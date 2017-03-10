Buffy officially turns 20!

I feel old etc.



I miss Cordelia on my television. So much.

Honestly the best part. And same.

cordelia's character at the core was so great



it's really sad what happened to her, she was completely ruined in angel

I couldn't stand Cordelia when I watched it as a teenager, but rewatching as an adult I LOVE her. Charisma does such a great job with her too <3

I really want to re-watch the series. I haven't since the finale



People who have, how does it hold up?



Edited at 2017-03-10 05:37 pm (UTC)

tbh i rewatch it often and i still think it's great



some people say it's aged terribly (see below), but i disagree

I get so tired of people whining about how it aged terribly. No duh. A lot of stuff in the show has aged well or better (i.e. the personal drama found in S6 makes more sense when you watch the show as a twentysomething).

The only things about the show that haven't aged well are the kind of things that will never age well just because shit moves on in 20 years and no TV show's ever going to avoid that trap no matter how brilliant it is

Patchy but I still love it.



I do find my thoughts about characters change every single time I watch. I loved Willow and Xander when I was a child and now they are my least favourite characters by a long way. I also felt more forgiving of Dawn's existence, the last time I watched, and hated Riley a little less. I adore Buffy now but was a bit indifferent about her when I was wee.



Cordelia, Giles, Oz, Anya etc though will forever be wonderful.



Edited at 2017-03-10 05:43 pm (UTC)

Season 1 besides like 2 episodes holds up terribly because it's monster of the week/campy stuff. The rest is fine tho.



I did a rewatch a year or two ago and I went from thinking it was flawless (as a kid) to seeing the flaws as an adult.



It's still good but I now see what everyone was talking about when they said Willow and Xander weren't the greatest friends.

there are definitely things that didn't age well, but overall it was a solid show

i rewatch it once a year and think it gets better every time <3

i rewatch the entire series at least once a year. i love it.

Whenever i see an S1 episode i cannot believe that it came out so close to S2 as it did. It looks like 10 years are inbetween. Besides Wentworth Miller still looking the same today obviously

I rewatch it every 2 years and I still love it.

i rewatch it once a year with my kids. it seems to hold up tbh.

i rewatch 3-6 a lot, but most of 1/2 doesn't really hold up. 7 I'm just not that into.

i rewatched it with my baby sister since she is only 17, and i think it aged pretty well for the most part.

it's a product of its time when it comes to clothes and hairstyles, but i find the writing and character work for the most part still holds up rather well!

Honestly, the show has aged terribly and I can barely make it through an episode now, but I loved it at the time and there's no denying how influential it was

Same. Ironically, I can still watch the movie without issue. But the show, no.

The movie gets bad press but it is silly, fluffy fun.



I like Pike way more than Angel.

In what way has the show aged terribly?

Edited at 2017-03-10 06:01 pm (UTC)

really? i think the opposite lol

also, op, SMG just posted something on her Instagram if you want to add in:



https://www.instagram.com/p/BRdzz-K Dcye/?taken-by=sarahmgellar&hl=en i'm really excited about this potential reunion photoshoot <3also, op, SMG just posted something on her Instagram if you want to add in:

Link

omg emotional reading this tbh



although ouch @ her not mentioning nicholas when she even manages to be nice about alyson

Alyson and Sarah made up and have taken pictures with each other and stuff now

Link

Whatever happened to him? Last I remember he was struggling with his addiction issues, but that was a couple of years ago.

Parent

Link

What happened between SMG and Alyson? I had no idea there was drama

Parent

Link

and none for Nicholas Brendon. Woah!

Link

/unpopular opinion, but I think Riley/Buffy was my fave of Buffy's relationships. The older I get, the more I appreciate and understand the nuance of it.

Link

I enjoyed early Riley, but they did really ruin him towards the end of the relationship. So possessive and paranoid. It was a bit too real for me.



I did like him again when he came back for that one episode.

I didn't mind Riley sometimes, but only when he wasn't competing with Buffy or something in her life. So maybe 5% of his presence.

Omg, I haaaated Riley so much on the first airing of the show that I stopped watching during S4. I didn't finish the series until years later because of how different that season was compared to 1-3. But when I finally did pick it back up, he wasn't nearly as bad as I remembered.

It was too close to Angel to have the impact it should have but IA, it was so realistic that maybe thats what turned people off. That situation is all too real.

That was what I enjoyed once I was an adult--- seeing the very real way a relationship would work with a super powerful slayer woman and a dude who thought he was powerful and watching the slow break down of his ego-- just all the themes were SO REAL to average relationships.

nah girl, absolutely not lol

Ugh I hate Riley because I hate the whole Initiative plot. It was so terribly executed after Walsh died and Adam became the big bad. Riley also got super annoying with his complaining about Buffy not relying on him and feeling weak cause his girlfriend was a slayer

Link

The guy who played Riley was cute, but lbr all of Buffy's relationships were shit.

Parent

Link

ngl, loved riley/buffy tbh. but they really ruined his character in the end.

In retrospect, it's definitely one of the ones I'm friendlier to than others. So many of the other ships had stuff that makes me really uncomfortable, especially now.



ETA: basically I was just really happy that Buffy got to have a lot of healthy sex without them treating her like shit or murdering her friends.



Edited at 2017-03-10 06:00 pm (UTC)

I think he suffered from being part of that Initiative story line, but as I've got older I've really come to appreciate the way they played that relationship. Him being awed by Buffy and yet unable to cope with not feeling like he measured up to her, the way his stability and ordinariness could be mistaken for boring but was ultimately so much less dysfunctional than the grander passions she had elsewhere

i can't stand the character, but he was as close to "normal" as she's ever going to get, given her life circumstances.

AHS is team neither



So wise.

Link

yass. Buffy Summers is still one of my fav characters ever. I wanna rewatch but then I have to deal w/ Xander ugh.

Reply

Link

i feel old

Link

And this just reminded me how hard the finale had me shipping Faith with Principal Wood lol. Reply

Link

Time for a rewatch! It's been several years.



I want to know who the prospective Angel was!



I always wanted to go to high school in California because of Buffy. They seemed to be outside all the time, and in PA, we had no outdoor element of school aside from gym and gardening for one of the science classes. Reply

Link

I think Nathan Fillion auditioned? No idea if that is who they mean though.



I heard Ryan Reynolds was up for Xander too?



These may be complete myths, I'm digging way back in my mind. Two Guys and a Girl maybe embraced all those who didn't get into Buffy. Reply

Link

I want to know who it was too. Especially if it's someone who could have made me actually like Angel. Reply

Link

i stopped watching this show when it made the switch to upn and she suddenly had a sister lmao Reply

Link

You never went back and finished the last two seasons? Reply

Link

Dawn showed up pre-UPN. But really, they should have retconned that before the move and had Dawn disappear. I don't even dislike Dawn as much as other fans.



The change to UPN definitely marked a change in quality for me, both writing wise and visually.



Edited at 2017-03-10 05:44 pm (UTC) Reply

Link

I think Buffy's move to UPN and how downhill it went from there is why it was so easy for me to drop Supergirl after it moved from CBS. Very little good comes from those sorts of moves imo. Reply

dawn sucks dawn sucks Reply

Link

Buffy/Angel >>>



Riley, Spike, etc were all because Angel got his spin off show Reply

Link

I feel like Angel would have been left dead/in hell if it wasn't for his spin off. Tho Spike was also supposed to die instead of being wheelchair bound, but he was a fan favorite already just as a minor character. Reply

Link

I am a trash person who enjoyed Buffy and Spike's chemistry. But they didn't have to be together. I DID hate them bringing Angel back in season 7 though because he and Buffy were so different by that point. It felt like they were trying to recreate something that wasn't there anymore. They weren't the same people they were in season 2 and didn't work as a couple anymore.



Or maybe I'm just a bitter as fuck Angel/Cordy shipper. You decide.



lol



Anyway, I didn't get into Buffy until I was in college, years at it had finished airing. But it helped me a LOT. Especially season 6. Buffy's struggle with depression really mirrored my own and helped me better understand myself. Reply

Link

Buffy & Spike had *great* chemistry, but they should have left it at that. The tease is often better than the reality, esp in that situation. Reply

Link

Cordelia deserved better but I do think the development of her relationship with Angel was so well done. Until series four, obviously, when all hell broke loose. Cordy's final episode absolutely devastated me. So beautiful.



I think Buffy/Faith and Buffy/Cordy had more chemistry than Buffy and any of the men in her life. Reply

Link

the growth angel had on his own show disappeared when they brought him back to buffy for guest roles



it was horrible



i loved angel/buffy for so many reasons, but what was great about them is that they weren't endgame Reply

Link

Angel being brought back in season 5 when her mom died was great. Him being brought back in season 7 was awful. Tho Season 7 in general was awful.



Reply

Link

I thought Buffy/Spike had insane chemistry, but I hate that they took it further than that. Just wasn't a fan once they became an actual thing.



I was a huge Buffy/Angel fan (I'm pretty sure they were my first ship tbh), but totally agreed - both characters had changed and they kinda made Angel change back when he came back in season 7 and ignore his development.



I never shipped Angel/Cordy and even I feel bad for what happened to them. Joss did that ship so dirty!



I watched the show growing up as a kid and loved it, but honestly I didn't really appreciate it until I rewatch it years later. Reply

Link

Lol what at Team Buffy/Xander. Buffy never liked Xander and he got over her by season 3 or 4.



On an entertainment level, I like both Bangel and Spuffy. Hate Riley and anything that has to do with him.



Team Spangel or anything that has to do with Angel/Spike/Drusilla/Darla tho Reply

Link

I am so happy the show never really went there with Buffy/Xander and never had Buffy like him back.



Back when I watched I was all about Buffy/Angel. Reply

