you know, I've seen the films in this franchise one too many times to ever really trust any AI developments. I do wish we'd have had something like this for ash and bishop though.



anyway I'm excited to see another cast who is too dumb to live get what they deserve. Reply

Ha, sometimes I feel like I'm the only person who liked Prometheus. Everyone's criticism seems to be "Everyone was SO DUMB- and then they died!" Like...isn't that what happens in every Alien movie? Those characters are there to die off one-by-one for our entertainment! Reply

plenty of people here liked it, including me Reply

I genuinely enjoyed it, but ida that many characters were so so stupid. But that's how plots like this work. People have to make terrible decisions. Reply

Yeah, exactly. Like, what would any of these Alien movies be if the characters were like "Something fishy, let's just leave all of this alone and go home. THE END!" Reply

I mean, I don't know if I'd consider personnel exploring a completely unknown landscape without any considerations of safety al that smart. if humanity has the tech for interstellar travel, then they can make a few rovers to go ahead on scout missions. Reply

My dad and I really like Prometheus. Reply

I love it, I was struck by how *gorgeous* it was in the theatre. The details are beautiful, especially on the ships. When the iconic pilot chair came up from the floor and the music swelled, I legit had teary eyes lol. Reply

is Winona in this one? Reply

idk why but i actually enjoyed prometheus so i'll probably check this one out too



also, damn @ his skin.... Reply

not to be that person but is there a reason this movie is so white? Reply

Because they already had one black guy in the first film, how on earth could we expect them to cast any more POC?

/Sarcasm Reply

I wish more of Ridley's main characters were POC, like Prometheus had a diverse crew but only the white people had memorable lines. :/ Reply

Aw I thought it would be Dave, unable to do his roots because he's just a head, and then he got found and attached to a body at some point. I liked Dave. TOUCHY TOUCHY TOUCHY Reply

