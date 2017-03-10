Max Brooks' Harlem Hellfighters to be a History Channel limited series
Jeremy Passmore and Andre Fabrizio are on board to pen what is intended to be a six-hour series
Will Smith, James Lassiter and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Overbrook production banner is executive producing
Hellfighers, was based on the real-life U.S. Army's 369th infantry division, an African American unit fighting in Europe during World War I. They faced tremendous discrimination during the war and even when they returned from the front as heroes.
Also justice for World War Z. Done properly it could also give people a realistic picture of life in other countries while they only watched it for zombies and shooting.
Legit history on the history channel? The world is ending. . .