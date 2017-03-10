March 10th, 2017, 03:23 pm evillemmons Belle (From "Beauty and the Beast"/Audio Only) + more songs + an Interview source Tagged: disney, emma watson, ewan mcgregor, new music post, sir ian mckellen Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 154154 comments Add comment
Edited at 2017-03-10 02:55 pm (UTC)
o it getz more watsoney after the opening
Edited at 2017-03-10 03:02 pm (UTC)
Belle doesn't really have to be an amazing singer, we can leave that to the superior princesses such as Pocahontas and Mulan.
i can name literally five other actresses who'd be great as belle, it's not like hollywood has a shortage of brunettes but lbr this thing is getting its extra buzz at least in part bc of the 'hermione is playing belle' angle so i grant emma that much.
Although the dream is to get a time machine and have Lea Salonga play Belle and do the singing and acting
I love that we can actually hear how much fun Luke was having in The Mob Song. (Hell yes I listened to that first). Really disappointed they cut "Me" though. I've been waiting two years to hear Luke sing that!
And it's okay, it's not a hard song...