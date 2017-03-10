The Vampire Diaries cast discuss top moments for the series
The #TVD Diaries are now complete! The cast looks back at their biggest moments... https://t.co/QQVoJjQCGR #TVDForever pic.twitter.com/94XO4sUOUi— Samantha Highfill (@samhighfill) March 10, 2017
- Kevin Williamson highlights the first season cliffhanger as a top moment (while also noting that Julie Plec wanted the season to end in a kiss between Damon and Elena, which they fought over)
- Michael Trevino says the moment Tyler first turned into a werewolf
- Candice Accola says the moment when Caroline first turned into a vampire
in advance of tonight's series finale, what was your favorite moment on TVD?
Bonnie being happy in season one.
When everyone thought Elijah was the worst of the worst. :P
Also wish they'd have explained why Damon just randomly stopped using fog + crows & we literally never heard anything else about it.
Of course that's what she wanted for the s1 finale. I'm glad KW shot her down.
Anyway, I havent watched since Elena became a vampire and the sire bond nonsense happened so idc anymore but sometimes I miss just how GOOD this show was for the first 3 seasons.
Also anytime Elijah was around when he first appeared too. He wears a suit so well.
I haven't watched in ages but I might turn in for the finale
This show has drained me so much I can't even think of my fave moment lol
momentcharacters were anna & pearl (& lexa). tvd was not worthy.
When Elijah was still interesting and awesome (Klaus ruins everything).
When Katherine got sucked into the void. I was sad to see her go, but it was such a cool looking scene.
Back when I still liked Damon and still shipped Delena and they did their dance thing.
When Anna and her mom found each other on the Other Side.
REMEMBER WHEN WE ALL LOVED THIS SHOW AND THE PROMO POSTS WOULD GET LIKE 300-500 COMMENTS
Other than that, discussing this show with others taught me so much about rape culture and victimblaming. When you see it for what it is you can never unsee.
I hope they stopped watching after his first time with Caroline, where she seemingly consented up until he decided to bite her, 'cause otherwise..
But honestly, if it hadn't been for the drama in TVD fandom, I might still be clueless. So I don't regret getting into it. It opened my eyes so much. From what happened in the show to people explaining what the scenes meant, what the subtext was.
