New footage drops at the Kid's Choice Awards tomorrow too~ Reply

Thread

Link

I know a lot of people get off to hating DC films but I am so fucking excited. Reply

Thread

Link

Me too!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same! I want June to come already Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I want this to be good so bad. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Honestly, the only DC movie I care about is Wonder Woman, so I need it to be awesome. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean, this is the first real solo film since MOS, so I think it has more chances of being good, or at least better than BvS and SS Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me too am i'm fucking praying this movie is good and does well. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't wait for this! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me too!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm so excited for this Reply

Thread

Link

gorgeous but lol all that orange and blue Reply

Thread

Link

idk, I only wanna see because of gal Reply

Thread

Link

I scrolled down really fast and for a second thought she was pregnant. Reply

Thread

Link

I can't unsee now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol thats kinda cute cause gal is pregnant now isn't she? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I didn't even know lol that's funny. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Saw that too and came in to see if anyone else did Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao same here. that's why i came into this post because i had to check if others saw it too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao me too, i thought i was high lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao me too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Looks nice but needs more blue. Reply

Thread

Link

blue and orange strikes again Reply

Thread

Link

not enough blue though Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this saturation. giving washed up Mad Max Fury Road vibes Reply

Thread

Link

for a split second, i thought she was pregnant lol and wondered wtf they changed and why



i can't wait for this. i'm a marvel stan all the way - except for the women of dc tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

blue/orange is all i see Reply

Thread

Link

scrolled by this shit so fast I thought it was another Beyonce pregnancy photoshoot Reply

Thread

Link

If you're going to do orange and blue it's good to at least make it beautiful like this. Reply

Thread

Link