March 10th, 2017, 07:02 am

Michael Ian Black uses a Subway sandwich order to explain the outcome of this election

source
If I spent eight hours cleaning my house, and it wasn't perfect but it was better than it had been when the last person lived in my house... then my housemate invites over some dude who, in the span of 15 minutes, has put his dirty feet on my clean table and left shit all over the bathroom walls and somehow managed to wreck my living room like Keith Moon in a hotel...
... you're damn right I'd be a little bitter.
But lbr the only reason they gaf is because they want an "angry black man" stereotype to gesture wildly at as "the REAL problem."
also, i just put his trump book in my cart for my nephew's easter basket. i looked at the preview pages and it's fucking amazing.
I didn't realize his face was so full during the show hahaha
makes me feel so fucking old, I had a crush on him when he was on The State
I p much love anything he or David Wain or Michael Showalter does and I loved his analogy because it's p dead on, so many fucking wypipo I know that voted Trump are like "lol I know I didn't go to college but I know better than you"