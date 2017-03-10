Nicki Minaj gives Remy Ma 72 hours to make a hit + tweets and deletes about Nas
Nicki calls herself a queen, says her track is better because it was facts and will be a hit, excuses how long it took her to respond because rappers in the pre social media era took months to and she does stuff on "queen time not peasant time", brags about having the most hot 100 entries thanks to her features, gives Remy 72 hours to drop a hit, and says she'll give Remy $500k if she can book a show without mentioning her name. She also seems to have blocked any comments on this photo which I didn't know was possible.
There was a tragic instagram rumor going around that Nicki had Jay Z call Nas to get him to block Remy from performing Shether. In response to this rumor, Nicki tweeted and deleted "Nas was like nah." However, Ron Browz owns the Ether beat and he said that Remy cleared the sample with him in an interview. TMZ also cleared it up that Nas has no problem with Remy using the Ether beat and that he is a fan of battle raps and wouldn't step into someone else's. It was a
NAS WAS LIKE NAH I SEE U NICKI DELETIN I SCREENSHOT THAT ISH REAL QUICK LMAO pic.twitter.com/ReTaTHj8ch— adam 🔥 (@latinoprophet) March 9, 2017
ctually Universal Music Group, both Nicki and Nas' label, that got Shether removed from Soundcloud, YouTube, the radio, and prevented Remy from performing it live. UMG starting taking it down after it got to #2 on the rap charts and #13 on overall iTunes. In interviews, Fat Joe and Remy have also spoken about UMG and Nicki's team trying to take the song down.
Nas Had No Beef with Remy Ma's 'shETHER' https://t.co/uO30h5T8XF— TMZ (@TMZ) March 10, 2017
Deleting all her pathetic social media responses. Liking shit about how she doesn't need to respond and Remy ended herself. Finally responding after two weeks with autotuned singing, weak bars, and two other rappers. Trying to get her team to erase Shether from the internet. Sad!
would have been better if nicki hadn't responded at all. sometimes not saying anything at all/giving the could shoulder is the best response.
"We use FACTS!" And it's a FACT that you are supporting your child rapist brother, sit down!
