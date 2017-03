Nicki Minaj gives Remy Ma 72 hours to make a hit + tweets and deletes about Nas

Nicki calls herself a queen, says her track is better because it was facts and will be a hit, excuses how long it took her to respond because rappers in the pre social media era took months to and she does stuff on "queen time not peasant time", brags about having the most hot 100 entries thanks to her features, gives Remy 72 hours to drop a hit, and says she'll give Remy $500k if she can book a show without mentioning her name. She also seems to have blocked any comments on this photo which I didn't know was possible.