The Vampire Diaries cast discuss top moments for the series

Katherine all weak in the tomb.

Bonnie being happy in season one.

When everyone thought Elijah was the worst of the worst. :P Reply

Thread

Link

s1 bonnie and her having such a developed and thought out line was the best. they really gave her the short end of the stick as the series went on Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This truth. I'm rewatching the show from the beginning and it makes me sad to see Bonnie smiling and happy and significantly less burdened by loss.



Also wish they'd have explained why Damon just randomly stopped using fog + crows & we literally never heard anything else about it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

fave moments are Katherine scenes.



Reply

Thread

Link

+1 but only s1 till early s4 Katherine, she got pathetic after that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao JP



Of course that's what she wanted for the s1 finale. I'm glad KW shot her down.



Anyway, I havent watched since Elena became a vampire and the sire bond nonsense happened so idc anymore but sometimes I miss just how GOOD this show was for the first 3 seasons. Reply

Thread

Link

The moment Katherine appeared dressed/acting like Elena and fucked up John Gilbert.



Also anytime Elijah was around when he first appeared too. He wears a suit so well. Reply

Thread

Link

That moment with Katherine shocked me so much, it was awesome, I rewatched it so many times. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That was iconic. I remember screaming when she cut off his fingers. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That was by far the show's best moment, and I don't need to see the last 3-4 seasons to know that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yassss iconic. Damn this show fell hard Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i gave up like 6 episodes ago and have been debating catching up before the finale but Reply

Thread

Link

God bless Kevin Williamson

I haven't watched in ages but I might turn in for the finale

This show has drained me so much I can't even think of my fave moment lol Reply

Thread

Link

Lol same, I gave up last season but I might go watch the last 2 where Elena comes by somehow and then watch the finale. Maybe... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my favorite moment characters were anna & pearl (& lexa). tvd was not worthy. Reply

Thread

Link

Anna was one of my favourites as well! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Awhh..Anna + Pearl <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

one of my fav scene had pearl in it. badass woman



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

aw i loved anna/pearl. i wish they had kept them. i really liked anna/jeremy too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

When Caroline became a vampire and her character suddenly became interesting and awesome.



When Elijah was still interesting and awesome (Klaus ruins everything).



When Katherine got sucked into the void. I was sad to see her go, but it was such a cool looking scene.



Back when I still liked Damon and still shipped Delena and they did their dance thing.



When Anna and her mom found each other on the Other Side. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't know if I'll watch this or just read spoilers when it airs on the east coast, I stopped watching months ago.





REMEMBER WHEN WE ALL LOVED THIS SHOW AND THE PROMO POSTS WOULD GET LIKE 300-500 COMMENTS Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like the TVD writers never know how to let a good thing not be overdone tbh, Elijah would have been so great if they had just brought him back every now and then but they dragged all the Klaus shit out so long that I started resenting by proxy all the characters I liked who were linked to his storylines Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Just watch the Originals so much better tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ia with most of these. I miss when TVD was watchable. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





fav moment? Queen Katherine in this outfit Reply

Thread

Link

ugh super iconic! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That moment in season two when Bonnie "died" to trick alaric!Klaus was really cool, but I'm forever salty. I was livetweeting the show, and when I tweeted about Bonnie being dead, some totally random person that was reading the "#thevampirediaries" hashtag replied with my tweet to wait for the end of the episode?!?! Like while I was still watching it?? It basically spoiled the fact that she was going to be okay. I'm so bitter about this still. Reply

Thread

Link

God, I miss loving this show. I liked the Katherine returning and kissing Damon. And the werewolf transition was one of the best transitions I've ever seen.



Other than that, discussing this show with others taught me so much about rape culture and victimblaming. When you see it for what it is you can never unsee. Reply

Thread

Link

Omg I remember all those discussions! I think up until my paid account expired a year or so ago I had lj notes on all the people who said Damon wasn't a rapist Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wait, people actually thought Damon WASN'T a rapist? ...



I hope they stopped watching after his first time with Caroline, where she seemingly consented up until he decided to bite her, 'cause otherwise.. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Still seeing those debates but now about Negan. People still have this narrow definition of it. For some reason people only seem to see it as rape when it's a physical fight, or when a person had not said yes before. As if consent, free will and coersion or not real things.



But honestly, if it hadn't been for the drama in TVD fandom, I might still be clueless. So I don't regret getting into it. It opened my eyes so much. From what happened in the show to people explaining what the scenes meant, what the subtext was.



Edited at 2017-03-10 08:59 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The show should have ended with the first episode of season 4 (when Elena becomes a vampire and is still with Stefan), which was when I first stopped watching TVD...but then I had to pick it up again and now I'm stuck till the end Reply

Thread

Link

And that just proves that Williamson was the only thing standing between us and Plec's poor decision making. Why did you have to leave the show... Reply

Thread

Link