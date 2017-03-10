At 2:37 the music always gets to me.



this is not Emma Watson's voice Reply

omg her singing isn't the most offensive thing about this... why the fuck do all the villagers sound so dull and lifeless. Reply

yea why does everyone sound so bored Reply

Because they know Emma Watson is the lead. Reply

Right about the villagers...especially the "I need 6 eggs!!" lady who was great in the original Disney version but sounds like crap here. Reply

Wtf @ this autotune. Did they use an Android app or... Reply

iz that even Emma? it doesn' sound like her at all



o it getz more watsoney after the opening



i'm dead @ 'watsoney' Reply

Her "There goes the baker with his tray like always" is so goddamn British, it snaps me out of the song. Reply

omg same Reply

Howard Ashman wept Reply

not being able to sing isn't a crime.they should've just had someone else sing. Reply

mte. they could have at least pulled a my fair lady if they had to have emma. Reply

People are overreacting, her voice is obviously weak as fuck but her tone quality is nice and pleasant.



Belle doesn't really have to be an amazing singer, we can leave that to the superior princesses such as Pocahontas and Mulan. Reply

I hoped it was just the trailer but Emma sounds bored out of her mind.. Reply

That's...kinda the point of the song? Reply

It's a high energy opener Reply

She sounds like she's about to assimilate the villagers into the borg collective. Reply

anne hathaway or emmy rossum, man. Missed opportunity. I think they're both classically trained as well. Reply

omg Emmy Rossum YES!!! she'd be a perfect Belle! Reply

I love ha. She can sing and act. I heard that maybe her being on Shameless would have scared off the puritans at disney, though. What a load of crap. She could definitely pull off the optimism/energy of cartoon Belle. Reply

idt anne hathaway would touch a princess movie again, she spent years trying to get out of that image



i can name literally five other actresses who'd be great as belle, it's not like hollywood has a shortage of brunettes but lbr this thing is getting its extra buzz at least in part bc of the 'hermione is playing belle' angle so i grant emma that much. Reply

omg emmy would've killed this Reply

Should have been Samantha Barks Reply

mte. i bet they're going to claim they needed a bigger name actress to play belle but it's beauty and the beast, people would come see it no matter what. Reply

I wish they would have gone with Gugu or an unknown. Reply

I wanted Emmy Rossum. She would've been perfect.



Although the dream is to get a time machine and have Lea Salonga play Belle and do the singing and acting Reply

She sounds very mechanical. Wish they would have gotten someone who can sing. Reply

I love that we can actually hear how much fun Luke was having in The Mob Song. (Hell yes I listened to that first). Really disappointed they cut "Me" though. I've been waiting two years to hear Luke sing that! Reply

i did a production of b&tb this summer and that was always one of my favourite parts. esp because the actor playing gaston was like gaston irl. Reply

i hate it. should have been me. Reply

lol this absolutely sounds like Emma wtf guys



And it's okay, it's not a hard song... Reply

Sounds like Emma as a robot maybe Reply

