March 10th, 2017, 11:14 am theqinra Alien: Covenant | Meet Walter Here's an extended clip from 'Alien: Covenant' featuring Michael Fassbender as the android Walter (the same model apparently as David from 'Prometheus'). It's different from the one in yesterday's post.Source Tagged: film, film - horror, michael fassbender Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1515 comments Add comment
anyway I'm excited to see another cast who is too dumb to live get what they deserve.
also, damn @ his skin....
/Sarcasm