Disney's new show, "Andi Mack" has a surprise twist + watch the premiere
Thirteen year old Andi Mack is surprised when her older sister Bex returns home and reveals something mindblowing - she's actually her mother, and her mother is her grandmother. The show will gradually reveal Andi's biological father over the thirteen episode first season. They won't talk about sex - or the fact that Bex clearly got pregnant as a teenager - but the show is about relationships. The official premiere is April 7th.
Loved SNICK
I'm 21 and I distinctly remember Disney being way more pg than g when I was a kid. I don't know, but something changed? Like maybe focus on the family got mad and went after Disney? I don't know. I definitely was scandalized by some parts of Bug Juice lol.
And I remember freshman year of high school though when lemonade mouth came out we were all shocked when they revealed her dad was in jail. Like that was mind blowing because Disney never mentioned stuff like that. Then they tried it with Rocky and Cece having single moms on Shake It Up. And doesn't the show with the family with 8 kids deal with poverty? Or maybe I just made that up lol. But I'm al for Disney being more realistic. Now they just need their characters to repeat outfits.
i couldn't @ bug juice being all mysterious about why eve & jen were kicked out
I doubt that now they'd even utter the word "virginity" on the station or have a scene where a high school girls dresses like a dominatrix and dances around in the cafeteria.
Also I feel like their originals and what not used to be a little more high school focused. Still a dumb downed version of high school, but high school none the less. I think once they got ABC Family/Freeform they started trying to make that station what Disney was.
Like I remember that Hannah Montana couldn't even kiss her boyfriend. And neither the girls from Shake it Up. There was an episode where Zendaya's character and some guy had a "love/hate" relationship and during a fight, she ended up rage kissing him... on his cheek. And they were like "OMG! What did we do!" It was so ridiculous, even my nieces, who were like 7-11 at the time, were like "the hell is this?"
Also, I'm way too old to know this (I blame it on my five nieces), but Zendaya's character had married parents. The dad was a brain surgeon or something like that. I remember because I thought it was cool to see a loving black dad with a kick ass career on children television.
And lastly. I love that it's a series about Asians. Has there ever been a series like that on DC? Not that I can remember. I think it's great.
and omg that's Julie! Isn't that just kick you in the crock, spit on your neck fantastic?