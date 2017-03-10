Grey's Anatomy 13x16 Promo

this primetime soap opera Reply

Man, I am so over this "We must hate Minnick storyline". Jackson and Meredith just need to grow the fuck up and accept that they hired someone to do a job and whining about it helps nobody. And is super annoying.



I don't care about Owen/Amelia at all. Maybe if Owen wants to keep a wife next time he should make sure they're compatible, on the same page and not suffering through trauma/grief. Reply

jackson was so annoying last night i couldn't take it. between him, meredith and webber the level of unprofessionalism at this hospital is ridiculous. Reply

mte, all of them pretty much admitted that her program is better, but are still trying to get her fired, wtf? Meredith and Jackson are the worst board members.



also, the show keeps telling us Meredith is such a great surgeon, but we haven't seen her doing anything worth noting in an OR in years. Reply

mte ugh Reply

any bets on riggs' ex gf to show up at some point? Reply

I am ride or die with this show, but I've really been struggling with this season. Reply

It's been pretty boring. Reply

And everyone just seems extra awful? or they're nonexistent. Reply

i gave up with this season, boring. Reply

This season has been so boring. They're running out of ideas. Reply

this season has been such shit with the alex crap, the minnick crap, and the april still existing crap



it's like the show knows i'll keep watching no matter what and they just want to push me to my limits Reply

lmao i could've written this comment Reply

This is precisely how I feel Reply

I'm hating this season so much right now. I don't like Minnick and Arizona. They seem so unnatural together, whereas Callie and Arizona just clicked. And Amelia is annoying me to no end. Just talk to Owen ffs.



Next week seems super random. Have they ever even mentioned Jackson's father before?? Reply

yep, Catherine said a few seasons back that he couldn't take the pressure off being an "Avery" so ran of (leaving the millionaire lifestyle???) Reply

hasn't catherine always worked, so maybe her husband didn't want her to be successful and she couldn't handle that so she ran off and did her own thing? Reply

If they didn't seem to stick with their rule about not repeating certain disasters, they'd have more interesting shows now.



ER constantly had gunshot stories and car accident stories and it never got boring because the people were different. Reply

literally. and if some of them... not that all of them aren't dramatic, or that that stuff isn't dramatic on it's own... but i miss earlier grey's. it's like, light, light, light, superheavyfhbgjfdhsj



like that episode with the building was a straight up rip off of the (third?) season with meredith and the bridge thing (and alex and the woman from the bridge). fuuuuck. i was so done after that. like, at least do better writing. i swear there's no emotional impact anymore, especially when stephanie and minnick and arizona operated on the kid and then it bled out, that was really rushed. it's gotten so lame now, i'm sorry. grey's has always sucked me in, but now it doesn't. Reply

This season is dragging so much, and the fact that all of them pretend to be great teachers while obviously doing the least really annoys me.



I'm intrigued by Jackson confronting his dad though. Reply

Minnick seems off as a character somehow, like they haven't written a real personality for her. April is still annoying but I get that they keep her around to appeal to the crowd that agrees with her white bread appeal.

I'm still watching the show, but god they need to make it more interesting. Have more exciting cases, amp up the romance, something, anything. It's so dull rn like it's trying too hard to seem serious; bring back the fun Reply

a japril episode? kill me now Reply

