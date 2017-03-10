Nashville casts Rachel Bilson and Kaitlin Doubleday + Promo for the second half of season 5
‘Nashville’ Casts Rachel Bilson and Kaitlin Doubleday https://t.co/vYeRM97nle pic.twitter.com/PF7SaBBwfp— Variety_TV (@Variety_TV) March 10, 2017
-They will make their debut in the second half of season 5 which has no premiere date yet
-Last night's episode was the midseason finale
-Rachel will play a character named Alyssa and she will have a recurring role
Promo for the second half of the season:
-What did you think about last night's episode and what do you want to see in the upcoming episodes?
GIVE THE ACTOR WHO PLAYS DEACON AN EMMY TBH
source source
The guy who plays Deacon is SO GOOD!
Maddie is so dumb, I can't with her.
lol poor Daphne 'why don't they want both of us???' and Scarlett being like 'Because they like attractive young women' ....????
I can't at them repeating Juliette/Avery/Baby storyline with Scarlett and Gunnar...NO, THIS SHOW DOES NOT NEED MORE BABIES. Sometimes they even forget Cadence exists....
They said the show won't be a soap opera and yet...
Avery needs more screentime. Scarlett needs hair.
They all sang ONE SONG at the end???
Idek
I'm very confused with this whole show.
With that said, the actors are great. The weakest link is Maddie and they are pushing her the most lmao
edit: him and the character
Edited at 2017-03-10 04:41 pm (UTC)
Speaking of, does anyone else remember him from Whose Line?
this comment is making it sound like you think Maddie (Deacon's daughter) is gonna fuck Deacon lmao
please explain lmao
time to start watching then loool
he really needs an Emmy, he's amazing
Trying to keep myself from being upset about everything by focusing completely on this