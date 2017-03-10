Nicki Minaj gives Remy Ma 72 hours to make a hit + tweets and deletes about Nas

I'm sorry, but who the fuck are you? You took forever to clap back at Ma and you're giving HER 72 hours to respond.



Sit down. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoo she has some damn nerve when nicki herself took two fucking weeks to respond with some tepid ass tea, which is months in internet-time Reply

Thread

Link





me tbh



I dont even care about Nicki's response cuz the internet has distorted my perception of time and it feels like Remy dropped her diss in 2012 — Larry Beyince (@DragonflyJonez) March 10, 2017





Edited at 2017-03-10 05:37 pm (UTC) How are you gonna give Remy a time limit when it took you so long for this weak ass "diss." I can't.me tbh Reply

Thread

Link

i feel this way, too lol



would have been better if nicki hadn't responded at all. sometimes not saying anything at all/giving the could shoulder is the best response. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yep. Basically anything that happened last Sunday is like, 2006 in internet time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My God. Nicki just Meek Milled herself. This is just sad now.

Reply

Thread

Link

Well, she was engaged to him... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





shut up nicki shut up nicki Reply

Thread

Link

omg how embarrassing Reply

Thread

Link

nicki was dead to me when she posted pix bowling with her rapist brother anyway Reply

Thread

Link

yep, agreed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL whatever, Nicki. Remy had interviews lined up before this song dropped. She just mad that Remy destroyed her. Reply

Thread

Link

Mte, I remember Wendy said that the interview was booked long before the diss dropped, she has a new album, All The Way Up was HUUUGE. Nicki stays pretending she tells the truth when she lied about something so easily googleble Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I forgot about her album too! She's been out here doing her. idk what Nicki is talking about. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugggh i hate her bragging about the hot 100 thing cause none of that shit is her solo work.



why is she acting like it's an actual accomplishment as well lmao Reply

Thread

Link

And she doesn't even have any #1s out of all her hot 100 "hits" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And Remy actually has one, lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Is she instagramming with a rhyming dictionary? Uhhhhh Reply

Thread

Link

she's so lame Reply

Thread

Link

I am so ready for this dumbass to fall from grace. She's a mix of stupid, mean, arrogant and delusional. Go away!

"We use FACTS!" And it's a FACT that you are supporting your child rapist brother, sit down! Reply

Thread

Link

remy doesn't even have to respond at this point

if nicki actually came with something then yeah but i mean Reply

Thread

Link

she took 2 weeks tho Reply

Thread

Link