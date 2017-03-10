The Vampire Diaries cast discuss top moments for the series



- Kevin Williamson highlights the first season cliffhanger as a top moment (while also noting that Julie Plec wanted the season to end in a kiss between Damon and Elena, which they fought over)
- Michael Trevino says the moment Tyler first turned into a werewolf
- Candice Accola says the moment when Caroline first turned into a vampire

in advance of tonight's series finale, what was your favorite moment on TVD?
