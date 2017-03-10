Meghan Markle Speaks Out Against the Stigmatization Of Menstruating Women In India
"We need to rise above our puritanical bashfulness when it comes to talking about menstruation": https://t.co/JRNjCLVvJq— ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) 10 mars 2017
"During my time in the field, many girls shared that they feel embarrassed to go to school during their periods, ill equipped with rags instead of pads, unable to participate in sports and without bathrooms available to care for themselves, they often opt to drop out of school entirely."
"As a female in India, the challenge of survival begins at birth, first overcoming female feticide, then being victim to malnourishment, potentially abuse, and lack of access to proper sanitation facilities."
"Beyond India, in communities all over the globe, young girls' potential is being squandered because we are too shy to talk about the most natural thing in the world,"
"To that I say: we need to push the conversation, mobilize policy making surrounding menstrual health initiatives, support organizations who foster girls' education from the ground up, and within our own homes, we need to rise above our puritanical bashfulness when it comes to talking about menstruation,"
"When we empower girls hungry for education, we cultivate women who are emboldened to effect change within their communities and globally. If that is our dream for them, then the promise of it must begin with us,"
sources : 1 2
does anyone know how periods work after giving birth? is it heavy or regular, or does it take time?
it was regular, Nothing has changed
i was getting irritation at the end of my cycles from pads and tampons and when i switched, it went away.
i feel lighter, sometimes nearly forgetting i have my cup in.
i don't have to worry about travelling and having to keep a purse full of stuff on me
i'm travelling soon and will have a travel pack of wet wipes on me to clean it if need to at the various public washrooms i'll be using.
i maybe spend $5/year on liners. worthy investment.
Edited at 2017-03-10 04:54 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-03-10 02:51 pm (UTC)
He'll fuck this up.
i like her letter, makes sense and a lot of countries need to do this groundwork for women and period stigma!
Idk honestly what she says is fine but how can any self respecting woc be with that racist inbred white man is beyond me
Edited at 2017-03-10 03:02 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-03-10 03:09 pm (UTC)
Even in Indian urban areas, pads and tampons didn't really exist until about 25 years ago. And even if they did, they were hella expensive.
Womens' health should be at the forefront of any and every organization and government in the world but it never really is.
Yes that's very true. Actually I've never seen tampons sold in general stores here, it's just pads (you can buy tampons online though)
After I bought it I tried using it but couldn't really put it so after 15 of trying I gave up. I might try the cup again if I wasn't so scared it might get stuck in me.
Using progesterone cream, anyone ever tried it?
I usually take my allergy pills starting 2-3 days prior to my period, and they work. They also fuck up my blood pressure, so I only use that brand of pills if I need to delay my period, but still.
They say it can make you a little sleepy but I haven't found this to be true.
team pads
but seriously, how is the period cups? Does it even.works on heavy days?
Re: team pads
Re: team pads
Praise be to Athena for the invention of Always Infinity.
o.b. comfort ftw it is then
y'all im thinking of finally going on birth control... but idk if i want the hormonal iud or the copper iud?
any recommendations, tips, warnings, etc
I love it. I 100000000% don't want to get pregnant and I'm not totally consistent with pill taking so it was the best possible option for me.
i'm just really happy not buying pads anymore
i remember when i was 15, i went on a school trip and visited like a million churches and whatnot. in one, a girl i hardly knew pulled me back and said "oh, we can't go to that side" calmly, like it was a natural fact. i was not brought up religious so i was like, why? and she said "because we're dirty. we bleed." that made me SO fucking furious i just went outside and never went into any church on that trip. it's been over a decade and i still get so mad over it. FUCK people who teach this bull.
Edited at 2017-03-10 05:17 pm (UTC)
eta: I think the girl was fucking with you, I've never heard anything like that in the multiple Christian denominations I was raised in. There are sometimes certain areas laypeople aren't allowed into but that's the same for men and women and it's not got anything to do with menstruation.
Edited at 2017-03-10 04:57 pm (UTC)