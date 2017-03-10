Max Brooks' Harlem Hellfighters to be a History Channel limited series



Jeremy Passmore and Andre Fabrizio are on board to pen what is intended to be a six-hour series

Will Smith, James Lassiter and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Overbrook production banner is executive producing

Hellfighers, was based on the real-life U.S. Army's 369th infantry division, an African American unit fighting in Europe during World War I. They faced tremendous discrimination during the war and even when they returned from the front as heroes.

