I haven't watched the last ME:A promos (for fear of being spoiled), so did I miss the Sis!Ryder video the devs had promised? Still hyped af, but I want to see more of Sara.



And yeah, I'll definitely get Origin Access. Still praying that my laptop can run this game, tho.

i'm beginning to think they're afraid to feature sara, all thanks to neckbeards incessantly bitching about her facial animations and jaw width ("too manly") every time she is featured in cutscene footage. we better get plenty of her in the days to come. i'd even take an alternate version of this trailer with scott and sara swapped.

Rme. I really hate how they constantly cater to those whiny pissbabies. Hoping against hope for gay Vetra now just to see the straight bro fanbase rage.

The reactions to Sara's appearance has been bizarre. The shopped pictures of her have her eyes are three times as big, her nose and jaw are almost non-existent, and her neck is very slim.

She's been the Ryder in a bunch of IGN videos that are like two minutes long and are more about game play mechanics :/

Just finished my replay of ME:3 so I'm fully hyped



Bro!Ryder can gtfo tho

what kind of shep did you roll, who did u romance, what ending did u pick, etc.!



and what's your plan for your ryder, if you have one yet

I always roll a renengon fem!shep. lol I romanced Liara, then Thane, and then Kaidan for the first time (and last time, he's corny af). When I first played ME3 I chose the destroy ending but this time around I chose synthesis. I go back and forth about which is the ~proper ending for the series.



I don't have any plans for my Fem!Ryder yet because I've avoided romance spoilers lol But the handsome brown dude can get it

i really want to kill him, given the opportunity, and it's a shame because it's all those neckbeards' fault. i was not that bitter before

Playing it through my first time! There's so much to do omg :(

Bioware's like "haha you have to PLAY the game to find out who the romances are, sillies ;) btw here's two confirmed straight romances for Scott, none for the rest of you bye. Also Sara's not getting a trailer." /bitter



Anyway I'm still excited lol

Mte. Still excited for the game, but all of this gives me Femshep flashbacks. :/

They've def mad more of an effort to include Sara in the marketing this time but it feels like they quickly resorted to doing the bare minimum.

lol assholes on reddit got real mad at me a couple of months ago because I pointed out how FemShep got paid dust by Bioware's marketing and how that was a problem. (I'm especially bitter that MaleShep was featured on the covers.)

Bioware don't care about the rest of the player base besides the straight men who need to have their every wish catered to because god forbid something doesn't go their way 100% of the time.



Meanwhile the rest of us make do with whatever we're given and we still don't fucking complain as bad as they do.

I think they did a way better job promoting Dragon Age Inquisition than this game tbh. It doesn't help that Scott looks bland too.

We do know that sisRyders will have the chance at Liam and Jaal. The devs have all but confirmed that by joking with women about banging those two. But there's no confirmation of f/f content, which is upsetting.

wait did b-ware do the classic "this woman looks/is coded as butch but look out she's straight!!!1" again

M T E



ugh.



So we know Scott can romance Cora and uh... Asari doctor (that's who it was in this trailer, right?). BUT WHAT ABOUT SARA?



boooooooooooooooooooooooooooo Reply

i honestly feel like bioware is afraid to show sara because of her face animations. oh well. at least they changed their eye color a bit, shit was freaking me out.

and dont think i didnt see that ass shot!!

and dont think i didnt see that ass shot!!





Edited at 2017-03-10 03:19 pm (UTC)

obv not enought 2 play it



love me a game based on a tv fav!!

every spaceship needs a tiny corny white dude!

it's tradition

I finished me2 last night and for some reason went on youtube to check out me2/3 romance arc for thane, i'm still in huge distress.

Got myself origin access so will attempt perfect me3 ending before 16.03. Garrus, my cuddle buddy, i'm coming

So excited to date the fuck out of Liam when this game comes out. Normally I am an alien gal but Liam is the cutest squadmate imo. Plus I'm like 99% sure BioWare won't fuck me over with Liam like they did Jacob.... cuz if they do.........

The music in this trailer LOL...



The plot seems iffy but we'll see.



I'm excited.

I am so bored of this song being used in every advert going

Also now I've seen the trailer I am hyyyyyped. I told myself I wouldn't pre-order but arghhhh I want to play this so bad. Will probably buy it on launch day from CDkeys lol



Our Salarian pilot looks adorable, bless him.

It pains me slowly that they have yet to reveal the character creation and romantic interests. I just want to know if I can romance the kitty squid for both Ryders 😭

Gotta wait until after the semester is over. Gotta try not to flunk out.

wait does this need carry over data?

not at all. if anything, there'll be an online peripheral service that allows you to sync story decisions that you input manually rather than from a save file (a la the dragon age keep)

i'm more excited about the combat than anything else at this point, it looks baller

