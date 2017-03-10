hiz tweetin since the election gets me wet Reply

Thread

Link

more like.... you know from "I Love The 80s" haha. Watching old episodes is awesome, because there are so many young stars on there, like Doris from Looking. Reply

Thread

Link

i found I Love the 80's on youtube, & since i'm off work for a while, i'm gonna do a marathon :))) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

While I loved VH1's trashy reality competition show days I also liked when all they played was that, best week ever, fabulous life of... and all of those types of shows lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"best week ever" was my favorite Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they did i love the 2000's Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I LOVED I love the 80's, 90's etc. Idkw they stopped making them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

saaame, they were so entertaining! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg that was so funny. You know the guest is funny when Colbert tries to hold back his laughing Reply

Thread

Link

this video was the best, i love his twitter Reply

Thread

Link

i love his twitter but he's still friends with meghan mccain so .. Reply

Thread

Link

I kind of hate that they wrote a book together - especially when I worked at my local library and saw it on the shelf. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i fucking hate that girl. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ew what Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they're good friends. even wrote a book together. i'm curious about his thoughts on her calling obama "the most bitter ex-potus ever" a few days ago. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Tbh...



If I spent eight hours cleaning my house, and it wasn't perfect but it was better than it had been when the last person lived in my house... then my housemate invites over some dude who, in the span of 15 minutes, has put his dirty feet on my clean table and left shit all over the bathroom walls and somehow managed to wreck my living room like Keith Moon in a hotel...



... you're damn right I'd be a little bitter.





But lbr the only reason they gaf is because they want an "angry black man" stereotype to gesture wildly at as "the REAL problem." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i used to have a crush on this guy back in the I Love The --'s days Reply

Thread

Link

lmao Reply

Thread

Link

Lmfao!! He has been ranting about that petition on twitter forever. I remember the 0 signature debacle. It's so hilarious to see him explain it in person. Reply

Thread

Link

i love him from "i love the..." series Reply

Thread

Link





also, i just put his trump book in my cart for my nephew's easter basket. i looked at the preview pages and it's fucking amazing.



Edited at 2017-03-10 03:57 pm (UTC) holy shit. the white house shut down his petition! trump is a whiny little bitch indeed. i need someone to alert michael on twitter that when you try and click the link to sign it bring you here: https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/tos-vi olation also, i just put his trump book in my cart for my nephew's easter basket. i looked at the preview pages and it's fucking amazing. Reply

Thread

Link

love this dude Reply

Thread

Link









Edited at 2017-03-10 04:14 pm (UTC) Did he lose weight? Cuz he was def looking much heavier on the WHAS show. Reply

Thread

Link

I think you're thinking of Michael showalter, Michael Ian black has always been thin. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nvm you edited to add the pic right as I made this comment



I didn't realize his face was so full during the show hahaha



Edited at 2017-03-10 04:18 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really enjoy him. Reply

Thread

Link

I love him and have a super big crush on him but he needs to kill that mustache. Reply

Thread

Link



remember subway got exposedT Reply

Thread

Link

That was beautiful to watch that story unfold Reply

Thread

Link

lmaoooo i love this. i probably say this every time he has a post but i used to babysit his daughter. so... the son he speaks about his wife was pregnant with back then and hearing that he's 15 now is.... insane?! i'm so old! Reply

Thread

Link

Kdramas have fucked me up because as soon as I read 'Subway order' I thought "damn another PPL" 😂 Reply

Thread

Link

lmao everyone talking about how they love him from the "I Love the..." series



makes me feel so fucking old, I had a crush on him when he was on The State



I p much love anything he or David Wain or Michael Showalter does and I loved his analogy because it's p dead on, so many fucking wypipo I know that voted Trump are like "lol I know I didn't go to college but I know better than you" Reply

Thread

Link

Yup, I know him from The State and had a huge crush on him and a couple of the other guys. Anytime I think about him, I think of the skit where he's rubbing his butt on a huge pile of butter. 🤣 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he's the best Reply

Thread

Link

MIA isn't hipster enough to pull off that stache he's got going. Someone plz buy him a razor asap Reply

Thread

Link

His tweets give me life <3 Reply

Thread

Link

That was accurate af. Reply

Thread

Link