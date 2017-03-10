Nashville casts Rachel Bilson and Kaitlin Doubleday + Promo for the second half of season 5

both their heads look too big in that pic Reply

Did Baby Bib Rhonda get killed off on Empire?? Why she on this other show now Reply

How telenovela of them Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] that Boo Boo Kitty was pregnant with her husband's son's baby, who was simultaneously the uncle of & cousin to the baby Rhonda was pregnant with, and... yep, you're right. I was gonna say, "if only..." and then I remembered Reply

Is from the cliffhanger of that one season finale or did she recover and it happened again Reply

Give Avery and Juliette a storyline, I miss their sex scenes lmao



The guy who plays Deacon is SO GOOD!



Maddie is so dumb, I can't with her.



lol poor Daphne 'why don't they want both of us???' and Scarlett being like 'Because they like attractive young women' ....????





I can't at them repeating Juliette/Avery/Baby storyline with Scarlett and Gunnar...NO, THIS SHOW DOES NOT NEED MORE BABIES. Sometimes they even forget Cadence exists....



They said the show won't be a soap opera and yet...



Avery needs more screentime. Scarlett needs hair.



They all sang ONE SONG at the end???



Idek



I'm very confused with this whole show.



With that said, the actors are great. The weakest link is Maddie and they are pushing her the most lmao

all of this ^ x2 Reply

Is Chris Carmack still on this show? OC reunion!! Reply

He is, but has tragically little screentime Reply

Yeah, and i'm surprisingly not hating him and the creeper producer. I kinda like em. Reply

i wish he had more screen time.. he deserves more



edit: him and the character



Edited at 2017-03-10 04:41 pm (UTC) Reply

Yes, but i desperately need more of him. Reply

The Trevor Noah/Daily Show appearance was so random. I'm glad we get more of Juliette. Reply

I guess because CMT & Comedy Central are both owned by Viacom, and it's the most "news-worthy" show on Viacom's roster? But yeah, felt very random. Reply

I need to watch this season but i have a huge soft spot for rachel! How cute her and chris are back on the same show Reply

i still need to watch the last episode but i'm excited for rachel! i still miss hart of dixie lol Reply

Hart of Dixie is so adorable! I'm rewatching it during my workouts. Reply

I miss Hart of Dixie :( Reply

Charles Esten was SO GOOD last night omg.



Speaking of, does anyone else remember him from Whose Line?



he's better looking now than when he was younger lmao Reply

Are they tring to setup of Rayna's boyfriend (husband?) and daughter? Cause they had a super dramatic promo about how the girl HAD to come home for Deacon Reply

She's his daughter Reply

Oh, that makes more sense Reply

what do you even mean??



this comment is making it sound like you think Maddie (Deacon's daughter) is gonna fuck Deacon lmao



please explain lmao Reply

Full disclosure, I've never seen the show. I kept seeing the promo and misinterpreted their relationship. LOL Reply

lmaoooo i'm dying, i was so confused :D





time to start watching then loool Reply

Woah, Rachel Bilson. Reply

I've stayed with this show through all the seasons, good and bad. But since Connie Britton left, I think this will be the final season. Reply

the actor who plays deacon really is very, very good. Reply

yeeeeeessss, he had me in tears in that scene when he was watching Rayna's videos





he really needs an Emmy, he's amazing Reply

what is this random baby plotline. im already anticipating it being the directors spawn. Reply

i don't understand that storyline at all, it's the same as Juliette and Avery when Juliette didn't know whose baby it was like...why Reply

Kaitlin Doubleday is a horrible actress. She was SOOOOOOOOOO bad in Van Wilder/Waiting... Reply

