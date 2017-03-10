Piper and Leo

Disney's new show, "Andi Mack" has a surprise twist + watch the premiere








Thirteen year old Andi Mack is surprised when her older sister Bex returns home and reveals something mindblowing - she's actually her mother, and her mother is her grandmother. The show will gradually reveal Andi's biological father over the thirteen episode first season. They won't talk about sex - or the fact that Bex clearly got pregnant as a teenager - but the show is about relationships. The official premiere is April 7th.



