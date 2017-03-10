ONTD Roundup

Dolphin Emulator has been working so good and then all of a sudden its black screen. So I thought maybe it was time for the 2nd disc but the disc won't work either. :(



rip my lord of the rings happiness. Reply

lmao Reply

This actually looks fun Reply

that kid has a good grip lol, I'd have flown off Reply

Dude. She hangs on whilst holding an iPhone. She's awesome. Reply

those powerful winds. Reply

she didn't even drop the phone! Impressive! Reply

this made me lol so hard (especially since the mom said she's okay and laughing too!)





but why does a 4 year old have an iPhone Reply

you see that grip she had on it? she was probably thinking, "if i drop this and crack my mom's screen she will never let me play games on her phone again" lmao. Reply

hahah i was cracking the fuck up watching this last night. according to the mom, the kid was unharmed and was actually laughing afterwards. she got a death grip on that phone too.



Edited at 2017-03-10 05:58 pm (UTC)

This happened to me once when I was a kid! I went flying though. Reply

LMAO Reply

Happy Friday y'all!



Will you watch the Vampire Diaries series finale tonight? Reply

i quit watching a forever ago, and yet im sad it's ending... :( Reply

The best interview of 2017. Hands down. 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ugUdcHzjpV — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 10, 2017





i'm crying from laughter at this i'm crying from laughter at this Reply

This was too funny



But I side eyed how aggressively that woman yanked the kids Reply

nah korean/asian moms are like that Reply

when the mom flies in I died Reply

LOLLLLLL The swagger of the first kid! And then the speed of the second. LOLLLLLL Reply

I've already watched this like 5 times. Every entrance is funnier than the last. Reply

Omg I had to go show my dad this one. I'm cracking up. Reply

saw this on tv earlier, loved it Reply

they showed it in a tv show in my country, it's hilarious lol. Reply

both of my parents are in the news and the three of us are DYING over this, because it's 100% something i would have done Reply

The woman sliding in has me dead 😭 Reply

the way the daughter just walks in like the leo-walking meme has me fucking dead. "i'm here to fuck shit up." Reply

whoops, didn't see you posted this. the baby rolling in killed me. Reply

The mom's reaction is the best. She could have been way more calm, walked in, picked them up, walked out, but she bolts in all hunkered over and awkwardly tries to tug them out of shot. So ridiculous. Reply

i sent this to my dad and for the first time ever he replied to me with a # he wrote "#thestruggleisreal " ahah i love my dad Reply

it just gets progressively worse/better! Reply

he should've just engaged them at that point lol Reply

This is fucking hysterical. Lmao Reply

I am dying omg Reply

lmfao Reply

I hate snow. Reply

same Reply

same. but today i dont have anywhere to go and the asshole jackhammer guys were still working this morning despite the snow and i hope they were just miserable out there in the cold. Reply

I just had some bomb ass mahi mahi tacos. Reply

Trader Joe's Hatch Chile Mac & Cheese Reply

Salt and vinegar wings. Reply

Oh put those in me. Reply

Tomato, basil, and mozzarella panini Reply

pulled pork and mac n cheese Reply

I will also be eating tacos Reply

French fries with pieces of steak, cheese and tomatoes. Reply

yum Reply

chimichurri fried rice! Reply

Work feeds us, so it's Pizza.











again but I'm not gonna no to free food. Reply

going to a juice bar and just doing a smoothie honestly. not feeling super hungry. Reply

chicken noodle soup because i'm trying to not get sick! Reply

porridge tbh Reply

A bottle of wine Reply

pumpkin soup and coconut green tea Reply

garlic soup Reply

french fries, a slice of pizza and pho Reply

did my charcuterie lunch today: salami, black olives, asparagus, cheese stick Reply

omg, that sounds so yummy. I had a bacon breakfast sandwich from Starbucks and some orange juice. Reply

Leftover pizza Reply

curly fries and chicken tenders from jack in the box when i walk there to try and kill my small hangover Reply

eveofrevolution asked me if i liked Fight Club. ontd, am i overreacting if i'm insulted that she thought i'd ever be into that dudebro anthem? Reply

woah don't be such a drama queen r u on the rag or something, sheesh, women. Reply

SMH I DIDN'T ASSUME YOU WERE GEEZ Reply

i dunno, i kinda like it for the writing and everything. but i've only seen it a couple times and don't have the desire to watch it ever usually Reply

Smh she asked me the same thing 2, maybe she just hates lesbians 😯 Reply

BUT I HAVE LESBIAN FRIENDS!!!! Reply

you do have tragic taste sis... Reply

I've never watched it tbh, and my brother has told me I have to because I love action movies, but it doesn't appeal to me, I would rather watch Mad Max Fury Road again lmaooo



I haven't watched mean girls (other movie that everyone and their mothers love) so maybe it's that movies loved by gringos are not for me :/



Edited at 2017-03-10 06:12 pm (UTC)

That's the only Fincher movie I haven't watched because people who love it are the type of people I hate Reply

Not overreacting at all. Reply

While I was at work yesterday, one of my managers said on the walkie talkie 'Can everybody in each section go around and check for damages? Then report back to me."



I was confused and said 'What kind of damage are we looking for..."



He replied saying that we had just had an earthquake and I literally didn't feel a thing. Reply

You got: Social Introvert

You tend to prefer solitude, or keeping your social contact limited to one-on-one interactions or small groups. You’re not shy, per se, but strongly prefer to be on your own. Reply

You got: Reserved Introvert

You’re not shy or averse to spending time with people, but you strongly prefer a slower-paced lifestyle and often lack the energy to keep up with classic extroverts. You’re not especially talkative, and prefer to carefully think out what you want to say before you speak. Reply

anxious introvert

You tend to gravitate to solitary activities or small groups of people because you feel anxious and awkward in many social settings. You tend to dwell on past mistakes and talk yourself out of doing things.



DING DING DING. Reply

legit every option sounds like a nightmare





You got: Social Introvert



You tend to prefer solitude, or keeping your social contact limited to one-on-one interactions or small groups. You’re not shy, per se, but strongly prefer to be on your own. Reply

You got: Anxious Introvert

You tend to gravitate to solitary activities or small groups of people because you feel anxious and awkward in many social settings. You tend to dwell on past mistakes and talk yourself out of doing things.



tell me something i don't know, buzzfeed Reply

all these options are bad, i got social introvert though. Reply

I got Social Introvert. This test is invalid. Reply

Social Reply

Where is the "none of the above" option though



I got social introvert. Reply

Right? For most of these scenarios the only conversation I'd tolerate most is the nonexistent kind.



Edited at 2017-03-10 06:29 pm (UTC)

I feel like a freak because I wouldn't talk to most of these people. Especially strangers. Reply

You got: Social Introvert



You tend to prefer solitude, or keeping your social contact limited to one-on-one interactions or small groups. You’re not shy, per se, but strongly prefer to be on your own. Reply

You got: Reserved Introvert

You’re not shy or averse to spending time with people, but you strongly prefer a slower-paced lifestyle and often lack the energy to keep up with classic extroverts. You’re not especially talkative, and prefer to carefully think out what you want to say before you speak. Reply

Social introvert. It doesn't really ring true for me but then I'm not an introvert so, I didn't expect much lol. Reply

You got: Social Introvert

You tend to prefer solitude, or keeping your social contact limited to one-on-one interactions or small groups. You’re not shy, per se, but strongly prefer to be on your own. Reply

what is one of your most treasured objects

for me it's my grandpa's war bracelet

i always have it on Reply

A pearl pendant necklace that my grandfather gave my grandma and that she passed down to me. Reply

it was my maternal gma's star of david. she gave it to my mother who gave it to me, but my sister claimed I'd lose it, took it from me and now idk where the fuck it is. I had planned to put it away safely in the bureau we have in the living room til I found a chain I liked to wear with it but never got the chance lol. Reply

My claddagh ring I got in Galway. I only take it off to shower. Reply

My pictures <3 Reply

my paternal grandmother's ring. it has the birthstones of my uncles and my father on it. its not expensive or anything, just sentimental Reply

...does my cat count?



other than that I have a quilt made by my paternal great great grandmother. Reply

I have an angel statue my favorite aunt gave me when I turned 15.



I still have it, and it still looks new. <3



I've had this thing for 20 years. Reply

my teddy bear Reply

a small gold ring that says "love" that i wear on my middle finger that my grandma gave me. she used to wear it and i always told her i wanted it once it would fit me. it finally fit at 15 and i've worn it every day of my life since then and im 30 this year.



and my engagement/wedding ring. my husband's maternal grandmother died of cancer when my mother in law was 9 and this was her wedding ring. it was meant to be given to my husbands uncle to give to a future wife but he died at 19 from cancer as well. my husband is named after his uncle and when he told his parents his plans to marry me, his mom brought out the ring for him. they had it resized for me and i cried like a baby when he gave it to me and explained the story. Reply

My wedding rings; specifically, my engagement ring because the center diamond belonged to his mother who died when he was 9. Reply

My mom and I found a lot of extremely old family photos while going through my grandparents' stuff and they're all I care about. I don't care about jewelry or any fancy things, I just want to hang on to those pictures. Reply

the dog is staring at me through the crack and the door but won't come in. he acts like there is some invisible block that prevents him from coming in. Reply

lower your force field sis Reply

My dog does this too but he knows how to push open my damn door. He'll just wait until I open then he will assess me and then come in. Reply

I'm such a fucking idiot. I had the due date for my parking ticket wrong. Went to pay it and it was 2 days late and they doubled it. I really do hate myself sometimes. Reply

Good Morning and Happy Friday!!!!



So has anyone ever had to deal with a total Self Righteous Dumbass coming for you on a friend's facebook post? I hate it.



Like, BITCH I don't know you, don't fucking talk to me.



Basically this person got mad at me for calling a bully names, liek trash, cunt, bitch. LIke oh shut up, of all the things to be self righteous about, people really want some sort of cookie and it's so fucking annoying.



Have you ever had a stranger/mutual friend of friend try to come for you on Facebook?



I ignored the bitch thankfully, and she just kept going showing her ass.



it was hilarious. Reply

all the time, but I enjoy it. Reply

you are stronger than me <3



:) Reply

YESSS I have many! So many high & mighty~ people. Reply

I've had people come for me before and I've gotten in trouble for saying something back to them. I deleted Facebook mostly because of stupid friends of friends. Reply

Yes.



It was one of those "we both agree that this situation is shitty but let me tell you why you're kinda wrong about the situation and may I introduce you to my high horse, Bob." I thought I was on ONTD for a second and not my friend's facebook.



She got told the fuck off. Try hard, word policing asshole. Reply

There was some dumbass playing devil's advocate on EVERY ONE of a hs classmate's political posts. She's in law school herself so I stayed out of it until the last one a month or so ago. She had posted about Trump's immigration ban and he derailed the conversation to the whole "Hilary didn't understand the middle-class, the youths, etc." Finally jumped in and posted articles on everyone of his claims. She agreed with me on everything, he couldn't keep derailing her, and I haven't seen his ass post since. Reply

dangerbuffalo where didgo? :( did i miss something? Reply

She's on vacation. She'll be back Reply

I watched like 6 episode of Jane the Virgin last night, I'm hooked. Reply

I just finished season 2 last week. It def keeps you coming back for more omg Reply

