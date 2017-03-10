Meghan Markle Speaks Out Against the Stigmatization Of Menstruating Women In India

only here for the tampon/pad/menstrual cup wank. I have an IUD so I don't even get my period anymore Reply

Thread

Link

prior to my pregnancy, i'd been using the cup for nearly a year. makes being on my feet 10 hours a day in a fast paced work environment so much easier. cup + pad for me.



does anyone know how periods work after giving birth? is it heavy or regular, or does it take time? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

my periods came back 3/4 months after i gave birth

it was regular, Nothing has changed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm exclusively breastfeeding, my son is 8 months old and still no sign of my period. Some women who breastfeed don't get it for many months, others do 6-8 weeks pp. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

well the period you get RIGHT after labor/birth is a shit show-- lot's of shedding and cramps and of course you're exhausted because you've got a newborn-- I realized why people recommended getting adult diapers for that phase-- I actually used cloth diaper inserts because nothing else was absorbing the flow. my regular period didn't return until my daughter was 14 months (I was still nursing her when it finally did return) and the first couple were pretty rough but I also have a copper IUD and i know that can ramp up cramps, but I wonder if it also has to do with just how long I went without having one. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I nursed until my son was nearly eight months, and got my period back at 10 months pp. It's been one year since then and they're the same as they were before pregnancy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm breastfeeding and still got mine at 3 months. It's been so heavy the past few times but I assume it'll go back to normal eventually. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i've had the IUD since november and my period is totally non-existent now Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i've had my IUD going on 2 years now and I still get my period😑 it's super light, just some spotting but yeah...it's still there Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

is the iud 100% effective though? methods that get rid of your period entirely would just feed into my pregnancy anxiety too much. i'd always be thinking i was pregnant. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol people get heated (and rude) over ppl's blood capture methods Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

haha i have a cup and it's the best fucking purchase ever

i was getting irritation at the end of my cycles from pads and tampons and when i switched, it went away.



i feel lighter, sometimes nearly forgetting i have my cup in.

i don't have to worry about travelling and having to keep a purse full of stuff on me



i'm travelling soon and will have a travel pack of wet wipes on me to clean it if need to at the various public washrooms i'll be using.



i maybe spend $5/year on liners. worthy investment.



Edited at 2017-03-10 04:54 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I feel like anything but a pad would make me feel uncomfortable tbh. I barely can deal with touching the sides of a pad. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they really make anyone an ambassador nowadays



Edited at 2017-03-10 02:51 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

It is for a good cause, so.. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like her.

He'll fuck this up. Reply

Thread

Link

He's a pos Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

how tho? harry seems to be crazy about her from what i'm reading.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Now. It's only been a few months. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

love this, crying. literally i would be dead if i lived in the conditions these girls in india have to. they need sanitation and they need nutrition. Reply

Thread

Link

Right? Like what about if any of those women have endometriosis, fibroids, etc.? Ugh 😞 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i still use pads :/ but i have heard lots of good things about the cup.



i like her letter, makes sense and a lot of countries need to do this groundwork for women and period stigma!



Reply

Thread

Link

I use washable pads and I love them. I can't do the cup or tampons because of the tilt of my cervix. I mean I guess I could but they're very uncomfortable for me so I don't bother. I really like the cloth pads-- I feel like they absorb better and there's nothing slick or sticky feeling about them. I mean that sounds sort of gross but we're talking periods here, I'm sure you understand what I mean. I've had one set of cloth pads for ten years and another for four and they were a great investment-- I buy disposable ones from time to time for travel or whatever but all and all I've saved a ton of money with the cloth. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How do you wash them? I assume you can't just stick them in the washing machine? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Maybe in fifty years (after they've married) they'll be a film about her and racist prince's important feminist activism in India. Noble British royals saving brown women from their primitive brown culture.



Idk honestly what she says is fine but how can any self respecting woc be with that racist inbred white man is beyond me



Edited at 2017-03-10 03:02 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

She's with him cause he's a prince lbr. A few photo ops can easily change a white mans reputation.



Edited at 2017-03-10 03:09 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ik it's so tragic though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is the best move for her to make if she is serious about the issues she supports. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

her and mike are so booooring in suits they're the worst part tbh Reply

Thread

Link

They have no chemistry. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wonder if that's because (supposedly) they don't get along anymore? I thought they had a lot of chemistry in the beginning and apparently they were very good friends then, hanging out all the time. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

My mother and her sisters had to use rags during their periods. They walked 5km to go to school and all that walking in those wet rags caused a lot of rashes and itching. They also weren't allowed inside the house when menstruating and had to sleep outside in the courtyard. The life of a woman in rural India is unbelievably tough. Reply

Thread

Link

this makes me incredibly, indescribably angry. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's terrifying.



Even in Indian urban areas, pads and tampons didn't really exist until about 25 years ago. And even if they did, they were hella expensive.



Womens' health should be at the forefront of any and every organization and government in the world but it never really is.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Even in Indian urban areas, pads and tampons didn't really exist until about 25 years ago. And even if they did, they were hella expensive.



Yes that's very true. Actually I've never seen tampons sold in general stores here, it's just pads (you can buy tampons online though) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Feeling shame over having a healthy reproductive system. It's really sad. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I still use pads even though I have a MeLuna cup.

After I bought it I tried using it but couldn't really put it so after 15 of trying I gave up. I might try the cup again if I wasn't so scared it might get stuck in me. Reply

Thread

Link

Wish me luck you guys, I tried this method to delay your period bc I was going to be on it for my beach vacation :/



Using progesterone cream, anyone ever tried it? Reply

Thread

Link

Good luck!



I usually take my allergy pills starting 2-3 days prior to my period, and they work. They also fuck up my blood pressure, so I only use that brand of pills if I need to delay my period, but still. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I use progesterone cream every day b/c I' m estrogen dominant(and skip a week for my period). I like it better than the birth controls I used to take. Mine is prescription in a little tube/bottle and I do 4 'clicks' a day (2 in the AM and 2 in the PM).



They say it can make you a little sleepy but I haven't found this to be true. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thanks for answering bc I actually have been really sleepy since I have used it and couldnt figure why. The day before I start I always sleep really hard and thats how it has felt lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I delayed once by skipping the placebos on my bc, I think. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i like the fake pad booty i sport once a month.



but seriously, how is the period cups? Does it even.works on heavy days? Reply

Thread

Link

I think the cup is better than pads/tampons for heavy flow. It holds more and if it's properly inserted you don't have to worry about leaks Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh, I hated the fake pad booty. It always made me feel insecure, like everyone could tell I was wearing a pad, especially since I had to wear the giant ones bc those were the only ones that could handle the biblical flood in my pants every month.



Praise be to Athena for the invention of Always Infinity. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i just can really figure how to get my cup in right tbh

o.b. comfort ftw it is then Reply

Thread

Link

Same. I might need to try a different brand once my period comes back after having this baby. I was using the diva cup. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

team diva cup + tampons, depending on how i feel lol



y'all im thinking of finally going on birth control... but idk if i want the hormonal iud or the copper iud?



any recommendations, tips, warnings, etc Reply

Thread

Link

i've had the copper IUD since november 2015. the insertion was uncomfortable and painful. i think it was mainly the measuring of my uterus was the worst part. felt like someone put their hand in my uterus and was just pressing down on it. i had some cramping pain for a few days after. my first period was awful. omg. i went through super plus tampons in like an hour and i was not prepared for that. it took a few months for my period to kinda get into a new cycle without hormones. i have PMS symptoms again - headaches, sore/swollen boobs, bad cramping. every few months i get a really really bad month of cramping and unfortunately im allergic to NSAIDS so tylenol is the only thing i can take and it doesnt help a lot. this is the only bc my husband and i use and i havent had any pregnancy scares with it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've had the copper iud for... 3 years? Take some tylenol or something before having it put in, I didn't know that was an option until after and it's a rather uncomfortable procedure and lots of cramping after. I like it, my periods last a day or so longer than they used to, the first couple of periods after I got it were very long and unpleasant. But I've had zero pregnancy scares and my only options for bc were this, condoms, or abstinence. If I had the choice I probably would've gone with the hormonal iud though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hormonal. If you still get a period, it'll be shorter and lighter than with the copper one. It'll hurt going in. Surprisingly it wasn't that bad. The most pain only lasted five seconds and even then it's more of the sensation of feeling something going up that far that is unsettling Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Copper IUD since Oct 2011-- highly recommend. They insert it when you're on your period though, so when you go in for a consult, ask for a suppository pill to help open your cervix more, and see if they'll give you local anesthetic shots into your cervix. Take a couple IBU before the appointment. Get some hots pads, take the day off work, and binge Netflix. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I got the Mirena 4 years ago. The insertion hurt like a bitch. The gyno told me to take Midol beforehand, which I forgot to do of course. It felt like she was slowly detonating a hand grenade inside my uterus, lol. I got some pretty strong cramps (more like a pang- hurt like hell for 3 seconds then went away) at first, then they, and my period, went away after a month. I occasionally have some spotting for like a day every 4-5 months.



I love it. I 100000000% don't want to get pregnant and I'm not totally consistent with pill taking so it was the best possible option for me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Has anyone tried period panties? Everytime I have my period I always think I should buy some but I haven't yet. Reply

Thread

Link

I really want to grab a few pairs. I know people who LOVE them. I use cloth pads so I suspect it's similar as far as care and things go. And my cloth pads have saved me a ton of money so if the period pants work great I know they'll ultimately save me money even if they're expensive up front. I need to bite the bullet and order some. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love my thinx and I love not having to buy pads. I got a couple to start with a tested the ones I liked most and they all were pretty good save the "cheeky" one which just gave me a wedgie lol. I don't leak but my period is light to medium. i've had some like .. grazes on the inside of my pants/crotch but just that, easy to wash out.



i'm just really happy not buying pads anymore Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Dammit for real? Something like that exists? I need to buy them asap. Do you have to order them or can I buy them in a normal store? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just bought a pair of panty prop ones but havent tried yet Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Get them!! Use them with your cup/tampon and you'll feel so confident. I went to a party with a super short skirt on and didn't even worry once because they completely prevent leaks & stop any smell. I adore mine. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I wasn't interested at all until I saw a youtube video last week where a girl tried different styles and had good results. I wouldn't use them on their own but I think as a backup during my really heavy days it would be a good investment. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I want to try the lighter ones because I spot sometimes when I use my cup, and it would be nice to have that extra protection without having to buy pads/panty liners. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I did- i had the brief i think. i wore it on my day two ( heaviest) and leaked within 5 hours. so i think im going to keep them for my lighter days. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i want to try them but my periods are generally really heavy so i'm not sure they would do me much good? maybe for lighter days. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the thinx girl just realllllly gets on my nerves for some reason Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I want them but my periods are like the shining elevator so I'm scared they'd be...insufficient Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I want to try them, I've heard good things. I feel like they'd be useful for discharge too and spotting. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the stigma around menstruation needs to stop. these poor girls. :/



i remember when i was 15, i went on a school trip and visited like a million churches and whatnot. in one, a girl i hardly knew pulled me back and said "oh, we can't go to that side" calmly, like it was a natural fact. i was not brought up religious so i was like, why? and she said "because we're dirty. we bleed." that made me SO fucking furious i just went outside and never went into any church on that trip. it's been over a decade and i still get so mad over it. FUCK people who teach this bull. Reply

Thread

Link

wut, what country was that? and why did that girl single you out? I only remember having to cover my knees/shoulders when I was on a school trip to Italy as a teen, nothing about periods. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

we went to a lot of churches in several countries in europe, this was in romania. sorry, no idea what kind it was, we visited so many in a short time span. i only went to the trip for the travel lol. the girl singled me out because i continued walking with the group, not realising other girls didn't follow. i think that's what pissed me off the most, that they just accepted they're ~dirty or whatever. i was furious and tried to go anyway, but then my best friend stopped me and calmed me down.



Edited at 2017-03-10 05:17 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What church/denomination was that?



eta: I think the girl was fucking with you, I've never heard anything like that in the multiple Christian denominations I was raised in. There are sometimes certain areas laypeople aren't allowed into but that's the same for men and women and it's not got anything to do with menstruation.



Edited at 2017-03-10 04:57 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link