Buffy officially turns 20!
'Buffy' at 20: What the critics originally said about the Joss Whedon favorite #BuffySlays20 https://t.co/Y2BaUxcgQN pic.twitter.com/mXBTpWnVLb— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 9, 2017
Hollywood report: Clueless meets Dracula with hip dialogue. They were impressed with SMG.
LA Times: Deliciously funny satirical gore. Was not a fan of the shows timeslot.
Variety: Clueless meets X-Files. Was not that amused by the pilot/2nd episode.
People Magazine: Gave the show a B+. Was impressed with SMG and AH. Called it "one of the brightest shows of the season"
NYTimes: Did not enjoy it but thought it was creepy to a degree
'Buffy' at 20: Gail Berman Reflects on the Rocky Road to Air and How It Could Return https://t.co/f21zdOkmzv #BuffySlays20 pic.twitter.com/oyQ3bYyWWq— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 8, 2017
Gail Berman owed the rights to the movie and worked with Joss to adapt it to tv.
-Originally was attempting to bring it to syndicated tv due to low interest from the main networks
-Dolly Parton stepped in with her production company to help get it off the ground
-Originally pitched it to FOX who passed then to NBC and finally who TheWB who ordered a presentation instead of an actual pilot.
-Wanted SMG as Cordelia (Bianca Lawson also auditioned for the role). Once they saw SMGs 2nd audition for Buffy they knew the role was hers. Charisma Carpenter, Selma Blair, Katie Holms, Julie Benz, Mercedes McNab all auditioned for the role of Buffy Summers as well.
-There were disagreements about who should play Angel. She was pro David while there were another actor who was considered for the role. He is still actively working today so she will not name names.
-Did not think the show would become as big as it did
.@RealMichelleT was a big fan of #Buffy before her casting, told her agents: "I'll do whatever! I'll be an extra!" https://t.co/XmZ6w1clCA— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 10, 2017
-James Marsters wanted Spike to be in love with Buffy but for Buffy to never reciprocate it. (SMG was 100% against Spuffy)
-David Fury was team Buffy/Angel
-Michelle Trachtenburg is team Buffy/Angel as a fan but team Spuffy from working with Marsters and SMG
-AHS is team neither
-Charisma is team Angel/Cordelia so Buffy can have Spike
-Brendon is team Buffy/Xander
The Definitive #BuffyTheVampireSlayer Poll: Was She Better Off With Angel or Spike? https://t.co/BVuFEIyL0R pic.twitter.com/bbA1UFfobI— TVLine.com (@TVLine) March 9, 2017
Buffy the Vampire Slayer originally aired 20 years ago this week, before coming to @BBCTwo in 1998. 👧🏼🔪⚰ https://t.co/7zCppGfUdn— BBC Two (@BBCTwo) March 9, 2017
SourceS2 S3 S4 S5
May ONTD be full of Buffy posts today
I miss Cordelia on my television. So much.
it's really sad what happened to her, she was completely ruined in angel
People who have, how does it hold up?
Edited at 2017-03-10 05:37 pm (UTC)
some people say it's aged terribly (see below), but i disagree
I do find my thoughts about characters change every single time I watch. I loved Willow and Xander when I was a child and now they are my least favourite characters by a long way. I also felt more forgiving of Dawn's existence, the last time I watched, and hated Riley a little less. I adore Buffy now but was a bit indifferent about her when I was wee.
Cordelia, Giles, Oz, Anya etc though will forever be wonderful.
Edited at 2017-03-10 05:43 pm (UTC)
It's still good but I now see what everyone was talking about when they said Willow and Xander weren't the greatest friends.
Same. Ironically, I can still watch the movie without issue. But the show, no.
I like Pike way more than Angel.
Edited at 2017-03-10 06:01 pm (UTC)
also, op, SMG just posted something on her Instagram if you want to add in:
https://www.instagram.com/p/BRdzz-K
although ouch @ her not mentioning nicholas when she even manages to be nice about alyson
I did like him again when he came back for that one episode.
ETA: basically I was just really happy that Buffy got to have a lot of healthy sex without them treating her like shit or murdering her friends.
Edited at 2017-03-10 06:00 pm (UTC)
So wise.
And this just reminded me how hard the finale had me shipping Faith with Principal Wood lol.
I want to know who the prospective Angel was!
I always wanted to go to high school in California because of Buffy. They seemed to be outside all the time, and in PA, we had no outdoor element of school aside from gym and gardening for one of the science classes.
I heard Ryan Reynolds was up for Xander too?
These may be complete myths, I'm digging way back in my mind. Two Guys and a Girl maybe embraced all those who didn't get into Buffy.
I want to know who it was too. Especially if it's someone who could have made me actually like Angel.
The change to UPN definitely marked a change in quality for me, both writing wise and visually.
Edited at 2017-03-10 05:44 pm (UTC)
I think Buffy's move to UPN and how downhill it went from there is why it was so easy for me to drop Supergirl after it moved from CBS. Very little good comes from those sorts of moves imo.
dawn sucks
Riley, Spike, etc were all because Angel got his spin off show
Or maybe I'm just a bitter as fuck Angel/Cordy shipper. You decide.
lol
Anyway, I didn't get into Buffy until I was in college, years at it had finished airing. But it helped me a LOT. Especially season 6. Buffy's struggle with depression really mirrored my own and helped me better understand myself.
I think Buffy/Faith and Buffy/Cordy had more chemistry than Buffy and any of the men in her life.
it was horrible
i loved angel/buffy for so many reasons, but what was great about them is that they weren't endgame
I was a huge Buffy/Angel fan (I'm pretty sure they were my first ship tbh), but totally agreed - both characters had changed and they kinda made Angel change back when he came back in season 7 and ignore his development.
I never shipped Angel/Cordy and even I feel bad for what happened to them. Joss did that ship so dirty!
I watched the show growing up as a kid and loved it, but honestly I didn't really appreciate it until I rewatch it years later.
On an entertainment level, I like both Bangel and Spuffy. Hate Riley and anything that has to do with him.
Team Spangel or anything that has to do with Angel/Spike/Drusilla/Darla tho
Back when I watched I was all about Buffy/Angel.