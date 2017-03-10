Grey's Anatomy 13x16 Promo
Who Is He (And What Is He To You)?" - Jackson and April travel to Montana in order to perform a complicated surgery on a young patient, but Jackson’s mind is elsewhere, and April is forced to step up and get him back on track, on “Grey’s Anatomy,” Thursday, March 16th on ABC.
I don't care about Owen/Amelia at all. Maybe if Owen wants to keep a wife next time he should make sure they're compatible, on the same page and not suffering through trauma/grief.
also, the show keeps telling us Meredith is such a great surgeon, but we haven't seen her doing anything worth noting in an OR in years.
it's like the show knows i'll keep watching no matter what and they just want to push me to my limits
Next week seems super random. Have they ever even mentioned Jackson's father before??
ER constantly had gunshot stories and car accident stories and it never got boring because the people were different.
like that episode with the building was a straight up rip off of the (third?) season with meredith and the bridge thing (and alex and the woman from the bridge). fuuuuck. i was so done after that. like, at least do better writing. i swear there's no emotional impact anymore, especially when stephanie and minnick and arizona operated on the kid and then it bled out, that was really rushed. it's gotten so lame now, i'm sorry. grey's has always sucked me in, but now it doesn't.
I'm intrigued by Jackson confronting his dad though.
I'm still watching the show, but god they need to make it more interesting. Have more exciting cases, amp up the romance, something, anything. It's so dull rn like it's trying too hard to seem serious; bring back the fun