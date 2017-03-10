March 10th, 2017, 06:17 pm p0uritup Atomic Blonde - Restricted Trailer [HD] Charlize Theron goes Atomic.source Tagged: charlize theron, film trailer / stills, james mcavoy Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 6262 comments Add comment
I will say I'm so here for the action phase of Charlize's career.
I'm not complaining tho
No lie, I'm getting tired of seeing it
also i hope sofia doesn't die
Edited at 2017-03-10 05:03 pm (UTC)
like pls show me a mainstream action movie with an A-list male star who has a gay sex scene in the middle of the movie..............
Charlize and Sofia Boutella's sex scene looks hot.
👀
THOSE ACTION SCENES
THE CHOREOGRAPHY
THE LACK OF CUTS
FUCK I'M SO EXCITED
Edited at 2017-03-10 05:02 pm (UTC)