid off nicely. The first season was more of a pre-quel of sorts, just setting all the rules of this particular setting and give you an idea of the type of craziness you can expect as they go forward. Reply

Ah, the selfie angle where you're lying on the bed and your neck looks 2x thicker. Loves it. Reply

ahhhh i can't fucking wait



pls let them all just be in some deliciously fucked up polygamous relationship. or at least hint at some three-way something for reasons Reply

Right? Had to use that picture because it's the best-case scenario for me, as far as their relationships go ♥ Reply

idk shit about tulip so idek if she'd go for it but it seems like the other two parties are ready, willing, and able - so fingers crossed tbh Reply

This post reminded me of two things: 1.) I need a Joe Funko in my life/watch this show.



2.) Still no Mr. Robot Funkos, going on Season 3.

also edit the me robot pops are coming this year they are just taking forever. darleane look perf





I always want to rewatch this is england but I know it'll destroy me emotionally again
also edit the me robot pops are coming this year they are just taking forever. darleane look perf

I love these so much, oh my god. Whiterose ♥ Reply

I know, bb, and every day I wake up and there is nothing more than concept art I start singing... Reply

I agree with both your points, and yeah I'm actually surprised they haven't done a Mr. Robot line yet...what the hell! Reply

Yes! I'm so excited. itsbeen84years.gif Reply

is the abusive husband still on it? I didnt watch but he used to be my personal trainer and I had such a huge crush on him Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] he wasn't abusive, his wife was into rough play...but also, sorry but no, he and the rest of the town blew up in the season finale haha He was quite nice to look at, and as the show went on you learn that

oh poo! Reply

When that came out I full on clutched my pearls lol.



Wasn't he abusive to the kid too though?



Edited at 2017-03-10 06:59 pm (UTC)

Link

Omgosh that's awesome! :) Reply

can u give him my number Reply

the cast is too cute. I still gotta finish last season. Reply

i was so disappointed with the first season, i quit after like 4 episodes. i'll probably try to rewatch and see if i like it more the second time. it just really wasn't living up to the comics imo. Reply

Yeah, I totally understand. I'll be honest, I stuck with it because I absolutely love all the people involved in this show and I'm pretty used to shows having a bit of a slow pace to get to it's destination. I do hope though that S2 will ramp things up a bit more and live up to the comics =) Reply

same! i love ruth and joe so i was really rooting for the show to be great, but it just didn't grab me. i also hope that they just needed some time to find their footing, and that s2 will be better. Reply

Finally! Yay! But also, thats so far away though :/ Reply

Want to be in a threesome with dom and Ruth Reply

i like ruth negga and i'm looking for stuff to watch that's fun and not too dark (i don't mind violence though) and a bit mindless/i don't have to dedicate too much effort to



should i start watching this? or other suggestions if you have any (any genre that fits would be good!) Reply

I think Ruth is fantastic in this role =) and the series is a nice blend of humor/craziness with copious amounts of violence/gore. But not in a totally dark sort of way. I do think the show suffered a bit of a lull after the first episode or so, which might turn you off. I think it will help that you can binge the season now though =) Reply

I can't help it, I'm very attracted to him. Reply

Yay! I've been waiting for a return date. I really like this show and I freaking love Ruth negga Reply

Malcolm Barrett (“Dear White People”)



Uh-oh, that doesn't bode well for sweet bb Timeless. Oh well, this is a better show. I'm still kinda unclear on what happened in the finale -- is EVERYONE dead?! What about the one sweet gay angel guy?? -- but I adore Joe, Dom & Ruth sfm that I'd watch them in literally anything. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Fiore should still be alive =) the Seraphim survived the blast until she was finally put down by Saint of Killers...but we're still unsure as to Deblanc's fate, sadly.



[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Fiore should still be alive =) the Seraphim survived the blast until she was finally put down by Saint of Killers...but we're still unsure as to Deblanc's fate, sadly.

And same, I still couldn't believe the casting news when it was revealed ♥ Though I'm unfamiliar with Timeless's renewal chances, at least it says it's a recurring role! Could possibly juggle filming both series since Preacher is currently in production =)

