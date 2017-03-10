deadpool

Nashville casts Rachel Bilson and Kaitlin Doubleday + Promo for the second half of season 5




-They will make their debut in the second half of season 5 which has no premiere date yet
-Last night's episode was the midseason finale
-Rachel will play a character named Alyssa and she will have a recurring role


Promo for the second half of the season:

-What did you think about last night's episode and what do you want to see in the upcoming episodes?



GIVE THE ACTOR WHO PLAYS DEACON AN EMMY TBH




