March 10th, 2017, 06:20 am mammary_glands New Mass Effect Andromeda Launch Trailer - Mass Effect Andromeda releases on 3/21 (NA) and 3/23 (EU) for PS4/Xbox One/PC- 10 hours of gameplay will be available on 3/16 with EA/Origin Access (not available on PS4)- Get hype!Source Tagged: computer / video games Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 9494 comments Add comment
And yeah, I'll definitely get Origin Access. Still praying that my laptop can run this game, tho.
Bro!Ryder can gtfo tho
and what's your plan for your ryder, if you have one yet
I don't have any plans for my Fem!Ryder yet because I've avoided romance spoilers lol But the handsome brown dude can get it
Anyway I'm still excited lol
Meanwhile the rest of us make do with whatever we're given and we still don't fucking complain as bad as they do.
ugh.
So we know Scott can romance Cora and uh... Asari doctor (that's who it was in this trailer, right?). BUT WHAT ABOUT SARA?
boooooooooooooooooooooooooooo
and dont think i didnt see that ass shot!!
Edited at 2017-03-10 03:19 pm (UTC)
obv not enought 2 play it
Got myself origin access so will attempt perfect me3 ending before 16.03. Garrus, my cuddle buddy, i'm coming
The plot seems iffy but we'll see.
I'm excited.
Our Salarian pilot looks adorable, bless him.
:(