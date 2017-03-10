idk wtf i just watched but i'm in2 the aesthetic lmao Reply

Thread

Link

YES @ the stairwell fight scene. And the cinematography looks gorgeous Reply

Thread

Link

john wick has me so thirsty for movies like this. i'm going to pretend it's all happening in the same universe. Reply

Thread

Link

Was John Wick good? I didnt see the first one so wasnt sure if I should hold off on the sequel. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They're both awesome. Start with the first, in my opinion. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's phenomenal as far as shoot em ups go. the world building is so fun and campy, the shootouts are beautiful but visceral and satisfying in their violence, the pacing is perfect (it never drags), the story has real heart, and i can't recommend it enough. both JW and JW2 are great movies. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Haven't seen the new one but I loved the first one and I don't like things like that normally. It was one of those pleasant movie surprises, very pleasant. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This looks fun but it's also annoyingly like every male action movie, (i.e. dominated by white males w/ one extra girl that the lead can fuck) just with the lead gender flipped.



I will say I'm so here for the action phase of Charlize's career. Reply

Thread

Link

feels like a movie written for Angelina Jolie and she said no Reply

Thread

Link

I did think this was very Mrs. & Mrs. Smith, Wanted, Salt when I watched it. I'd kill for them to do an action movie together, come to think of it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mhmm mte very Salt/Wanter



I'm not complaining tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm sorta into this. Reply

Thread

Link

movies love to film in that orange tunnel in berlin Reply

Thread

Link

The Hunger Games, Cap Amer Civil War



No lie, I'm getting tired of seeing it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



thank you jesus Reply

Thread

Link

i may hate tumblr, but it's always there to provide me with gifs Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tongue 🙏 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It looks hot but feels very male pandering. Like every female action character has to have some type of girl-on-girl. But where's male-on-male with male action characters? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmfao bless tumblr Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hot but very male gaze-y tbh



also i hope sofia doesn't die



Edited at 2017-03-10 05:03 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yeah, I'm here for this movie just for this scene alone, tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol this bait..... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol no thanks fuck this shit in 2017



like pls show me a mainstream action movie with an A-list male star who has a gay sex scene in the middle of the movie.............. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

giving me female lead john wick vibes. Reply

Thread

Link

I love anything with a female assassin so I'll check this out.



Charlize and Sofia Boutella's sex scene looks hot. Reply

Thread

Link

looks fum Reply

Thread

Link

The Long Kiss Goodnight's legacy (-SLJ + women fucking)



👀 Reply

Thread

Link

i love this movie Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh hell, I love that movie! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IM INTO IT. Anything with Sophia I will watch. Reply

Thread

Link