Disney's new show, "Andi Mack" has a surprise twist + watch the premiere

I thought this was a remake of Alex Mack when I read the title.

MTE

Third

Loved SNICK

saaame. now i'm disappointed.

mte, I got all excited. Too many people who are my age don't even remember Alex Mack :/

Me too and was highly disappointed!

Isn't there a celeb who had a story like this?

Are you thinking of Loretta Young? Her "adopted" daughter was actually her real daughter with Clark Gable

Judy Lewis's story is kinda sad ngl, wasn't it later admitted that she was conceived through date rape?

Jack Nicholson, I think

Ted Bundy's sister was his mom

Bobby Darin did if I remember.

John Lennon

Jack Nicholson

This Tyler Perry ass premise.

I'm 21 and I distinctly remember Disney being way more pg than g when I was a kid. I don't know, but something changed? Like maybe focus on the family got mad and went after Disney? I don't know. I definitely was scandalized by some parts of Bug Juice lol. And I remember freshman year of high school though when lemonade mouth came out we were all shocked when they revealed her dad was in jail. Like that was mind blowing because Disney never mentioned stuff like that. Then they tried it with Rocky and Cece having single moms on Shake It Up. And doesn't the show with the family with 8 kids deal with poverty? Or maybe I just made that up lol. But I'm al for Disney being more realistic. Now they just need their characters to repeat outfits.

I definitely was scandalized by some parts of Bug Juice



i couldn't @ bug juice being all mysterious about why eve & jen were kicked out

lol exactly what I thought of.

I never did figure out why that actually happened. Is the real story known? All the rumors I heard were that they had snuck in something silly like cigarettes.



Edited at 2017-03-10 05:01 pm (UTC)

And the dances!! The kids were dancing so inappropriately lmao. I was scandalized!!

Yes it was so stupid. I think the Jonas' Brothers series had like 1 kiss per season or some shit like that.

I'm 26 and Disney was pushing PG-13 when I was little. They used to play Gremlins and Hocus Pocus on Halloween, played Wish Upon a Star, and play reruns from their sister station ABC.



I doubt that now they'd even utter the word "virginity" on the station or have a scene where a high school girls dresses like a dominatrix and dances around in the cafeteria.



Also I feel like their originals and what not used to be a little more high school focused. Still a dumb downed version of high school, but high school none the less. I think once they got ABC Family/Freeform they started trying to make that station what Disney was.



Edited at 2017-03-10 04:33 pm (UTC)

After the cartoons moved to Disney XD, the main channel became more family oriented and it flopped. Their lineup used to get 2-3M, but now it's barely 1, that's why they are backpedalling with bringing Tangled series anr and Stat Vs reruns back to the main channel.

Omg YASSS BUG JUICE

In a Heartbeat was pushing PG-13. It was so scandalous to me at the time.

My guess is social media. Now bored parents just can whine directly to Disney about "the children being corrupted!". It takes 5 minutes. And Disney has no backbone.

Like I remember that Hannah Montana couldn't even kiss her boyfriend. And neither the girls from Shake it Up. There was an episode where Zendaya's character and some guy had a "love/hate" relationship and during a fight, she ended up rage kissing him... on his cheek. And they were like "OMG! What did we do!" It was so ridiculous, even my nieces, who were like 7-11 at the time, were like "the hell is this?"

Also, I'm way too old to know this (I blame it on my five nieces), but Zendaya's character had married parents. The dad was a brain surgeon or something like that. I remember because I thought it was cool to see a loving black dad with a kick ass career on children television.

i remember my best friend and i looking up people from bug juice on aol!

what is with disney and the whole "I'm THIRTEEN" line.

lol it reminds me of lizzie mcguire when she wanted a bra

I distinctly remember a line from the first Zenon movie when she said "I can handle myself! I'm 13!"

I watched this earlier today and I liked it. The youngest actress is actually really good and Bex was good too, she reminds me of Lorelai alot. I also like that it's more like Lizzie McGuire era Disney and it makes me a wee bit bitter that they didn't give this creative license for Girl Meets World.



And lastly. I love that it's a series about Asians. Has there ever been a series like that on DC? Not that I can remember. I think it's great.

Same, I saw it on my timeline and I gave it a try. I enjoyed it tbh. But Disney Channel is in such a bad place ratings-wise that I'm afraid it can get cancelled after one season

The was that one really racist cartoon that I secretly loved at the time.

American Dragon?

Brenda Song, sure she wasn't the main character, and her Asian heritage was hardly brought up, but still. but she was in that Wendy Wu movie.

I'm here for it.

But will there be a power struggle between the mother and grandmother? Like who gets final say how to raise her?

Lauren Tom!!!!

omg i see asians!!!!

my first thoughts too!

SAME

OMG I have not watched a Disney show in so long. The over-acting with the kids is killing me haha.

So far it looks pretty cute and the kids seem like kids instead of teeny adult fashionistas like on girl meets world or that other show about dancing



and omg that's Julie! Isn't that just kick you in the crock, spit on your neck fantastic?

Omg no way!

Julie ... as the grandmother of a teenager. Well fuck me.

asians in the lead roles!? im here for this!

This reminds me of that episode of Law & Order when a young rich girl is killed and then it turns out her sister is actually her mother.

morbid of me but that sounds like a good episode.

Wow when was the last time Disney had a non-sitcom show? Was it Lizzie McGuire?

Oh, it has the same creator as Lizzie McGuire. That makes a lot of sense.

Internationally Disney aired some telenovela type of teen shows.

